From ally to Hamas apologist: Australia has lost its moral compass - opinion

In 2016, I made the decision to leave Melbourne, Australia, and move to Jerusalem, Israel. However, I remained committed to staying connected to my birthplace, visiting twice a year to see family and friends and enjoy nostalgic activities such as going to the footy and drinking coffee in my favorite cafés.

Australia had always been a wonderful place to live, with a thriving multicultural society that welcomed immigrants and refugees from around the world. Newcomers assimilated while preserving their cultural traditions, making Australia a beacon of tolerance—until recently.

Australia's unique relationship with Israel dates back to the ANZAC cavalry charge that liberated Beersheba in 1917, contributing to the end of Ottoman rule. This event preceded the Balfour Declaration and the eventual establishment of the State of Israel.

Apart from the US, few countries have shared such a strong bond with Israel as Australia, which has consistently supported Israel as the lone democracy in the Middle East, surrounded by enemies intent on its destruction.

With the exception of the Labour government under Gough Whitlam (1972-1975), every Australian administration, regardless of political affiliation, has supported Israel internationally. While there has been criticism of specific Israeli policies, such as settlement expansion in Judea and Samaria, Australia still maintains its embassy in Tel Aviv. An Australian flag is seen hung in a tree burnt by bushfire on the property of farmer Jeff McCole in Buchan, Victoria, Australia (credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)

Successive governments have maintained strong relationships with the Australian Jewish community, which has played a key role in fostering ties between Australia and Israel.

Everything changed on Oct. 7

Everything changed on October 7 when Hamas carried out rapes, murders, and kidnappings of innocent Israelis in what was the worst attack on Jews since the Holocaust.

Most Australians reacted with revulsion and sympathy for the victims, but a vocal minority of radical left-wing activists, many aligned with the Greens and radical Islamists in the Muslim community whose numbers have grown exponentially over the last few decades from 70,000 in the 1970s to over 800,000 today, celebrated the attacks. These groups have since campaigned incessantly to malign Israel’s war of self-defense against Hamas.

Similar to trends in the US, UK, Canada, and other Western nations, demonstrations and campaigns by these groups have crossed the line from criticizing Israel’s policies to calling for the destruction of the State of Israel and a global intifada against Zionists—a thinly veiled reference to Jews, amounting to blatant antisemitism.

Hamas and Hezbollah flags have been displayed at multiple rallies, despite both groups being designated as terrorist organizations. Left-wing activists have accused Israel of genocide, apartheid, and the ethnic dispossession of Palestinians.

Some radical inner-city councils now fly Palestinian flags and pass resolutions calling for boycotts of Israel. These resolutions often condemn Israel and call for cease-fires without mentioning Hamas or the hostages.

Reports of antisemitic incidents, from physical assaults to cancel culture targeting Jewish artists, are increasingly common. Many Jewish students no longer feel safe at most universities.

In the two weeks I was in Australia, the following occurred:

The managing director of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Sophie Galaise, was sacked. She alleges it was because she called for all events to be politically neutral following an impromptu lecture on Gaza by one of its prominent performers at a concert, distressing some audience members.

At Sydney University, 31 staff members have taken legal action against Vice Chancellor Mark Scott for failing to provide a safe environment for Jewish students and staff. In June, Scott notably gave in to demands from protesters who sought to sever the university’s ties with Israel and companies they claim support Israel.

In the predominantly Jewish Melbourne suburb of Caulfield, two Jewish youths were assaulted.

Greens Councilor Trina Massey of Brisbane’s inner-city council sent a six-page letter to over 37,000 residents, accusing Israel of being a European colonial enterprise built on stolen indigenous land, similar to Australia’s history.

Images of swastikas painted on buildings and sidewalks, along with leaflets calling for a global intifada, are frequently posted on Facebook and Instagram.

Aside from a few statements condemning antisemitism by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, the Labour government has remained largely silent, seemingly seeking to appease the Muslim community, which holds significant influence in some electorates and is threatening to field candidates to stand for election to Parliament on the single issue of Gaza.

The government, largely through its foreign minister, Penny Wong, has reinstated funding for UNWRA despite its history of employing and supporting Hamas terrorists. Wong has also been quick to criticize Israel for incidents reported by Hamas sources, often without retracting her statements when the facts later emerge.

Wong has consistently called for a cease-fire and Israeli restraint, which critics argue would allow Hamas to remain in control of Gaza. Most concerning was Australia’s recognition of Palestinian statehood at the United Nations, signaling the Labour Party’s shift away from supporting Israel, likely to appease the Muslim vote.

What has horrified me the most and demonstrated the Australian government’s disregard for the safety and well-being of the Jewish community and the fabric of tolerance in society was its decision to allow 3,000 Gazan refugees to migrate to Australia without the usual strict checks to ensure they are not connected to Hamas or pose a security risk.

Several weeks ago, the head of the Australian Security Intelligence Organization (ASIO), Mike Burgess, stated that immigrants who express rhetorical support for Hamas should not be excluded unless they support violence. This elicited incredulous responses from the opposition Liberal Party and much of the mainstream media. The government responded by labeling critics of this decision as racists.

After being pilloried for his comments, the head of ASIO issued a retraction this week, clarifying that those who support Hamas are not acceptable.

Meanwhile, the government has maintained its position and has already allowed 750 Gazans to enter on tourist visas, knowing they will never leave.

The fact that no Arab country has accepted Gaza refugees and only a few other nations have, has exposed the Australian government's lack of responsibility and accountability. While no one is advocating for a blanket refusal of Gaza refugees, proper and extensive screening has historically been conducted for refugees entering Australia.

As a further slap in the face for the Jewish community, it has been revealed that members of the fanatical Islamist movement Hizb ut-Tahrir, which advocates for a global Muslim caliphate, have participated in demonstrations and have been active on some university campuses. Despite being banned in the UK and Germany, calls to ban the group in Australia have gone unanswered by the government.

Following the execution of six hostages last Saturday, the Australian government stated on X that “every innocent life matters.” This mealy-mouthed response seemed to draw a moral equivalence between the barbarism of Hamas and the unintended deaths of innocent Gazans, who died after being used as human shields by Hamas. For me, this epitomized a deeper issue—the Australia that I loved and cherished has lost its moral compass.

Romy Leibler is a former prominent business and communal leader in Australia now residing in Jerusalem, Israel.