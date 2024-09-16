Israel's allies must take on the task of countering and dismantling forces of terror - opinion

The Biden/Harris administration has been determined to push a two-state solution in our region at any cost since first being elected into office. This was true despite in-person meetings with both the Palestinian Authority and Israel’s elected officials, who all made it clear that neither entity is interested or sees this as a realistic solution, as well as polling data showing a lack of interest in such a solution by either population!

The atrocities of October 7 and the intentions by its perpetrators to wipe Israel – and in fact all Jews – entirely off the map were stated quite clearly, out loud, with no equivocation. Atrocities that even Jibril Rajoub of the Palestinian Authority has called to repeat in Judea and Samaria.

This horrific tragedy should have been the final nail in the coffin of the obsolete two-state solution suggestion, but instead, the US government doubled down on gunning for this policy. In what universe does a two-state solution address the genocidal hatred that fueled the October 7 atrocities?

The notion that such a solution would bring peace is both misguided and downright suicidal for Israel. Instead of solving the conflict, it perpetuates the very systems of violence and hatred that led to the October 7 massacre. Rather than addressing the conflict’s core issues, a two-state solution risks solidifying a reality of continued terror against innocent Israelis.

The real problem lies in a deep-seated desire to destroy the Jewish state, with a United Nations-run educational system that educates children to hate all Jews, to work towards annihilation of the Jewish state, and to dream of death as martyrs. All of these sentiments are clearly documented in the rhetoric of UNRWA teachers, students, the Palestinian Authority, and Hamas leaders and media. All of this information is readily available to anyone who wants to see the truth, with English translations by MEMRI.org and Palwatch.org. This problem – the rooting out of terror as the disease of the region – is not even addressed by creating a state. So it’s not a “solution” to the problem.

A damaged sign is pictured at the headquarters of UNRWA, following an Israeli raid, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Gaza City, July 12, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/DAWOUD ABU ALKAS) HOWEVER, THE Biden/Harris administration is not seeking reelection. The world is being told that the Democrats in the US are ready for “new leadership.” Is that new leadership bringing a new vision and new solutions to the problems as they are today?

In a recent interview on WCMU radio in Michigan, Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota offered a stark illustration of how the Democratic Party’s stance on foreign policy, particularly concerning Israel, continues to remain perilously misguided, endangering both the Middle East and American interests. Walz’s comments reveal a continuation of the flawed logic underpinning the current Democratic discourse on Israel and the broader Middle Eastern conflict.

Initially, Walz adheres to the standard Democratic script, affirming Israel’s right to defend itself – a necessary but insufficient stance given the gravity of the situation. However, his subsequent remarks reveal a troubling shift in focus that not only oversimplifies the complexities of the conflict but also disregards the harsh realities faced by Israeli citizens and the global community that supports freedom.

Walz stated: “We can’t allow what’s happened in Gaza to happen. The Palestinian people have every right to life and liberty themselves.” While this sentiment might seem reasonable on the surface, it overlooks a crucial issue: the non-combatant population in Gaza actively participated in and/or celebrated the atrocities of October 7. Video footage shows that non-combatants were involved in the infiltration, violence, and abduction of innocent Israelis, celebrating as Israeli captives were paraded through Gaza’s streets and also held in civilian homes. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The October 7 massacre was not a random act of terror by Hamas terrorists but an event supported by the non-combatant Gazan population. By ignoring this involvement, Walz’s statements inadvertently shield those who not only condoned but actively took part in and celebrated the bloodshed.

A few critical questions arise:

• Why is the US administration completely silent on justice for the atrocities committed against its strong ally Israel and the Jewish People on Oct. 7?

• Why is the US administration not demanding any accountability from Hamas, the citizens of Gaza supporting the massacre, or from the Palestinian Authority?

• Why is the “solution” sought by US interests not a “wipe out terror” strategy?

• How would handing more land, rights, and autonomy over to the murderers who have stated that a) they want the genocide of all Jews and b) they want to wipe Israel off of the map, be a “solution” for Israel, the US, or humanity?

• Does US foreign policy not recognize Israel’s right to protect its citizens from future attacks?

The idea that a broad call for “Palestinian rights” can somehow balance out the horrors inflicted upon Israelis by the entire Gaza population reveals a profound and dangerously misguided misunderstanding of the conflict’s root causes.

This misguided approach reflects a broader trend in Democratic foreign policy that prefers appeasement over confronting the core issues. Under a potential Harris/Walz administration, we might expect a continuation of this dangerous trajectory, characterized by a lack of resolve in addressing the Islamic jihad propagated by Iran, Qatar, and their Sunni and Shi’ite terror proxies across the Middle East. This threat endangers not just Israel but global stability.

Effective foreign policy should not only address immediate threats but also devise strategies to preempt future dangers. Tackling the Iranian “terror octopus” and its regional proxies is crucial. Protecting Israel from future tragedies like October 7, at the hands of those under the influence of the Palestinian Authority and Hamas, involves not only defensive measures but also a proactive approach to dismantling the vast terror networks in Judea, Samaria, Gaza, and Southern Lebanon, and curbing the continuous warfare led by Hamas, the Palestinian Authority, and Hezbollah.

Governor Walz’s comments underscore a perilous naivety about the Middle East conflict and the broader geopolitical landscape. The current Democratic line on foreign policy appears set to perpetuate a cycle of appeasement, doing little to address the underlying threats posed by hostile regimes and radical factions in the region against Israel and the whole freedom-loving world. For foreign policy to be truly effective, it must prioritize not only the immediate defense of allies like Israel but also the broader task of countering and dismantling forces of terror that jeopardize global peace and security.

The writer is the host of the Pulse of Israel daily video/podcast and the CEO of 12Tribe Films Foundation.