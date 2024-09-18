Grapevine: Political Amnesia September 18, 2024

Some people change in the course of time, some maintain their views. Among those who changed are Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yuli Edelstein, former speaker of the Knesset and the current chair of the Knesset Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee. Edelstein was long regarded as a statesman and a man of conscience. But over the last couple of years, these qualities seem to have dissipated – especially in recent days when Edelstein was in the eye of the storm of a foolhardy police action.

Three women activists – two of them senior citizens – entered the synagogue in which the religiously observant Edelstein prays, and distributed pamphlets on the synagogue seats calling for the return of the hostages. Some members apparently objected, and complained to the police.

Although the synagogue is a public place, the women were accused of breaking and entering. The charge was later changed to trespassing. This too was illogical given that the doors to the synagogue were open and anyone could walk in, as is the case with most synagogues that are locked only after evening prayers and re-opened very early in the morning.

The women, who are committed activists on behalf of the hostages, had been trying for some time to speak to Edelstein, believing that as a former Prisoner of Zion, who had spent time behind bars, he would be sympathetic to the cause. He has succeeded in avoiding them, and no such meeting took place.

The pamphlets they distributed must have hit a raw nerve, in that they employed the Biblical slogan that was used in Soviet Jewry campaigns around the world: Let my people go. Now that he enjoys a different lifestyle not only as a legislator but as the husband of a multi-millionaire’s daughter, Edelstein might prefer to ignore or forget the dark days of his youth. Hundreds of protesters accompanied Likud MK Yuli Edelstein on his way to synagogue on September 14, 2024. (credit: YAIR PALTI)

Whatever the reason, he accepted the break-in story and commended the police for their actions, noting that they are doing a great job in protecting public figures like himself. Yes, it is important to protect public figures, and society as a whole for that matter, but to arrest three harmless women and to chain their hands and feet and lead them to prison for distributing pamphlets is not only preposterous but disgusting, and symptomatic of a dangerous regime.

The women were under the impression that the police, who had treated them courteously and with kindness, were unwillingly obeying orders from a higher source – namely National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. Even if the fact that a convicted felon is now in charge of the nation’s police force is overlooked – on the grounds that criminals should have a chance to redeem themselves – the chaos and national embarrassment that he has caused prove that he is undeserving of the position that he has demanded and turned into a power base.

Instead of arresting three women who are trying to persuade a former Prisoner of Zion to add his voice to their call, Ben-Gvir should be ordering the police to take action against jaywalking parents who cross the road on a red light while wheeling infants in baby carriages and checking messages or talking on their cell phones. He should also do something to prevent motor cyclists from stopping on crosswalks as they wait for lights to change, or from riding on the sidewalk when trying to bypass heavy traffic. There are many things that the police should be doing, but are not doing because of policies determined by the minister. There are numerous honest and decent people in the police force whose reputations are being tarnished by inappropriate orders.

It has been said and reported that the reason Netanyahu does not remove Ben-Gvir from office is that to do so would result in the collapse of the government. When US President Joe Biden, who had hoped to serve a second term, withdrew from the presidential race, he said: “I love my job, but I love my country more.” It’s a known fact that Netanyahu loves his job, but now is the time for him to prove that he loves his country more.

Netanyahu-Gallant dispute

■ THE DISPUTES between Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant are common knowledge, but for news about Gallant's impending dismissal to be broadcast while he is meeting with representatives of the US government, is more than just embarrassing. Whatever his differences are with Netanyahu, Gallant is a battle-scarred veteran of the IDF with a long record of service. He knows the army inside out and perhaps more importantly, he gives top priority to the return of the hostages. How long the revived relationship between Netanyahu and New Hope Party leader Gideon Sa'ar will last is anyone's guess. The two are not particularly fond of each other, and in the days when Sa'ar was the golden boy of Likud, Netanyahu saw him as his nemesis – and the PM's wife, Sara, is reportedly even more anti-Sa'ar. But the buzzword today is relevance, and surveys related to political parties and their popularity or otherwise with the electorate have indicated that Sa'ar had become so irrelevant, that his party would not cross the threshold if new elections for the Knesset were held in the coming days. Apparently Sa'ar has lost favor not only with the electorate but with the media which was quick to denounce him. Broadcast media repeatedly played recordings of him castigating Netanyahu and declaring that he would never join a Netanyahu-led government.

It’s amazing how some people live up to their names: Sa’ar means storm in Hebrew.

Embassies in Jerusalem

■ FOREIGN EMBASSIES are gradually moving toward representation of some kind in Jerusalem. It’s not always the embassy per se, but a cultural, economic or commercial office, or simply a national day reception. More than half a dozen countries already have some kind of representation in Jerusalem, though it should be noted that those countries with consulates in the capital are almost all accredited to the Palestinian Authority and not to Israel.

There have been several cases of husband and wife diplomats where one of them has been accredited to Israel and the other to the Palestinian Authority, but their place of residence has been in Israel – usually in Herzliya Pituah. This is currently the case of the Irish ambassador to Israel, whose husband is accredited to the PA. Now, following the visit by President Isaac Herzog to Albania – the first such visit by an Israeli president to the country which sheltered Jews during the Holocaust – he returned with the news that Albania plans to open a commercial liaison office in Jerusalem. Presumably Prime Minister Edi Rama, who told this to Herzog, will come to Israel for the opening.

Meanwhile, next month, Taiwan will host its National Day reception in Jerusalem, though it’s doubtful that many if any ambassadors will be in attendance. There will probably be members of Knesset as there invariably are, but because ever-powerful China stands in the way of Taiwan entering into diplomatic relations with most of the countries of the world, its status remains that of an economic and cultural office rather than an embassy.

Even though such offices are often headed by diplomats who have the rank of ambassador, they are known as representatives in Israel and most other countries in which Taiwan has offices. This is really unfair, as Taiwan is a thriving democracy with a constantly expanding hi-tech industry whose input is found in numerous products that are integral to our everyday lives. One would think that after 112 years of independence from the Chinese mainland, Taiwan would be worthy of achieving the recognition it deserves, but politics being what it is, even those countries acknowledging that Taiwan is deserving are still not moving in that direction. It will be interesting to hear if current Taiwan representative Ya-Ping (Abby) Lee will have anything to say on the subject or whether there will be any special announcement to make.

Return of the King?

■ THE POSSIBLE return of former PM Naftali Bennett to the political arena is yet another indication of the fragility of the political apple cart and how easily it can be overturned. All the surveys of recent weeks could become meaningless if Bennett re-enters the fray. His widespread activism with hostage families, former hostages, families of fallen soldiers and volunteer groups who are aiding the war effort on the home front will serve him in good stead in garnering votes towards an influential representation in the Knesset.

The question is which other parties will lose out and by how much? Usually, the party with the largest number of votes is entrusted to form a government – providing that the leader of that party can cobble together a coalition with other parties who together will comprise more than half the number of members of Knesset. Let’s not forget that when Bennett attained his goal of becoming prime minister of Israel and lording it over Benjamin Netanyahu, he had only six mandates.

Everyone makes mistakes

■ OOPS WE goofed.

Apologies to Modi Rosenfeld for taking him from the field to the mountain and publishing his name incorrectly in our print edition.

Happily, the error was rectified by the wonderful team that operates the JPost online edition.

Largest assembly of its kind

■ MORE THAN 1,000 female medical volunteers from all over Israel convened at Hangar 11 on the Tel Aviv Port last week, in what is believed to be the largest assembly of its kind in Israel’s history. United Hatzalah, Israel’s largest independent emergency medical services (EMS) organization, organized the gathering as a mark of appreciation for the ongoing work of its female volunteers, many of whom were on the front lines saving lives during the October 7 attacks.

The event featured powerful firsthand accounts from the women, recounting their critical life saving efforts on that fateful day and their continuing work as paramedics. Popular Israeli singer Hanan Ben Ari honored them with a special song recital in recognition of their courage and commitment.

The event also marked the official dedication of the Adele and Joel Sandberg Women’s Unit – Israel’s first all-female emergency medical response team.

The unit, comprising 1,763 female volunteers from diverse religious and ethnic backgrounds, was established in 2021 with the generous support of Sheryl Sandberg, the former COO of Meta. It honors her parents, Dr. Joel and Adele Sandberg, who are also key supporters of the initiative.

The Sandberg Women’s Unit consists of female EMTs, paramedics, doctors, nurses, midwives, and social workers. These volunteers, representing secular, religious, traditional, ultra-Orthodox, Muslim, Druze and Christian communities, are committed to respond to medical and psychological emergencies with essential life saving support.

“It’s truly inspiring to witness the remarkable women of the Adele and Joel Sandberg Women’s Unit – from EMTs and paramedics to midwives and psychotrauma responders – who unite across ethnic and religious lines to save lives in Israel,” said Sheryl Sandberg, adding that she was honored to support such an important initiative, “which is on track to double United Hatzalah’s female volunteer force from 1,000 in 2021 to 2,000 by the end of 2025, and continues to advance the vital role of women in saving lives,” Sandberg said. “My parents have led lives of service and unwavering dedication to others. The work of United Hatzalah embodies the values they hold so dear.”

In the past year alone, United Hatzalah’s female volunteers handled over 72,000 emergency calls nationwide. Additionally, women comprised 40% of the trainees in the organization’s medic courses this past year, marking a notable increase from previous years.

The official dedication of the Sandberg Women’s Unit, spearheaded by United Hatzalah’s president and founder Eli Beer, aims to build on this momentum and further expand the number of female volunteers across Israel.

“The Adele and Joel Sandberg Women’s Unit is a testament to the extraordinary courage, skill, and dedication of our female volunteers, both in times of routine and in times of war,” said Beer. “We are profoundly grateful to Sheryl Sandberg for her support, which allows us to amplify the impact of these remarkable women and save even more lives.”

Sandberg has been in the news in recent months in relation to her heart-rending documentary Screams Before Silence, in which she interviews survivors of and witnesses to the atrocities perpetrated by Hamas.

Uniting thousands of Israeli scientists

■ SCIENCE ABROAD, the global network uniting thousands of Israeli scientists around the world, will host a conference in New York City on Sunday, September 22, on Pioneering Israeli Medicine. The all-day event will showcase Israel’s latest medical research and technological innovations, particularly those developed in response to the Oct. 7 attacks and the ongoing war in Gaza. This conference is a collaborative effort led by ScienceAbroad, in partnership with the Sheba Research Authority (Tel-HaShomer), the Israeli Medical Association, and Nefesh B’Nefesh.

Experts will provide crucial insights into the challenges of wartime healthcare, addressing both physical and mental health needs during conflict. Key topics will include trauma and PTSD, rehabilitation of war wounds, and the innovative medical solutions that have been developed in these unprecedented times.

Keynote speakers include highly reputed Israeli and international scientists, including Nobel Laureate Prof. Aaron Ciechanover, biotech innovator and founder of Biolojic Design Prof. Yanay Ofran, and pediatric geneticist Prof. Rivka Carmi, who chairs the Executive Board of ScienceAbroad and is a former president of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev.

“Since October 7, Israeli doctors working abroad have faced significant challenges, particularly due to a rise in antisemitism,” said Carmi. Many are living and working in increasingly hostile environments, leading to feelings of alienation and insecurity. Israel, whose medical innovation will be highlighted at this conference, is their true home – a place where they are not only wanted, but deeply valued. Israel is eager to welcome back its outstanding doctors, and we are committed to supporting their return as well as facilitating the aliyah of Jewish doctors and ensuring their successful integration into our healthcare system.”

The conference program will feature panel discussions: “War Wounds: The Journey of Rehabilitation and Recovery”– with Dr. Zeev Feldman, chairman of the Israeli Medical Association’s Association of Hospital Directors; Prof. Ziv Amitai, head of rehabilitation at Sheba Medical Center; Dr. Hagay Amir, a senior surgeon; and Dr. Michal Mizrahi, head of the Neurological Rehabilitation Department at Sheba.

“Navigating the Storm: Understanding and Treating Trauma and PTSD” – with Dr. Amichai Fluhr, director of Trauma Services at Hadassah Medical Center; Dr. Carmel Kalla, clinical psychologist specializing in PTSD; Dr. Nitza Nakash-Axelrod, senior clinical psychologist; Dr. Arik Shalev, psychiatrist and PTSD specialist; and Dr. Mili Bar-Shaked, clinical psychologist.

“Frontline Healing: The IDF’s Approach to Wartime Medical Care” – with Dr. Aviv Gelber, senior medical officer at the IDF Medical Corps.

“From the Front Line to the Home Front – Lessons from Medical Responders” – a fireside chat with Prof. Rafi Beyar, former director-general of Rambam Health Care Campus and professor of Medicine; Uri Shacham, chief of staff of Magen David Adom; and Prof. Roy Kessous, senior oncologist.

Lunch will include a special presentation by Israeli celebrity chef Eyal Shani on Miznon’s fast-casual dining concept.

“We are living through a time when the resilience and innovation of Israeli science are being tested like never before,” said Nadav Douani, executive director of ScienceAbroad. “From trauma care to advanced rehabilitation, the insights and technologies emerging from Israel today have the potential to redefine wartime healthcare and save countless lives.

“This conference will not only showcase scientific achievements but will also serve as a hub for networking and collaboration, offering opportunities for scientists, industry leaders, and policymakers to foster partnerships that could shape the future of medicine״ added Douani. “It will ensure that these critical advancements reach those who need them most.”

ScienceAbroad, established in 2006, connects over 11,000 Israeli scientists and doctors working at top academic institutions and industry firms in over 30 countries. The organization fosters collaboration between Israeli scientists, medical professionals abroad and their counterparts in Israel.

Monitoring human rights in the West Bank

■ B’TSELEM IS a controversial Israeli organization dedicated to monitoring human rights in the disputed territories, and making violations of human rights public. It believes that all people are entitled to human rights, liberty and equality.

People who have a misguided concept that all Jews live up to the moral guidelines of the faith, refuse to believe reports about Jews mistreating Palestinians, and accuse B’Tselem monitors of being dirty leftists. An intrinsic belief in human rights does not specifically apply to the Right or the Left of the political divide. It is simply a matter of basic decency.

Earlier this month, B’Tselem executive director Yuli Novak was invited by the United Nations Security Council to present a review of human rights in areas inhabited by Palestinians under Israeli rule. Novak, the former executive director of another controversial Israeli organization Breaking the Silence, did not confine herself solely to the human rights issue, but broadened the scope of her address to include the multitudes of Israelis who have taken to the streets because they feel “angry, desperate and betrayed by their government. They have understood, perhaps for the first time, that the Israeli government does not want to return the hostages but to continue the war indefinitely.”

Novak charged that the government cares as little for Israeli lives as it does for Palestinian lives. Since October 7, Novak said, she and every Israeli she knows have been living in deep anxiety.

No more glass ceilings

■ SOON THERE will be no glass ceilings left to break. Women are making their mark in almost every field of endeavor. There are still areas in which women are the acute minority, yet even though their ratio may be minimal, they are not entirely absent. Sometimes women are in the majority, as happened this week on the campus of the Open University in Ra’anana where five of the seven recipients of honorary doctorates were women. Presiding over the adjudicating committee which chose the seven honorees from amongst numerous worthy nominations, was another woman, former Supreme Court president Dorit Beinisch, who is the first female chancellor of the Open University and chair of its council. She was also the first female president of the Supreme Court.

The seven people on whom honorary doctorates were conferred come from varied backgrounds, and collectively make up a most interesting social mosaic. The five women are Dr. Maurit Beeri, a well-known pediatrician who is the director of the Alyn Hospital for Rehabilitation and Orthopedics; Mariam Kabaha, the commissioner for Equal Opportunities at the Economy and Industry Ministry; Danna Azrieli, a real estate developer and philanthropist who chairs the Azrieli Foundation (Israel), is passionate about education, sits on many boards, is a qualified lawyer who has worked in the profession, and is engaged in empowering the weaker sectors of society; Inbal Kreis, a leading innovative space scientist, who is head of innovation at the Systems, Missiles and Space department of Israel Aerospace Industries; Estee Rieder Indursky, a prominent haredi feminist and activist, who has successfully campaigned for more women to be included in the decision making process of ultra-Orthodox organizations and political movements. A respected journalist, she wrote for more than a decade under a male pseudonym because female bylines were not accepted in the haredi press.

The two male recipients of honorary doctorates were Avner Itai, who for more than forty years has been the leading conductor of Israeli choral groups and has conducted nearly all of Israel’s major orchestras; and Rami Saari, a translator, poet, linguist and literary critic.

David Fishof in Israel

■ AMERICAN JEWISH music entrepreneur David Fishof is spending time in Israel to complete his latest project: a documentary film chronicling the participation of 10 survivors of October 7 in a Rock & Roll fantasy camp in Los Angeles last March.

Fishof, who devised the concept of classic rockers spending a weekend with paying amateur music lovers, teaching, jamming and putting on a final performance, invited the survivors to the camp in a collaborative venture with Keren Hayesod. Included were residents of Gaza border communities, soldiers injured in war, survivors of the Supernova Music Festival, and Yotam Haim’s brother, Tuval Haim.

Yotam Haim was the drummer of the Israeli band Persephore. On the evening of October 7, he was supposed to participate in a metal festival in Tel Aviv. He was kidnapped from his home in Kfar Aza and killed in December when he was accidentally shot by IDF soldiers in Gaza.

The campers spent the week hobnobbing and playing with hard rockers including Van Halen’s Michael Anthony, Skid Row’s Sebastian Bach and Whitesnake’s Tommy Aldridge and Ratt’s Warren Demartini. The finale took place at LA’s famed Viper Room and the camp graduates also performed at the Whiskey A Go Go. It was all filmed.

Fishof expects the film to be finished in November, and one of the reasons he’s in Israel – besides spending time with two of his children who are studying at yeshivot – is to film a show he hopes to put together of the 10 musicians in Tel Aviv, which will be the climactic scene of the movie.

Thai photography

■ EARLIER THIS month at a Thai photography exhibition in Jerusalem, Thai ambassador Pannabha Chandraramya voiced the desire to plant trees in memory of the 41 Thai citizens murdered by Hamas on October 7. Few memorials could be more symbolically suitable, as the Thai victims of Hamas atrocities had been agricultural workers – a factor that the ambassador mentioned in her address at the tree-planting ceremony in which the Jewish National Fund – Keren Kayemet L’Israel was more than willing to cooperate.

The trees were planted in the Ben Shemen Forest by members of the Thai Embassy, led by the ambassador herself. Chandraramya stated that the 41 trees, with roots firmly grounded, will thrive as an enduring symbol of cherished memories of 41 Thai workers who once lived and worked in the agricultural sector in Israel.

“This meaningful activity demonstrates a shared commitment between Thailand and Israel towards a greener and more sustainable future,” said the ambassador, who was also appreciative of the fact that JNF-KKL had supplied two varieties of saplings mentioned in the Bible – pine and cypress – each of which represent eternal life, rebirth and hope.

greerfc@gmail.com