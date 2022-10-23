The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Former Canadian PM Stephen Harper honored by Israel Allies Foundation

“Under former Prime Minister [Stephen] Harper's leadership, Canada showed the world what it means to stand up for what's right,” Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 23, 2022 03:31
Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper is honored at the Israel Allies Foundation Gala Awards Dinner (photo credit: OLHA BOZHYK)
Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper is honored at the Israel Allies Foundation Gala Awards Dinner
(photo credit: OLHA BOZHYK)

Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper spoke to over 600 attendees of the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) Gala Awards Dinner in Whitby, Canada on Thursday, the organization said, noting that Harper was ranked third on its list of Israel's Top 50 Christian allies due to his respect among activists for his pro-Israel policies while in office.

The gala was hosted in collaboration with Canada Christian College and sponsored by Canadian Jewish and Christian leaders, as well as numerous pro-Israel groups and ministries.

“I am deeply honored to be recognized by the Israel Allies Foundation in front of so many distinguished friends here at home in Canada,” Harper said. “I am proud to continue to use my voice in support of the State of Israel while addressing and forcefully denouncing the ongoing and very worrisome rise of antisemitism. My sincerest thanks to IAF for a very meaningful evening.”

Gilad Erdan praises Harper's support for Israel

“They say true friends are a rare blessing and I want to thank The Right Honourable Stephen Harper for being a steadfast friend of Israel and the Jewish people.”

Gilad Erdan, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, also spoke at the event, where he praised Harper for his pro-Israel leadership.

“They say true friends are a rare blessing and I want to thank The Right Honourable Stephen Harper for being a steadfast friend of Israel and the Jewish people,” Erdan remarked. “When we stand up for what we believe and do not falter in our faith, we can achieve miracles.”

Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper speaking at 2009 Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill. (credit: KASHMERA/CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper speaking at 2009 Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill. (credit: KASHMERA/CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

“Under former Prime Minister Harper's leadership, Canada showed the world what it means to stand up for what's right,” he added. “The IAF empowers leaders around the globe to stand up for the truth through its important faith-based diplomacy initiatives. It is a pleasure to participate in this event with some of Israel's staunchest defenders to send the strong message that Israel's bond with its Christian allies is everlasting.”



Tags canada gilad erdan stephen harper Christians Israel Allies Foundation
