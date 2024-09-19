Israel’s precision strikes: Rewriting the rules of psychological warfare - opinion

Shock.

There is no other way to describe the current state in Lebanon. A country that, in one moment, was thrown into shock by a successful operation that crippled the communication devices of thousands of Hezbollah terrorists. On the first day, their pagers were destroyed in a series of explosions, causing massive injuries to their forces. The following day, a second strike blew up their walkie-talkies, further incapacitating their communication infrastructure and leaving many more terrorists wounded.

This operation stands as one of the most successful military feats since the Second World War—not only because of its flawless execution but because Israel achieved something unprecedented: the most precisely targeted anti-terrorist operation in the history of the world. This was not just a disruption of terrorist capabilities but also a psychological dismantling of the minds of tens of thousands of Hezbollah members. Even those who were not physically harmed are now mentally wounded. Their mindset will never be the same. They will no longer view a refrigerator, microwave, or light bulb in the same way. Until their last day, they will never feel safe, no matter where they are. They will live in constant fear of what might explode next.

Hezbollah, an organization that cherishes death as a virtue and teaches its followers from a young age that martyrdom is honorable, has now been forced to confront a new reality. While they glorify death in battle, they were not prepared for this type of psychological warfare—one that targets their everyday life, creating fear where they least expect it. An injured man undergoes an operation, following pager detonations across Lebanon, at a hospital in Beirut, Lebanon September 18, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

In the 21st century, it is increasingly difficult to carry out military operations focused primarily on psychological disruption. In the age of the internet, videos, and social media, military information spreads rapidly across borders and conflicts. A Hezbollah terrorist knows he is up against a formidable army and prepares for it.

A “conventional” Israeli military attack, no matter how successful, does not undermine the psychological resilience of a Hezbollah terrorist. He knows Israel has an excellent air force and extraordinary special units. He is aware of the risks—ambushes, missiles fired from helicopters or drones, and the deaths of his comrades. From a young age, he is taught that casualties are part of war. He prepares for what he knows—hiding better, building bunkers, and quickly adapting by avoiding communication devices.

This Israeli military operation, despite its low casualty count, is a resounding success. It has shifted the narrative and eroded Hezbollah’s self-confidence. Every member of Hezbollah, from the secretary to the head of the organization, now feels vulnerable. They sense Israel’s superiority and their own inability to counter it. The videos that quickly circulated on social media, showing people exploding in everyday settings, have shocked Lebanon in unprecedented ways.

Amaze, stun, surprise

It is still too early to know how this concept was developed or how Israel executed such a precisely targeted and successful operation. But it was made possible using techniques familiar to any advertiser or marketer: to amaze, stun, and surprise. In today’s information-saturated era, to break through the noise, one must do something different—something grandiose, something the audience has never seen before.

Just as Trump changed the rules of political campaigns and Apple revolutionized marketing, Israel has redefined military operations. It is no longer enough to incapacitate the enemy’s capabilities or eliminate personnel. To truly defeat terrorists, one must dismantle their mental defenses and make them feel powerless. This demands immense creativity and flawless execution—qualities possessed by only a few, much like the visionaries behind groundbreaking technologies.

The ability to carry out such an operation underscores the difference between a strong, dynamic country with brilliant minds and a terrorist organization. Hezbollah may produce disciplined extremists motivated by religious ideology, but they lack the sophistication, creativity, and daring that define the world's true innovators. This is why Israeli actions are so significant: they represent the superiority of Western culture over religious fanaticism.

Srulik Einhorn is the founder of www.perception.media, a strategic adviser, and a creative director to world leaders.