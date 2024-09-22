Lessons from history: Jews cannot ignore parallels to rumours spread of Haitian Americans - opinion

Recently, rumors have circulated about events in Springfield, Illinois, allegedly involving people – specifically Haitian immigrants – eating people’s pets. These tall tales, which have been thoroughly debunked, might sound like the kind of urban legends repeated in schoolyards. Unfortunately, however, they gained their traction because they were promoted by two of the top candidates for the presidency and vice presidency of the United States of America. Since their dissemination during debates and interviews, local leaders in Springfield have been targeted and bomb threats have forced evacuations.

While this election season is a fraught and challenging one for the American Jewish community, these incidents should provoke a moment of deep reflection regardless of political affiliation. It was not so long ago that Jews were the victims of similar malicious propaganda.

The Nazis disseminated grotesque and unfounded lies about Jews, leading to widespread dehumanization and, ultimately, their mass murder. The historical parallel is haunting. The spread of such baseless rumors is not just a distant memory but a stark warning of the dangers of unchecked hate.

Disheartening to see some Jews ignore this parallel

In this context, it is disheartening to see that, despite our historical awareness, some in the Jewish community seem to overlook these disturbing parallels and have not been at the forefront of combating these forms of hate speech, particularly in relation to the former president and his rhetoric against immigrants. By standing by while political figures promote divisive and inflammatory narratives, we risk empowering the forces that seek to undermine our collective humanity.

The focus of the Jewish community on Israel policy in this election is undeniably important, but it should not overshadow a comprehensive evaluation of political candidates’ broader behaviors and values. Providing unflinching support when politicians employ divisive rhetoric against immigrants and spread false narratives is inconsistent with the lessons we have learned from history. A screen shows the presidential debate between Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris outside the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City, U.S., September 10, 2024. (credit: Reuters/Adam Gray)

We must ask ourselves: Have we truly absorbed the lessons of our past? Our collective memory of Nazi atrocities should compel us to reject any form of hate speech, irrespective of where it comes from. Voting decisions should be informed not just by a candidate’s stance on Israel but also by their character and their approach to fostering unity rather than division.

The events of October 7 have underscored how swiftly and violently historical injustices can resurface. The imperative for Jews – and indeed all people of conscience – is to confront and reject hate speech wherever it appears, regardless of the political affiliations involved. I do believe it is time for all who value justice and integrity to engage in some soul-searching.

We must remember the lessons of history and recognize that hate against “others” can quickly turn against us as well. By doing so, we honor the memory of those who suffered under similar tactics and work toward a future where history does not repeat itself.

The writer is a proud mother of four, who lives in Silver Spring, Maryland, and is a business strategist at a renewable energy start-up.