Letters to the editor - opinion

Regarding “The unbelievable pager sabotage: A technological takedown of Hezbollah” (September 19), I was surprised to read comments which refer to the pager explosions in Lebanon as a “stunning attack.” It has never been the Jewish way to gloat over the pain of one’s enemies, as evinced in the liturgy where, even while rejoicing in our escape from Pharaoh’s legions by the parting of the Red Sea, we hold back from total joy due to the drowning of the Egyptians in the returning waters.

While celebrating the “technological takedown,” we should also bear in mind that once a particular technology is used, it becomes fair game for our enemies to use on us.

MARION REISS

Beit Shemesh

Back to square one

It is hard to understand how the US still insists that diplomacy is the only way to return Israelis to their northern homes (“PM: ‘Hezbollah must be dealt with,’ UN: ‘Disastrous decision,’ US says diplomacy only way to return Israelis to northern Israel,” September 22). We must fervently hope that Prime Minister Netanyahu actually means it when he says: “Our goals are clear; our actions speak for themselves.”

The IDF is doing a fantastic job of taking out Hezbollah terrorist leaders, and if only that was all that was needed to end this war, we would suffice, but it isn’t. The people evacuated from their homes nearly a year ago know that if we were to stop attacking now, it would only take us back to square one, and Hezbollah would fire on the returning residents at will.

The residents remember all too well what happened when the UN was left in charge of Lebanon, and the assurance was given that Hezbollah would not have even one rocket. That’s correct; they didn’t have one rocket, they had hundreds of thousands of rockets and missiles and all under the supposedly watchful eyes of the UN.

That can never be allowed to happen again. It is the duty of the government to protect the people, and this has been grossly overlooked for too long. Now, we hope that, as Netanyahu says “the equation is changing.” However, that equation must change now before Hezbollah can fire more volleys of rockets, and the surest way to stop the rockets is to allow the IDF the freedom to fight to win with no holds barred.

Our “friends” know this because that’s the only way World War Two was won.

EDITH OGNALL

Netanya

Netanya

Divisive and untrue

The cogent arguments in “Rejecting Trump’s efforts to divide the Jews” are reinforced by “Trump: Jews will be partly to blame if I lose” (both articles, September 22). Donald Trump’s statements that Jews who vote for Kamala Harris need to have their heads examined and are disloyal to Israel and to Judaism are very divisive and untrue.

Trump does deserve credit for some positive things he has done for Israel, but they are outweighed by two ways that Trump’s actions have greatly endangered Israel and, indeed, the entire world, and other Trump negatives.

First, he pulled the US out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which was working very well, according to professional inspectors and most nuclear and strategic experts. His unilateral decision enabled Iran to now be much closer to the capability to create nuclear weapons and to be in a much better bargaining position for future negotiations.

Second, Trump continues to call human-caused climate threats a hoax despite the overwhelming consensus of climate experts that the world is in great peril due to climate change, and the recent significant increase in the frequency and severity of heat waves, wildfires, storms, floods, and other climate events. He would likely appoint other climate-deniers to key environmental posts and make every effort to roll back regulations designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions if reelected, as he did during his presidency.

Trump became hostile to Prime Minister Netanyahu for merely congratulating President Biden on winning the 2020 US presidential election. Among Trump’s many other negatives are that he is a serial liar, a threat to US democracy, and an apologist for antisemites.

Also very significant is that the vast majority of Democrats, including all the party’s leaders, consistently support Israel and our right to defend ourselves. The support from President Biden since the horrific massacre on October 7 is unprecedented.

RICHARD H. SCHWARTZ

Shoresh

Behind the rhetoric

Marc Zell’s “Trump vs Harris: It’s a no-brainer” (September 19) makes an excellent case for believing that Donald Trump will be a better US president for Israel than Kamala Harris. However, to many US voters, having Trump-the man as the US president is an embarrassment. It is just difficult for many of us to ignore his crimes and personal behavior, and vote for him.

What’s true is that with Trump in the White House, Israel will be more secure, and it will be in a better position to make its own choices, even some which have been suggested and are supported by the Israeli Center-Left, as well as the Right, whereas with Harris as president and the greater prospect of American dictates, things would be much riskier for Israel.

So look behind the rhetoric and say that with Trump as president, we, in Israel, can be more united in deciding what risks we can afford to take to achieve peace.

MATT SCHEIN

Jerusalem