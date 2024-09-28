Seeing is believing: The truth of the IDF's conduct in Gaza, Hamas's brutality on Oct. 7 - opinion

However much we believe we have understood a situation, time and again we find that we may have read about it, heard about it, watched TV reports, but nothing compares to seeing for oneself.

Such were the sentiments expressed by Britain’s General Sir John McColl in a recent UK Times article he penned following a visit to Israel together with military experts from six NATO countries.

He had formed his initial view based on the projection of the international media – news that, seemingly, overlooked Hamas’s barbaric massacre of 1,200 Israeli men, women, and children on Oct. 7 while projecting an Israel Defense Force murdering innocent civilians in Gaza without rhyme or reason.

Based on the UK media’s version of the war between Israel and Hamas, McColl had been skeptical about the IDF’s performance in Gaza. Having served in combat in Northern Ireland, the Balkans, Iraq, and Afghanistan for some 38 years, McColl recognizes the challenges facing an army’s wanting to keep civilian casualties to the minimum. However, having the opportunity to see Israel for himself, he found the reality somewhat different than that projected by the media.

The NATO team had briefings with IDF senior field commanders, which included spending time in Rafah observing IDF troops in action. The team noted that all rules of engagement were strictly adhered to, and some were aborted because of the potential danger to civilian lives. The group learned of the 201 km. of tunnels – discovered so far – which ultimately could be in excess of 483 km. They saw, with their own eyes, how the entrances to tunnels included children’s bedrooms, mosques, schools, and hospitals. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. September 24, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

McColl’s conclusive words spoke of the urgent necessity for international journalists to report more accurately and for Israel to be more open on the conduct of its operations while recognizing the need for security. He said, “I came away from the trip satisfied that the IDF’s operations and rules of engagement were rigorous compared to the British Army and our Western allies.”

Comprehending what happened on October 7

And how much can we, who live here, fully comprehend what happened in the South on Oct. 7, 2023, without seeing for ourselves? Such was the experience of a group of – predominantly – Anglo-origin Israelis (including the writer) who recently participated in a visit to the South organized by Israel, Britain, and the Commonwealth Association (IBCA). As participant Carole Morris said, “The visit made us fully comprehend how closely situated the idyllic kibbutzim are to the vicious enemy who came to destroy us.”

The day began in Sderot, whose population numbers 27,000; 90% left this border town on Oct. 7 when 3,000 Hamas terrorists entered Israel, commencing their killing spree; today, the majority of Sderot’s residents have returned home. At the lookout point, which faces Gaza, one participant put on his binoculars, surprised to see many mid-rise buildings still standing, unscathed; surprised because the news channels consistently show selected cityscapes of total destruction.

WITHOUT DOUBT, the most moving experience was when we were taken to the Supernova music festival site. As we drove toward the place, which has now become a memorial to the 364 murdered and the 40 plus taken hostage, we were struck by the beauty of the landscape surrounding us – lush and verdant – this being the desert in the middle of summer. We could imagine those beautiful young people coming along this very road, happily anticipating a festival of music, joy, and tranquility.

Today, Supernova is a memorial to the dead and the hostages, filled with photos of each young reveler positioned against the backdrop of the Israeli flag. Underneath every photo is the name of the life that is no longer.

As we walked between the many rows of photos, it was moving to read the words of the bereaved parents, one saying, “Heaven has the privilege of welcoming our beautiful daughter.” Our guide, Eric Isaacson, from nearby Kibbutz Alumim, told us how many had tried to hide – some even in a rubbish dump. Tragically, to no avail.

Our final stop was Kibbutz Alumim where, seated in the kibbutz’s beautiful synagogue, our guide addressed us. Once again, we were struck by the lush foliage surrounding the building; it was difficult to believe we were in the arid desert. Here, we were told of what happened to the kibbutz on that fateful day – Simchat Torah, which should have been a day of rejoicing but became the most horrific day in the history of the State of Israel since its rebirth in 1948.

Isaacson told us how Hamas entered the kibbutz and killed some 40 foreign workers who were situated near the entrance. It was then that the terrorists spotted queues of cars stuck in a traffic jam, filled with the music-goers endeavoring to escape the terrorists who had invaded the festival, shooting and killing its participants.

These murderers viewed the youngsters in the cars as “sitting ducks.” At that moment, they decided that their aim – to take as many Israeli lives as possible – would be more successfully achieved by turning away from the kibbutz and attacking the cars.

We, the visitors to the South, saw the burnt-out, bullet-marked cars and could only begin to imagine the horrific deaths suffered by the cars’ occupants. One car – an SUV – had the photo of Ben Binyamin Shimoni attached. Ben, 31, had gone to the festival despite his life partner Jessica’s attempts to persuade him to remain at home with her.

When the attack began, Ben tried to leave the complex; but because of the traffic jam, he decided to turn back, where he picked up four fellow participants, succeeding in driving them to Beersheba. Ben returned to the festival site, rescuing another eight music lovers and driving them to Netivot, where his passengers wanted him to remain.

Ben refused. Instead, he returned to the site for a third time, having spoken with his friend Gaya, who was still at Supernova. She tried to persuade him not to return, as they were under fire, but he ignored her pleas and went back to pick up Gaya and two other friends. Tragically, they were caught up in the traffic jam outside Kibbutz Alumim, where they were murdered.

“Seeing is believing” as verbalized by Gen. Sir John McColl and by those of us who participated in the trip to the South. There are too many families who are left with only memories of a loved one. Too many still await the return of a loved one. When will our government remember the biblical doctrine “Whoever saves a single life is considered to have saved the world”?

As I conclude this piece, I note the date of publication and see it is just two days before the anniversary of yet another barbaric slaughtering of Jews, which took place on September 29, 1941, at Babyn Yar. Three days prior, notices – written in Russian, German, and Ukrainian – were posted throughout Kyiv, ordering Jews to gather at Babyn Yar, a ravine on the outskirts of the city. The Jews were instructed to bring with them their possessions: money, documents, valuables, and warm clothing, suggesting they were to be settled elsewhere. Instead, 33,771 were massacred in two days.

If history has taught us anything, it is the vital necessity for the State of Israel. Am Yisrael chai! 

The writer has chaired public affairs organizations in Israel and the UK and has represented Israel at international gatherings.