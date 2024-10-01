Rosh Hashanah: A time to recognize Israel's achievements amid challenges - opinion

As we reflect on the past year, with its ongoing conflict, a troubling reality is revealed: Our mindset largely remains unchanged. As Jews, we rightfully empathize with Israel and its citizens, yet we feel like perpetual victims entrenched in grief and trapped in the cycle of violence.

Indeed, we still face the heartbreaking reality of 101 hostages in Gaza even though the Talmud teaches that saving a single life is akin to saving the entire world. However, Rosh Hashanah invites us to change our mindset.

It is a time for introspection, self-examination, and collective reflection – not just as individuals but as a community and a people. The Hebrew word “shana,” year, shares its root with “shinui,” change. This connection embodies our potential to welcome a year of transformation.

As we enter a new year, we must shift our focus away from our troubles, trials, and tribulations toward magnifying our blessings and achievements. Amid great challenges, Israel has celebrated significant military successes – some occurring right now – that deserve praise and recognition.

Most recently, the targeted IDF assassination of Hassan Nasrallah – secretary-general of Hezbollah and the terrorist organization's top leader – is a pivotal milestone. Nasrallah, a vicious mass murderer, was responsible for the deaths of thousands of innocent people – Israelis, Americans, and Europeans – for more than three decades.

Israel’s effective countermeasures against Hezbollah and Hamas showcase unparalleled military strategies that have reshaped the conflict in unprecedented ways, including restoring the Jewish state’s supreme element of deterrence over our enemies.

A moment of celebration

Rosh Hashanah offers a moment to celebrate Israel’s remarkable achievements since October 7. The IDF has nearly dismantled Hamas’s infrastructure in Gaza and emerged virtually unscathed from an unprecedented direct missile attack by Iran on April 13. The exceptional performance of Israel’s multilayered air defense system, bolstered by a historic coalition of Israeli, American, British, French, Jordanian, and Saudi forces, successfully intercepted 99% of Iranian missiles and attack drones.

For the first time in the 76 years since its creation, Israel has seen the formation of a coalition that includes Arab nations such as Jordan and Saudi Arabia in its defense. This coalition is not just a diplomatic achievement; it represents a transformative moment for Israel and the global Jewish community. In a remarkable demonstration of military ingenuity, Israel’s retaliatory strikes revealed a hi-tech missile that can evade Iran’s radar.

Recently, Israel has also showcased unparalleled technological achievements, targeting Hezbollah’s communication devices and disrupting the group’s supply chains, all while eliminating key leaders in Lebanon. Moreover, Israel has proven that its intelligence capabilities are more advanced than anyone ever imagined, allowing for precise targeting of terrorist leaders, no matter where they are hiding.

Following the intelligence failures of October 7, Israel has regained its deterrent capability, stunning its foes and the world with significant tactical victories.

As we reflect on this past year and pray for the safe return of all hostages, let us also magnify our blessings. We should take pride in Israel and the IDF, appreciating the progress made during challenging times.

This Rosh Hashanah, let us commit to restoring dignity, honor, and defense for the Jewish people, not just as an act of resilience but as a testament to our enduring spirit.

The writer, a rabbi, is the author of Sons of Abraham: A Candid Conversation about the Issues That Divide and Unite Jews and Muslims, and president of the New York-based Foundation for Ethnic Understanding.