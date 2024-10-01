Nasrallah in truthful light, before becoming 'folk hero' in hands of poisonous narratives - opinion

For thirty-two years, ever since he took over leadership following Abbas al-Moussawi on February 16, 1992, "Hassan Nasrallah," the third long-serving Secretary-General of Hezbollah, has been committing crimes as if it were second nature to him.

He engineers terrorist acts as if he were born for this purpose, leaving no evil uncommitted. From killing Israelis, Americans, and French, to the wholesale slaughter of Sunni Arab Muslims, known as "sectarian killing," in several Arab countries like Iraq, Yemen, and Syria (more on this later).

In addition, his organization carried out terrorist operations in various countries such as Kuwait, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Bulgaria, Cyprus, and others. Furthermore, he has been involved in money laundering and drug trafficking, leading many countries around the world to classify Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.

The crimes of his party's men in Syria could fill volumes, beginning with the dismemberment of children and women, starving the elderly and children to death, besieging civilians, depriving them of basic life necessities, looting properties, confiscating lands, and burning others. Women were raped in front of their husbands, and girls in front of their fathers and mothers, all to further crush and humiliate their spirits. There was also killing, enforced disappearances, and bloody torture, culminating in his men participating in the bombing of Syrians with barrel bombs and bombs from airplanes. In short, they acted "as if God were on vacation," as if they wanted to set exclusive records in crimes that surpass anything known or read about in ancient times.

It reached the point where his affiliated pilots boasted in videos, mocking the Syrians before bombing them with barrel bombs.

Internally, Nasrallah has turned Lebanon, once known as "the Switzerland of the East," into a crippled, ailing country unable to provide even the minimum of basic services to its citizens. Lebanese decisions now come from Tehran, treating Lebanon as an "Iranian province," as directed by their man in the southern suburbs of Beirut. The presidential vacuum in Lebanon has become a subject of mockery for many.

Among his numerous crimes against his own countrymen is the assassination of Rafic Hariri, which also killed and injured 241 Lebanese citizens, and the killing of the late great peace advocate, writer, activist, and publisher Lokman Slim. Before him, a long list of Lebanese politicians, thinkers, and social leaders were also killed, including, from memory and in no particular order of their assassination: Pierre Gemayel, Samir Kassir, George Hawi, Walid Eido, François Al-Hajj, Antoine Ghanem, Wissam Eid, Mohammad Chatah, Wissam Al-Hassan, Gebran Tueni, and others.

He also nearly officially transformed Lebanon into a major farm for drug cultivation, manufacturing, and export. He was directly responsible for the Beirut port explosion.

As a reminder, on October 19, 2021, Hassan Nasrallah threatened the Lebanese people with his militias, stating that he had 100,000 armed, trained, and ready fighters waiting for his command to suppress the "Lebanese movement." The great crime of the Lebanese at that time was simply taking to the streets, demanding democracy, justice, and a state of institutions, and an end to the farcical dependency on Iran. The most prominent slogan was "All means all," with Hezbollah being at the forefront.

Targeting children in the Golan

Among his most recent crimes was his attack on Druze children playing safely in the playground of Majdal Shams village, as if Druze blood had to be added to the bloody record of Khomeini's prized student, who received from him a legal agency, making Nasrallah the representative of Khomeini in Lebanon in religious matters and the collection and distribution of funds. This agency secured Nasrallah's full allegiance to Iran.

As for his international bullying and provocation of war with Israel, it is important to mention that Hezbollah violated UN Security Council Resolution 1701, unanimously adopted on August 11, 2006. The resolution aimed to resolve the conflict between Lebanon and Israel. The Lebanese government unanimously approved the resolution on August 12, 2006. On the same day, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah stated that his forces would respect the ceasefire. End of quote.

The violation occurred on October 8, 2023, one day after Hamas militias carried out terrorist operations against unarmed Israeli civilians near the Gaza Strip. Hezbollah officially announced its participation alongside Hamas in its war against Israel, known as the "Support Front." Over nearly a year, Hezbollah made many attempts to provoke Israel. As things escalated, Hezbollah and the resistance camp's media pushed a false narrative, claiming that the party was defending Lebanon, even though Nasrallah did not seek the consent of the Lebanese for this war. Most of them do not want it and yearn for the day they can rid themselves of Iran's representative on their soil.

If he had the slightest sense of logic or concern for the Lebanese people's interests, the two incidents of "pager and wireless device explosions" clearly indicated the disparity in power between the Israeli army and his party, necessitating an immediate retreat and compliance with the UN resolution instead of antagonizing Israel, deliberately launching rockets at it, and displacing northern residents.

All the aforementioned must be stated and documented because confirmed facts and realities often get lost in our Arab world. The assassination attempt on Hezbollah's Secretary General has become a major issue, with a clear polarization taking shape. We are now witnessing his transformation into a hero of heroes through the media of the resistance camp, as well as politicians and activists from that camp, using poisonous and false narratives.

Their sole aim is to make us forget all his crimes and terrorism so that the Arab memory and collective consciousness remember only Nasrallah, the fighter who stood against Israel, ensuring that enmity and hatred continue indefinitely and that conditions remain stagnant.