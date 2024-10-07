We must never forget the hostages - opinion

Today, we solemnly mark the one-year anniversary of one of the darkest days in modern Jewish history. We live in a reality we could not have imagined 366 days ago: Hamas militants invaded dozens of Israeli communities, committing unspeakable horrors, including the kidnapping of hundreds of people. Jewish people around the world are attacked at their universities, in their places of worship, and at their businesses solely on the basis of their identity.

The October 7 atrocities ignited what has become the longest war in Israel’s history since 1948. This past grueling year has been marked by heart-wrenching loss, immense grief, and unrelenting challenges. Just this past week, Israelis faced an attack of nearly 200 ballistic missiles from the tyrannical Iranian regime after eliminating Hezbollah terrorist leader Hassan Nasrallah. And yet thousands – including too many Americans – mourned his death.

As we navigate the ongoing war and the aftermath of that terrible day, we must ensure that Israel has the resources and security support it needs to protect itself – and that the hostages taken into Gaza remain at the forefront of our minds.

The families of the hostages are living through a nightmare, and we owe it to them – and to all the victims and survivors – to remain resolute in our pursuit of justice and security. We will not rest until all the 101 hostages still held in Gaza are returned home. The hostage situation represents a profound humanitarian crisis. Each hostage is a person with dreams, families, and loved ones who are desperate for their safe return. The urgency of their situation is critical; we cannot afford to lose sight of the lives still in jeopardy. It is essential that we prioritize their safe return, supporting diplomatic and military means to do so.

In the face of these profound challenges, we must recognize that the threats to Israel are multifaceted and pervasive. Rocket interceptions seen above the northern Israeli city of Safed, on June 13, 2024 (credit: David Cohen/Flash90)

The Jewish state is confronted by adversaries on multiple fronts: Gaza and Hamas, Lebanon and Hezbollah, the West Bank, Yemen and the Houthis, Iraq, Syria, and now, most ominously, Iran. Israel is currently engaged in serious hostilities in Lebanon amid an attempt to restore calm to its North, where almost 100,000 residents have been forced from their homes by Hezbollah rocket fire.

The world cannot ignore the even broader role of Iran as a principal player in all these ongoing conflicts. Iran’s support for terrorism and its efforts to destabilize the region have far-reaching implications for the broader international community. The Islamic Republic’s nuclear ambitions and its funding of proxy groups across the Middle East pose a direct threat not only to Israel but to regional and global stability. The international community must unite against this menace, reaffirming its support for Israel’s right to defend itself and hold accountable those who propagate hatred and violence.

As we remember October 7, we Americans are particularly reminded of the haunting parallels to September 11. After that fateful day in 2001 – which we recently commemorated – the world united in outrage and solidarity, rallying around the victims and the United States and standing against the forces of terror. Yet, where is the world’s outrage now, for our communal tragedy?

The Jewish people are at war

The stark reality is that the Jewish people – whether in Israel or the Diaspora – are at war, and this war demands our unwavering commitment. We must hold firm to our pledge: never surrender. As Winston Churchill proclaimed during the darkest hours of World War II, “We shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender.” While his words were spoken in a different time and context, their essence resonates with us today. We must never waver in the face of terror and violence.

This year has tested our resolve, our strength, and our unity. We have witnessed acts of heroism and solidarity, but we have also felt the weight of despair and division. It is crucial that we continue to foster a sense of community, supporting one another as we navigate this complex landscape. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Let us not allow the pain and suffering of that most awful day to fade into memory. Let it instead be a rallying cry for unity and resolve. We owe it to the victims, to the survivors, and to our children to remain steadfast in our commitment to security and peace.

We must ensure that the world recognizes and reacts to the plight of the Jewish people with the same urgency and outrage that was so evident on September 11.

The writer is CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations. Follow him @Daroff.