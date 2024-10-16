Ceasefire pressure grows, but Israel's enemies keep firing - opinion

It appears that everyone wants a ceasefire in the Middle East, or at least in Lebanon. According to reports, in a heated conversation last Thursday, United States President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed that Israel would stop attacks in Beirut, at the request of the American president.

That the Americans are aiming toward a ceasefire in Lebanon is not news. On October 1, after Israeli troops crossed the border, Biden was asked if he was aware of the limited Israeli limited in Lebanon and replied sharply: “I’m more aware than you know and I’m only comfortable with them stopping, we need to have a ceasefire now”.

Just like Biden, European leaders such as French President Macron not only support a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon but have called for “an end to the export of weapons used in these theaters of war”. Even Pope Francis called “for an immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon,” adding that since October 7, “the Middle East has plunged into increasing suffering, with the destructive military actions continuing to affect the Palestinian population.”

The very same leaders who insist that Israel has the right to defend itself are also insisting that it cease firing while the terror organizations around it remain intact. It’s the same principle that the US acted upon when pressuring Israel to allow countless human-aid trucks to enter Gaza, knowing the aid would all get into the hands of Hamas; and to avoid operating in Rafah. In both cases, Israel’s allies attempted to tie its hands so that it could not defend itself in order to provide the terrorist organizations with a break from the intense pressure, allowing them to regain momentum in the war.

However, it is not only the US administration that is at fault here. We've watched this scene in many action films in the past. The hero defeats a few of the bad guys and heads straight for the main villain without realizing that a good punch is not enough to eliminate the threat. A sudden blow comes from behind, and our hero is back to square one, as the chief villain escapes from the scene.

If we lay down arms, there will be no Israel

Prior to the days marking a year since the start of the wars with Hamas and Hezbollah, it seemed as though Israel was in control: Hamas was nearly defeated, Hezbollah’s chain of command was torn into bits, and pieces, and Iran’s attacks seemed to be nearly harmless.

After a successful chain of operations in Lebanon, Israel underestimated Hezbollah’s abilities. The American request not to attack in the Lebanese capital came with a great American gesture: a transport of THAAD defensive missiles that would further strengthen the Israeli defense system against Iran’s reaction to Israel’s anticipated attack on Iranian soil.

The October 7 memorial day had a surprisingly sobering effect, revealing where we are in the war. The two ceremonies, one state-led and one led by the families of the victims, portrayed how very little has changed over the past year our national unity despite the war. The rockets launched from Gaza, Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen showed that the threats are still here with us. The drone attack in the Golani base in Binyamina proved once more that every time Israel caves to American pressure and holds its fire, this comes at an extremely heavy price. As Israel tries to gain legitimacy, the terror organizations exploit the situation to regain momentum.

The desires of the leaders of US, France, and others of the West for a ceasefire may be well meant, the consequences of their actions are the cause of ill. Instead of making sure that no fire is shot at Israel, time and time again, they try to tie its hands behind its back.

There was a ceasefire with Hamas on October 7, yet that didn't stop them from attacking Israel.

Hezbollah never fulfilled United Nations Security Council Resolutions 1559 or 1701 and unprovoked, it began to shoot at Israel on October 8.

In both cases, Israel had to evacuate tens of thousands of people from their homes.

Houthi rebels have been launching missiles and drones at Israel for over a year now, and Iraqi militias fire at the Jewish state – yet no one demands that they cease firing, or that the Iranian-backed proxies retreat.

Even though it is clear who began the war and what its enemies’ goal is, Israel is still treated as the cause and root of the problem and as though, if it would only cease firing, the firing would actually cease.

The truth is that what Golda Meir said over 50 years ago is still true: If the Arabs (and in this case, the Iranian regime and its proxies) lay down their arms, there will be peace. However, if Israel lays its arms – there will be no Israel.

This is a lesson that both Israel and its allies seem to forget from time to time, even during this bloody war. The threat that Iran poses to Israel via its proxies on all fronts hasn’t disappeared with Mohammed Deif or Hassan Nasrallah.

The writer is a former spokesman for Israel’s National Public Diplomacy Directorate.