Israel's path to unity in the Sukkah - opinion

The Torah teaches that on Sukkot, “every citizen of Israel shall sit in the sukkah.” Scholars expound upon this teaching with the idea that not only should the Jewish people be blessed to sit in the sukkah, but all the Jewish people should be able to sit together in one sukkah. While it’s obvious that a single sukkah cannot physically hold our large and diverse population, the deeper lesson is clearly about coming together in the spirit of mutual respect and harmony.

From where we stand today, this concept seems almost completely detached from reality. Can we believe that secular and religious, right-wing and left-wing, people would come together peacefully in one common space?

However, perhaps now more than ever, this concept holds more significance than ever before. It is only when we recognize that we are one people with a common identity, purpose, and destiny that we will be able to begin to create spaces where we can sit together, despite our differences.

The past year has presented us with many unforeseen challenges. High among them is the reality that, despite the many threats we are facing, both internally and externally, we still struggle to acknowledge that true national unity is both necessary and possible.

By its very nature, unity is not without its costs. By accepting the other, we are often forced to forgive and agree to compromises concerning our own actions and thoughts. It also demands that we be prepared to speak with, meet with, and live alongside people who think differently, act differently, and believe differently. The world's largest sukkah is seen in Jerusalem's Safra Square, home of the Jerusalem Municipality, for the Sukkot holiday. (credit: JERUSALEM MUNICIPALITY)

The ultimate common space

The Mishnah Berurah teaches that, particularly in the sukkah, we must be extra careful not to speak lashon hara (gossip). The obvious question is: “Why, of all times and places in our lives, is there a specific need to mention that we refrain from such speech in the sukkah?”

The answer lies in the sukkah’s role as the ultimate common space in Jewish tradition. It is the space where we are all commanded to gather and coexist, regardless of our differences. In such places, negative speech about others can be especially harmful.

Since 1948, we have been given the incredible gift of living in our “modern sukkah” – the State of Israel. This land embodies our collective mission of building a nation together. People from all corners of the world – of differing backgrounds, ways of life, and levels of observance – have come together, prepared to make the greatest of sacrifices, tragically to the point of losing lives, as we are again experiencing these very days – to create a place where we as Jews can proudly live.

As we approach eight decades since the founding of the state, we know that the modern Zionist enterprise has been overwhelmingly successful in so many ways. We have built a remarkable nation, with achievements that even the most ambitious visionaries could have never projected.

However, we continue to face numerous challenges, which the past year has reinforced in many painful ways. Our external enemies are as committed as ever to our destruction while internal debate and strife continue to threaten our forward growth.

The message of Sukkot, particularly this year, is clear. Despite our diversity, differences, and many challenges, we can and must come together with respect and tolerance. Working together, we can envision a future where our differences can become our strengths rather than our weaknesses.

By embracing the spirit of the sukkah for all of Israel, we can work to create a better, stronger, and more united community.

The writer is the founder of the Tzohar Rabbinical Organization.