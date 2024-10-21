How sukkah conversations reveal the changing political landscape of American Jews - opinion

Pollsters and sociologists have, for years, claimed that American Jews vote in a singularly particular way. I’ll wager a bet that they have never been wedged into a sukkah and been privy to the multi-varied conversations that take place under the thatched roofs of the sukkot dotted across America.

When the subject turns to politics, as it certainly and inevitably did this presidential election year, the conversation veers one of two ways. Either sparks begin to fly as everyone attempts to gain the conversational high ground, or an uncomfortable quiet settles over the table as one person – oblivious to the discomfort they have wrought upon the group – loudly expounds upon their personal point of view. The obvious assumption in this case is that their point of view is prevalent.

While it is certainly true that Jews in the United States have traditionally voted straight down the Democratic line, it is also true that many lovers of Israel are beginning to question their allegiance to their, until now, almost unequivocal Democratic vote. And while many are loathe to speak of it outside their inner circle, Orthodox Jews in America are starting to break the mold. More and more members of the Orthodox community have crossed over and are voting – or considering voting Republican, even if they have not changed their party registration.

Come November, I look forward to seeing the actual numbers in the post-game analysis of this 2024 election.

While points of conflict were the economy, the border, and safety on the streets of American cities, all those paled in comparison to the issue of the candidates’ character. That’s when sparks really began to fly. A street full of Sukkot in Jerusalem. (credit: FLASH90)

Holiday conversations show divisions

Almost without exception, people could simply not get beyond character. I find that baffling and, quite frankly, simplistic. It seems so clear that politicians, historically and around the world, have never been known for their pristine character. Almost every leader in history has been shown to have had at least one serious, if not also fatal or tragic, flaw. Whether the leaders are Israeli, American, British, French, or from anywhere else in the world, the modern era is no different. But the parties, both parties, have turned this election into a referendum on the character traits of the candidates. The anger, the bile, and the sheer disgust that each side verbally displays toward their chosen candidate’s opponent is overwhelming.

Policies have fallen by the wayside. In 2024, it is personality that reigns supreme.

As would be expected, among the non-presidential, yet certainly still political, topics spoken about during many a Sukkot meal was the unprecedented rise in attacks on Jews and Jewish institutions, especially involving campus life. At one meal I attended were representatives from Columbia University, Brandeis University, Yeshiva University, and City College. Everyone had something to say about the current state of campus life and the future for Jews on American campuses.

As expected, none of it was positive. The takeaway was bleak. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

On Israel, while there was consensus that the killing of Yahya Sinwar was a good indication that things will improve, those I engaged with over sumptuous meals did not – could not – agree whether his death would make a difference in the status of the hostages. Unlike the subject of American politics, there was almost universal participation in these discussions.

The conversations were cordial, not contentious. The thinking went both ways.

What election strategists have not yet learned or refuse to acknowledge is that in America, as in Israel, they will never convince a die-hard supporter to switch candidates. The reality is that, in America, as in Israel, elections are determined by the moderates. The secret to winning an election is getting those in the middle who will either swing vote or not vote at all to vote for a candidate or party.

I tried to make that clear during almost every Sukkah meal. Not surprisingly, it fell on deaf ears. I’m not surprised.

The writer is a columnist and a social and political commentator. Watch his TV show Thinking Out Loud on JBS.