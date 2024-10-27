Israel’s deterrence took years to build but was lost in a minute - opinion

Israel’s security deterrence is something that takes years to establish but only moments to lose. This hard truth hit home on October 7. In the wake of assaults across multiple fronts over the past year, Israel has displayed remarkable speed and efficiency in restoring—and even strengthening—its deterrence in the eyes of its enemies, neighboring countries in the Middle East, and the global community.

This resurgence isn’t just about the resolve seen in ground maneuvers in Gaza and Lebanon or precision strikes against terror leaders in Lebanon, Gaza, and Tehran. It also speaks to the formidable capabilities of Israeli intelligence and the Air Force’s reach, which enables strikes as far as 2,000 kilometers away in Iran, Yemen, and beyond. This demonstration of strength is the result of decades of collaboration and technological innovation within Israel’s defense industries, the Air Force, and the Defense Ministry.

Nurturing Israel's ties

Israel’s deterrence has also been reinforced by unprecedented cooperation with the United States, US Central Command, and numerous Arab countries in the region. These partnerships are vital and must be nurtured with a mix of transparency and discretion. Once achieved, deterrence requires continuous, deliberate upkeep, which the IDF and Israel’s intelligence agencies have long mastered.

Just last night, Israel carried out a triple-wave assault across three regions in Iran, sending a resounding message to Tehran and the entire “Resistance Axis.” This operation resulted in critical strategic gains: severe hits to advanced radar and defense systems, which were supplied by Russia and others, have made Iranian skies more accessible for Israeli intelligence-gathering and operations. Additionally, the strike dealt a significant blow to missile production and storage sites in Iran, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen, targeting ballistic missiles that pose a direct threat to Israel. This is undeniably a major strategic achievement. IAF forces preparing for Israel's retaliation attack against Iran, 25-Oct-2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

A few additional points are worth mentioning:

First, American aircraft outfitted with Israeli and American munitions effectively dismantled high-tech Russian defenses, which provided both a psychological boost to the American defense industry and a tangible win for Israeli-American collaboration.

Second, the road ahead remains challenging. Iran is a powerful adversary and can still respond, either directly or by targeting assets abroad. Hezbollah’s capabilities are also formidable, and militias in Syria, Iraq, and Yemen add further complications.

Now, more than ever, “tightening the bolts” with the US and Sunni Arab states is critical, and this partnership demands wisdom and diplomacy to accompany military strength. Whether this careful balance is being fully achieved remains to be seen.

Finally, a point of Israeli pride: Four female Air Force crew members participated in recent missions targeting Iran. Their involvement represents a landmark moment in the IDF’s evolving role for women in combat.

After this war, the debate over women in combat roles should be over. Their unique perspectives are now more vital than ever in Israel’s national decision-making arenas—a shift that could significantly shape the country’s future.