Vote Harris, it's best for Israel and the Jews - opinion

All of us who care about the Middle East – including Israelis, Palestinians, American Jews, and others – need a responsible and balanced US Middle East policy.

The only presidential candidate capable of delivering such sustained and consistent policy is Vice President Kamala Harris.

I grew up in Israel through multiple wars, served as a pilot in the IDF during one of them, and hiked Israel’s trails when I directed a nature center.

Having lived through those wars, I am intimately familiar with Israel’s security challenges.

While they are complicated and will take time to resolve, this much is clear: American Jews want to see the United States play a productive role in the resolution of those challenges.

Over the past four years, the Biden-Harris administration has shown unprecedented leadership in the Middle East, even when faced with daunting setbacks. This record bodes well for a Harris-Walz administration.

Just prior to October 7, 2023, the Biden-Harris administration had been coordinating a potentially historic agreement between Israel, the Palestinians, and Saudi Arabia.

Since October 7, the US has remained a staunch ally of Israel, participating actively in protecting its citizens while exerting its influence to reduce casualties in Gaza.

We can debate whether the US response has been optimal, but the administration has attempted a well-calibrated response, and it continues to play a key role in the negotiations to return the hostages. I am now a physicist working at the University of Minnesota. (Yes, vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz is my governor. He is well-liked in the state and is doing an excellent job.) What choices do I have in the coming elections?

Already during his tenure, former president Donald Trump kept company with white supremacists and said there were “very fine people” on “both sides” of a neo-Nazi march.

He has since made lying his profession and he immerses himself and his followers in grievances and conspiracies. “But,” some say, “he would be better for Israel than Kamala.” No, he wouldn’t and for the following two reasons:

Trump only cares about one thing

First, Trump has only one consistent policy: The US should do what’s good for Trump.

He doesn’t care about Israel and has no pro-Israel policy. If what’s good for Trump were not to align with what would be good for Israel, Trump would promptly abandon the Jewish state.

He won’t hesitate to wield his executive power and make whatever foreign policy changes he sees fit, despite years of precedence or legacy.

Second, Trump doesn’t understand the value of balance. During his first term, he enacted one-sided policies, sidelining the Palestinians and thereby abdicating the US’s role as a trusted negotiator, leading to a strengthening of both Israeli and Palestinian extremists. This is not good for Israel nor for the Middle East.

For Kamala to earn my vote, two pillars had to be established. I needed to trust that, unlike Trump, she cared about more than just herself and her own interests and that she was committed to Israel’s safety and security.

She has passed both tests with flying colors. Her public service career, starting with her time as District Attorney, and that of her vice-presidential candidate Walz, illustrate their dedication and commitment to the public good. And they have both stated their unwavering support for Israel.

Beyond those two pillars, my vote for Harris and Walz is also based on ample supporting evidence.

Vice President Harris understands policy, stability, and – while it seems strange that this needs to be said – is behaving like a responsible adult.

The best choice to navigate the conflict

She is capable of hearing all sides of the conflict in the Middle East, and she would restore the US role as a trusted negotiator.

And, of course, as president, Harris would not keep company with racists and neo-Nazis.

She would come to the presidency from a place of strength and hope, not from one of grievance, pettiness, and meanness of spirit.

I vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz because they are a better choice for the United States, the Middle East, Israel, and American Jews.

The writer, a former IDF pilot, is currently an astrophysicist at University of Minnesota.