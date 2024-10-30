Eliminating existential threats: Iran is just the beginning - opinion

Israel’s historic retaliatory attack against Iran over the weekend eliminated the Islamic Republic’s sophisticated air defenses and effectively neutralized its ability to prevent future Israeli airstrikes. Iranian missile and drone production facilities were targeted as well, thus removing a critical part of the infrastructure used to threaten and launch attacks against Israel. This initial strike created a vulnerability in Iran’s defenses and cleared the way for any future full-scale offensive that would end Iran’s nuclear threat to Israel and the region.

Why stop at this point rather than go all the way? The answer is clear: Israel faces intense pressure from the Biden-Harris administration to go no further. With the presidential election right around the corner, this administration is fixated on avoiding any energy or security crisis that could negatively affect American voters, and so Israel must tread carefully. But we know the truth: Iran, led by a regime that is openly hostile to Israel and the West, is not backing down from its commitment to becoming a nuclear power and being a threat to the region anytime soon.

While the weekend strike was significant on its own, it also set the stage for what could come next. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu understands what’s at stake and is likely planning for a final, decisive move to prevent the Islamic Republic from achieving nuclear capability. Taking out its nuclear sites and potentially assisting the Iranian people in a push for regime change could bring about a new era in the region. Netanyahu knows that timing is everything. The current US administration has continually pressured Israel to hold back. If it hadn’t been for Netanyahu’s strategic patience and careful planning, Israel’s hands would have been completely tied.

Even with a direct military attack on Iran, as we stand today, eliminating Hezbollah and dismantling both military and nuclear threats posed by the Islamic Republic of Iran are extremely critical. The face of the enemy may change, but the motivation remains the same, and this is something we, as Jews, both in Israel and around the world, cannot ignore.

The larger picture is far more complex, with other key players such as Turkey, Qatar, and the Muslim Brotherhood waiting in the wings, alongside the Palestinian Authority (PA) – all Sunni organizations wholly dedicated to Israel’s destruction. The struggle is a deeply religious one, with the desire to annihilate Israel woven, for many, into the very fabric of Arab-Muslim identity. Supporters of Jordanian Muslim Brotherhood and Islamic Action Front party hold Palestinian flags and shout slogans during a rally to mark the 70th anniversary of Nakba in the Jordan Valley, Sweimeh, Jordan May 11, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/MUHAMMAD HAMED/FILE PHOTO)

Make no mistake. This isn’t about borders, settlements, or grievances over land. This is about a religious doctrine that glorifies the murder of Jews, an ideology that compels them to commit unspeakable atrocities against Jews and the Jewish state of Israel. October 7, 2023, was the most horrific example of this reality.

Hamas’s genocidal terror attack unleashed on innocent Israelis that targeted civilians with unimaginable brutality was driven by religious hatred. This is not a new phenomenon – we have experienced it for centuries. October 7 tore away any remaining illusions of their true intentions as all Jews – religious, secular, right-wing, left-wing – were targeted, while the enemy screamed in the name of Allah.

We can no longer afford to live in denial or cling to false hopes that this is merely a political conflict that can be solved through negotiations and concessions. This is a war of survival against an enemy whose ultimate goal is not just the destruction of the Jewish state but the annihilation of the Jewish people.

Not losing sight of the bigger picture

AS ISRAEL works to dismantle Hezbollah’s vast terror infrastructure and confront Iran’s nuclear ambitions, we must not lose sight of the bigger picture. Iran’s proxies may be weakened, but others, including Turkey and Qatar, continue to finance and support Hamas, the Muslim Brotherhood, the Palestinian Authority, and other radical Sunni groups who share the same goal of Israel’s destruction.

Turkey, once a secular Arab-Muslim state and an ally of Israel, has changed drastically under President Tayyip Erdogan. As he aligned with the Muslim Brotherhood and became openly hostile toward Israel, Turkey positioned itself as a champion of Palestinian nationalism. Qatar is another example. As a financial powerhouse, it funds Hamas and other extremist groups that incite violence against Israel daily,and uses its flagship Al Jazeera media empire to spread anti-Israel propaganda around the world. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The Muslim Brotherhood is a global Islamist movement that seeks to impose Islamic rule wherever possible. Though Sunni, it too (like the Shi’ites) views Israel as an obstacle to its religious vision. The PA, far from being a genuine peace partner, continues to glorify terror and indoctrinate its population with genocidal Jew hatred. Despite the PA being portrayed by some in the international community as “moderate,” its education system and media are saturated with the same goal as Hamas – erasing Israel from the map.

Ultimately, the only language our enemies understand is strength.

History has taught us this lesson again and again. The Six Day War, the Yom Kippur War, and even the fight against Hezbollah in Lebanon – each of these wars has proven that Israel can only secure peace through strength. Appeasement, negotiations, and concessions have only led to more bloodshed. When Israel stands strong, unashamed of who we are as the Jewish homeland, we command the respect of our neighbors.

The Abraham Accords were built on a foundation of military and moral strength, with a people confident in their heritage and destiny. They showed Arab leaders that peace with Israel could bring stability, prosperity, and real benefits to their people. The Abraham Accords are proof that Israel can forge genuine, lasting alliances with Arab Muslim countries, but the key to making them work is Israel’s unapologetic pride in its Jewish identity.

But let’s be clear – the Abraham Accords didn’t erase the centuries-old hatred taught in parts of the Arab-Muslim world. There’s still an ideological barrier deeply embedded in elements of Islamic culture, one that continues to fuel anti-Israel and anti-Jewish sentiments. The Accords were a breakthrough, but they’re also a reminder that while peace is possible with Arab Muslim countries, it can only happen if our partners are serious about uprooting their ideological hatred against Jews and Israel. The path to peace is clear, but Israel can never forget – our strength and pride are what make it possible.

The truth is that we are engaged in an ongoing existential struggle. Our enemies see this as a holy religious war against the Jewish people, and as such, they are willing to sacrifice endless resources and lives in pursuit of their goal. We must respond with the unwavering strength and clarity that comes from knowing that we are fighting not only for our own survival but for the future of the Jewish people.

This battle is far from over, but Israel’s resolve is stronger than ever.

As long as we stand united, prepared, and unyielding, no enemy – Iran, Hezbollah, Turkey, Qatar, or the PA – will ever be able to destroy us.

The writer is the host of the Pulse of Israel daily video/podcast and the CEO of 12Tribe Films Foundation.