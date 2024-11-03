Rabin's strength brings hope to Israel on assassination anniversary - opinion

Nearly three decades have passed since the assassination of Yitzhak Rabin, Israel's Prime Minister, Defense Minister, and a visionary leader.

Rabin was not a man of illusions – he pursued peace not out of naivety or weakness but from a position of strength.

He understood that true security for Israel lay not only in defense but also in the pursuit of peace, with security and strength serving as the foundation.

Today, the concept of peace feels more distant than ever.

Yet, even amid immense challenges, we must remember that we aspired to peace even in past struggles, and we have a duty to continue this path.

However, the peace we seek must rest on a robust foundation of security for Israeli citizens.

Israelis need to know their country can protect them, while our adversaries must understand that Israel is committed to its defense and will exercise its strength when necessary.

Since the days of Ben-Gurion, Israel's defense doctrine has rested on three core pillars: deterrence, early warning, and attack. A fourth – defense – was later added during Amir Peretz's tenure as Defense Minister.

The foundations of Israel

These four elements are ensured not only through advanced technology but also through the commitment of the dedicated people behind them.

Rabin emphasized that "security is not just the tank, the plane, and the missile ship. Security is also, and perhaps first and foremost, the Israeli citizen... his personality, his identity, and his highest hopes." This hope has not been lost and is essential to our continued existence. True security is not just military deterrence; it is rooted in a strong, cohesive society where every citizen feels safe and protected.

Rabin understood that social resilience forms the foundation of national security.

Israel's defense industries carry Rabin's legacy forward: they not only produce advanced military technologies but also foster Israeli innovation and create quality jobs for the entire society.

By balancing security needs with significant contributions to Israel's economy and social cohesion, they help fortify the social and economic infrastructure shaping our future.

This is the comprehensive vision for society and national security that Rabin believed in.

The poet Walt Whitman, in "O Captain! My Captain!", described a difficult journey.

Naomi Shemer's musical adaptation, performed by Meital Trabelsi a year after Rabin's assassination, became a touching symbol of remembrance.

At the song's end, a nearly hidden line suggests an optimistic vision for the future: "The ship is anchor'd safe and sound, its voyage closed and done; From fearful trip, the victor ship, comes in with object won"

This is the promise that Rabin sought to ensure for us, and as his successors, we must strive with all our strength to fulfill it.

The writer is the VP of External Relations at Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)