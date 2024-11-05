From battlefield to classroom: Reservists in academia struggle to return to routine - opinion

More than a year has passed since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas War, and reservists have been repeatedly called to service, now entering their third round of deployment. Many of them leave behind families, jobs, and studies in order to serve. Some do not even get to start the academic year alongside their peers.

For those who do, returning to academia comes with tremendous challenges: the transition from combat to studies creates both mental and physical strain that demands innovative solutions to help them maintain their emotional balance and continue their education.

For student reservists, a normal routine is far from guaranteed. The impact of the current war highlights the difficulty of the sharp shift from high-adrenaline, high-stress military service to a demanding academic environment, which requires focus and punctuality.

Some are left with “invisible wounds” – post-traumatic symptoms that are not always outwardly apparent. Many report feelings of depression, difficulty concentrating, and loss of motivation. Consequently, many find themselves failing courses and exams, leading to feelings of despair.

Social challenges are also pronounced, as these students often struggle to maintain relationships and integrate into social groups, experiencing alienation or a sense of disconnection.

Reservists in academia

The difficulties faced by reservists are not limited to academic performance. For many, dealing with sudden transitions and psychological challenges also affects their personal, romantic, and family relationships, sometimes to the point of exhaustion and feelings of hopelessness.

Due to these cumulative factors, a significant number of reservists consider dropping out of their studies or are failing to meet academic requirements.

Academic institutions play a crucial role in supporting reservists by providing a framework that helps them reintegrate into routine life. Accessibility centers, psychological counseling services, and academic guidance are essential tools that can support the experience.

Beyond helping individuals, institutions of higher education have the potential to raise awareness about this issue among the campus community so that both fellow students and faculty and staff can recognize challenges that often go unseen.

NATAL – Israel Trauma and Resiliency Center, a nonprofit organization that provides trauma support related to national conflict, has received hundreds of requests for assistance from reservists and has identified the need for a practical solution to help them reintegrate into academia.

As a result, a weekly personal support program was developed to offer mental and professional support, helping students stay in their studies and prevent dropouts. Additionally, technological tools such as the “I’m On It” task management app assist students in managing academic tasks and staying organized.

The program operates with the understanding that addressing trauma at an early stage can prevent chronic issues and ensure successful academic and professional integration.

The support that reservists need is multifaceted, involving both emotional understanding and practical tools. Initially, it is essential to offer a framework of validation and listening – a space where they can talk about the difficulties and challenges they face.

Furthermore, ongoing emotional support, such as psychological counseling and emotional guidance, can provide relief and help them regain emotional stability.

Professional support is also a critical component: honing skills in self-management, organization, and time management helps students regain control and return to normal functioning. This type of support enables them to complete academic tasks more effectively, reducing feelings of overwhelm that lead to procrastination and avoidance.

With such tools, reservists can stay focused and maintain their academic continuity while significantly alleviating mental and emotional pressure.

Collaboration between academia and organizations that support the mental health of trauma survivors can change the reality for reservists and help them get back on track in their studies successfully.

The writer is head of the Career Development Unit at NATAL – Israel Trauma and Resiliency Center. NATAL provides 24/7 mental health support for survivors of trauma from war and terror in Israel – *3362.