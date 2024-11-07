Recent tech layoffs reflect not just economic realities but cultural truths - opinion

The year 2024 has been brutal for tech workers. What started as a trickle of downsizing in 2022 has now turned into a full-blown wave of layoffs that shows no signs of stopping. From Silicon Valley to Tel Aviv and across Europe’s biggest tech hubs, tens of thousands of workers are being let go as companies scramble to stay profitable in the face of economic uncertainty, rising costs, and a rapid shift toward automation.

Major players such as Google, Intel, Tesla, and Amazon have been drastically downsizing their workforce, impacting roles across various departments from engineering to customer service and even key areas such as AI. Intel, facing intense competition and delays in product development, has slashed 15,000 jobs and recently announced an additional 2,200 cuts in the United States, with more layoffs expected in Israel. Similarly, Tesla, grappling with surging material costs, cut 14,000 employees as part of its operational tightening. Meanwhile, in a shocking move, Google laid off 12,000 workers, ruthlessly eliminating entire teams overnight as it restructures and pivots toward AI-driven initiatives.

The message from these corporations is clear: In the world’s most profitable industry, if the bottom line is threatened, no role is safe.

While the numbers paint a bleak picture, the real story is how different regions deal with the fallout. Layoffs in the US, Israel, and Europe reflect their unique business cultures, legal frameworks, and societal values, creating wildly different experiences for employees caught in the crossfire.

In the US, tech layoffs are fast, sharp, and often brutal. With at-will employment laws giving companies the flexibility to cut staff quickly, American tech giants have embraced this "slash and burn" strategy. Google's mass firing of 12,000 employees was carried out with cold efficiency, leaving workers with little notice and little room for negotiation. Meta, which laid off 21,000 workers across several rounds in 2023, also epitomized this approach. Employees were notified via email, and, in many cases, their access to systems was immediately revoked, creating an atmosphere of sudden shock and panic. The focus here is always on the bottom line, with efficiency reigning supreme over personal impact​.

Yet, this approach has come under fire for its harshness. As these companies tighten operations and invest more heavily in AI and automation, the human cost of rapid layoffs is often overlooked, sparking anger and frustration among workers who feel disposable.

What are tech layoffs like in Israel and around the world?

IN ISRAEL, layoffs cut deeper. Israeli workplace culture is highly relational, with close bonds between employees and managers. This makes layoffs not just a business decision but a personal loss. Mobileye, one of Israel’s leading tech firms, slashed 200 jobs in 2023, causing a ripple of emotional fallout throughout the company.​

Managers held direct face-to-face conversations with workers, and the news often broke in company forums rather than sterile HR emails. These decisions felt heavier, with employees expressing a sense of betrayal.

At Wix, the personal impact of the company’s 2024 layoffs hit home even harder. Entire teams that had been like family to one another suddenly found themselves facing the end of their journey together. Employees described the atmosphere as heart-wrenching, where the news wasn’t just seen as losing a job but losing a second family.​

In Israel, companies often go to great lengths to cushion the blow. Extended notice periods, severance packages, and assistance finding new employment are more common, reflecting a broader cultural value of solidarity in difficult times.

In many ways, Europe’s response to layoffs is the most dramatic. Strong labor laws, unions, and a deep cultural commitment to workers’ rights mean that job cuts aren’t just handed down; they are fought. When Orange announced layoffs in France in 2024, it led to street protests and protracted negotiations with unions, demanding fair compensation and alternatives such as voluntary departures.​ French labor law, designed to protect workers from sudden terminations, forced the company into lengthy discussions, often delaying the process for months.

Meanwhile, SAP found itself embroiled in a standoff with unions after announcing job cuts in Germany. German law requires extensive consultation with employees and unions before mass layoffs occur, creating a slow, bureaucratic process. In some cases, tensions rose so high that SAP executives faced heckling and protests from disgruntled employees, forcing the company to navigate legal and social challenges simultaneously.

The US approach, marked by ruthless efficiency, contrasts sharply with Europe’s protective laws and Israel’s emotionally charged downsizing. In America, layoffs are seen as a necessary evil to maintain business health, even if it means throwing workers into uncertainty with little notice. In Israel, the process is more personal but equally painful, tearing apart tight-knit communities that view their workplace as an extension of family. Conversely, Europe takes a combative stance, with workers protected by legal frameworks and unions, leading to public backlash and prolonged negotiations.

The tech layoffs of 2024 reflect not just economic realities but cultural truths. As companies worldwide pivot towards AI, automation, and cost-cutting strategies, how they handle the human cost of these decisions reveals as much about their values as their balance sheets. Ultimately, these layoffs expose the intersection of technology, humanity, and culture in a way that no algorithm can fully calculate.

The writer is a corporate cross-cultural business consultant with extensive experience in US, Israeli, and global business cultures. Founder of TrainingCQ, she specializes in cross-cultural business development and has over 25 years of experience in culturally related issues.