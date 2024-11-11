Dear Jared Kushner, the Jewish people need you - editorial

Dear Jared Kushner,

Former senior advisor to the president of the United States, son-in-law of President-Elect Donald J. Trump.

It’s time to return to the table.

In recent years, you have been instrumental in reshaping Israel’s place in the Middle East.

Through the Abraham Accords and countless behind-the-scenes efforts, you brought peace closer to reality and strengthened Israel’s position globally. US President's senior adviser Jared Kushner speaks as US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien stands next to him upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates August 31, 2020. (credit: WAM/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Now, at this critical juncture, we need you once again.

On Sunday, Israel Hayom’s Ariel Kahana reported that you have returned to help President-elect Trump as he prepares to build a new administration.

As Kahana noted, “Kushner was among the key figures in Trump’s first administration and led many of its successes.” This acknowledgment underscores what we in Israel and the Jewish world already know: your dedication and skill in navigating complex issues can deliver unprecedented results.

Israel is no stranger to existential threats.

This year, we once again found ourselves under attack, facing a coordinated attempt to destroy our people and our homeland.

We emerged bruised but unbroken, yet aware of the need for strong allies.

We emerged bruised but unbroken, yet aware of the need for strong allies.

The support of the United States is essential, and your influence in Washington has proven invaluable in rallying that support.

Your efforts in the Trump administration were not just about diplomacy—they were about building a future for Israel that rests on peace, security, and stability.

But we also understand your desire to step back and provide your family with a quieter, more private life.

Since 2020, both you and your wife, Ivanka, have understandably prioritized your family, keeping a low profile.

You have every right to that choice. Still, the stakes are too high, the threats too real, and the moment too pressing.

Calling on Kushner

Israel and the Jewish people need you to step forward, even if it’s just in an advisory capacity, helping to shape the administration or advancing the Abraham Accords’ legacy.

You demonstrated your prowess on multiple fronts during the last administration.

Your work with leaders across the Middle East helped shift alliances in favor of peace—a feat few thought possible.

The Abraham Accords have transformed our region’s political landscape, creating partnerships with countries that previously viewed Israel with hostility.

Today, Israelis and citizens of Arab nations can work, trade, and share in a vision of cooperation that you helped shape.

There’s no overstating the significance of this achievement; it’s a milestone in Jewish history that will be remembered for generations.

In returning to the president’s side, you bring not only the expertise that comes from years of diplomatic experience but also a unique perspective.

You have shown the world what can be achieved when determination, vision, and practicality intersect.

A return that brings hope

As Kahana’s report noted, your return is seen as a “sign of renewed hope”—a phrase that perfectly captures the collective sentiment of those who value Israel’s future.

Israel has survived many trials, but survival is not enough.

What we need now is a path forward, one that secures our place in the Middle East and strengthens our partnerships around the globe.

This isn’t just about politics; it’s about the future of the Jewish people, our homeland, and the legacy we leave behind.

We need leaders who can translate our hopes for peace into actionable policies, who can influence Washington’s decisions, and who can champion the vision of an Israel that thrives within a peaceful and stable Middle East.

Jared, this is a historic moment for you, for Israel, and for the Jewish people.

You have proven time and again that you have the skills, the knowledge, and the tenacity to make a difference.

This is a call not just to resume a role but to take on a responsibility that history has placed upon your shoulders.

We urge you to accept this responsibility and to use your voice, your vision, and your influence for the greater good.

As Isaiah said so wisely (Isaiah 32:17), “The work of righteousness will be peace, and the effect of righteousness, quietness and assurance forever.”

True peace comes through righteous actions, aligning with the Abraham Accords’ vision of peace through diplomacy.

The Jewish people, Israel, and the Middle East need you. Do it.