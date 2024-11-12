Why Yechiel Leiter is the right choice for Israel's US ambassador – opinion

Just a couple of days after US President-elect Donald Trump’s resounding victory, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the appointment of Dr. Yechiel Leiter as Israel’s ambassador to the United States.

The appointment is significant on many levels. By naming an individual of such high stature and regard in conservative political circles, Netanyahu signals to both Israel and the United States that he is ready to work actively with the new Trump administration on a range of complex issues, including the current wars and its aftermath, expanding the Abraham Accords, and addressing whatever challenges the world may present.

As an American-Israeli, Leiter is an ideal choice: highly intelligent, well-respected, and with a deep understanding of American politics and culture, thanks in part to his roots in Pennsylvania. Furthermore, Leiter’s appointment sends a signal to the Israeli people – a reminder that there is light and hope after this long, hard-fought war of survival.

Let me explain.

Ambassadors come in all shapes and sizes. Ambassadors to major posts are typically chosen either for their political relationships or for their ability to navigate diplomatic efforts with their host country. Leiter seems to be a blend of both. Yechiel Leiter holds a photo of his heroic son Moshe Yedidya (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

It takes two to tango

As a longtime confidant of Prime Minister Netanyahu who served as his chief of staff when Netanyahu was finance minister in the 1990s, Leiter also spent the last several decades in positions ranging from mayor to head of the international desk of the Yesha (Judea and Samaria) Council to chairman of the Israel Ports Authority and many other critical positions. As a child of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and a policymaker, Leiter has a nuanced understanding of both Israeli and American politics and society.

While I am confident that Trump and his administration will once again be one of the most pro-Israel administrations in US history, it takes two to tango. The complex issues likely to emerge for Israel and the US in the region require the brightest minds to come together frequently, and Netanyahu clearly recognizes this by appointing Leiter to such a critical role at such a critical time.

Leiter is also the father of eight children, the oldest of whom was one of the most high-profile military casualties of the current war in Gaza. Moshe Leiter z’l served as a platoon commander in the Shaldag Unit and was killed in northern Gaza in November 2023. At his son’s funeral, Leiter said of his eldest son Moshe:

“He gave his life so the barbarians wouldn’t get through the gates of our democracies, of our Judeo-Christian Western values. He was fighting for human freedom and against all the lies and distortions of the freedom deniers, who unfortunately fool so many Americans with their double-talk. He was fighting against Hamas-ISIS.”

Both Israelis and Americans can appreciate the great symbolism of sending a man who spoke these words to Washington, DC, to serve as Israel’s ambassador during this critical time. He understands what is at stake. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

For decades, Leiter has been a legend to my family. He is smart, kind, intellectual, political, philosophical, ideological, and the cornerstone of an amazing family. In fact, just two weeks ago, I had the opportunity to interview him for my podcast, Standpoint, to discuss his journey from Pennsylvania to Israel; his military service during the 1982 Lebanon War; and the ongoing challenges Israel faces from Iran and Hezbollah.

We explored the implications of the October 7 attack on Israel, the need for strong American leadership in global affairs, and the importance of understanding the narratives that shape discourse. While I had dozens of discussions with Yechiel, listening to him intently for an hour as he walked through the current political landscape and Israel’s response to the challenges reminded me of what makes him exceptional: a unique blend of insight, a strong moral and ideological compass, and a profound understanding of the issues at hand.

As a proud American Jew, I am confident that Leiter will be Israel’s best possible diplomatic representative here in the US for the next four years. Both the US and Israel will be well-served with him in the proverbial arena.

On a personal note, I have no doubt that Leiter’s son, my dear friend – Moshe, of blessed memory – would be beyond ecstatic to see his father in this position.

With Yechiel Leiter as Israel’s ambassador, Israel and the United States stand poised to strengthen a bond rooted in shared values and vision with a leader who understands that the challenges we face require not just diplomacy but a deep and unwavering commitment to our mutual future.

The writer is a Miami-based government affairs consultant, attorney, former mayor of Bal Harbour, and host of the Standpoint with Gabe Groisman podcast. He can be found on X @gabegroisman and at Rumble.com/gabegroisman.