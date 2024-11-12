Why Trump’s victory is a victory over antisemitism - opinion

Donald Trump has done more for Israel and the Jewish people than any modern president before him and that is what we need as antisemitism once again rages around the world.

Trump Fights Antisemitism with Actions, Not Just Words

President-elect has made his stance about the Jewish people crystal clear by acting and not just verbally supporting the State of Israel. Moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem wasn’t a mere gesture; it was a historic promise finally fulfilled after decades of empty commitments by previous administrations. In doing so, Trump declared to the world that America unapologetically stands by Israel and supports that the Jewish people have the right to claim Jerusalem as their capital, no matter who opposes it.

Trump's administration also recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights and made it clear that America would no longer turn a blind eye to Palestinian-funded terrorism. His Abraham Accords—a series of unprecedented peace agreements between Israel and several Arab countries—showed that peace in the Middle East can happen without appeasing those who threaten the Jewish nation’s existence. These actions were not just pro-Israel; they were anti-antisemitic and proved that America’s support for Israel is non-negotiable.

I keep mentioning Israel because for Jewish people worldwide, Israel isn’t just a country; it’s a symbol of survival, safety, and identity after centuries of persecution and statelessness. When Israel is unfairly singled out or its legitimacy is questioned, it often crosses into antisemitism by denying the Jewish people the same right to self-determination and security that other nations take for granted. So, in any fight against antisemitism, defending Israel’s right to exist as the Jewish homeland is essential.

A joint American and Israeli flag at the March for Israel in Washington, D.C. in November 2023 (Credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Fighting Antisemitism at Home and Abroad

Antisemitism isn’t just thriving in dark corners of the internet; it’s out in the open, often disguised as “anti-Zionism.” But far-left activists march in American cities waving flags that aren’t just anti-Israel—they’re anti-America. At recent pro-Hamas protests, radicals burn the American flag with the flag of Israel because they openly support the destruction of Israel, oppose the right of the Jewish people to exist, and hate any entity that supports Israel and the Jewish people.

In this world where being “politically correct” often means letting hatred slide, Trump stands firm against the toxic ideology that threatens Israel and the US, which has proliferated thanks to the far-left in America. The far-left claims to support “human rights”, but backs groups that chant for the end of Israel and America, and support regimes that stone women, imprison journalists, and silence dissenters.

If these pro-Hamas protesters despise the principles America stands for so much, Trump should help them leave. Why should America, a country built on freedom and respect, tolerate people who don't respect the flag? It's time to draw a line: America must protect its values, and that includes standing against those who openly support terrorism.

What Trump’s Victory Means for Israel

A second Trump term means a stronger US that Israel can continue to count on. Trump doesn’t cower to the United Nations, nor does he concede to hostile regimes openly calling for Israel’s destruction. Trump's foreign policy ensures that Israel’s enemies know that any attack will not go unanswered.

Trump’s victory also means a renewed battle against the forces trying to tear down America and Israel, including the far-left defenders of Hamas and other terrorist organizations who spread anti-Israel propaganda and antisemitism. The “Squad” and their followers can barely condemn terrorism without making excuses for the people aiming to destroy Israel.

But Trump doesn’t cater to these extremists. He has been one of the few voices bold enough to call them what they are: anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, and anti-American. He understands that antisemitism isn’t just a “Jewish issue”; it’s a threat to any democratic society. In a world where antisemitism hides behind anti-Israel rhetoric, Trump’s support for Israel is the most effective antidote.

A Victory for Common Sense and Freedom

Like every leader, Trump has his flaws. His leadership style may not be for everyone, but his commitment to protecting the Jewish state and standing up to antisemitism is undeniable. For Jews around the world, Trump’s return to the Oval Office sends a message to the world that antisemitism has no place in America or anywhere else. America will fight to protect its Jews and ensure that they don’t have to hide their identity or fear for their lives.

So yes, a Trump victory is a victory over antisemitism too. It may take a while, but just like in every battle we have faced - we will emerge victorious.

Hananya Naftali is a leading Israeli Jewish influencer and human rights activist in the fight against antisemitism, antizionism and the BDS Movement.

This op-ed is published in partnership with a coalition of organizations that fight antisemitism across the world. Read the previous article by Shimon Koffler Fogel.