AI and creativity: Expanding boundaries, not replacing them - opinion

In an era where artificial intelligence permeates every field, the question arises: does it constrain human creativity or amplify it? As someone rooted in the world of design and innovation and as the Head of the Department of Visual Communication at HIT – Holon Institute of Technology for the past five years, I find myself frequently engaged in these questions.

In my lectures and workshops, such as the recent AI Space workshop at ITCC University in Bangkok, I advocate this notion not only to design professionals but also to decision-makers, corporate executives, and industry leaders in Thailand. I emphasize that AI can be not just a technological tool but also a creative partner that expands our boundaries rather than limits them.

When I began my journey in design, it was evident that the creative process demanded time, effort, and many iterations. Artists, designers, and writers had to invest countless hours in sketching, drafting, and meticulous production to reach a finished product. Today, however, new tools have made the process faster and more accessible. Some may argue that technology offers “shortcuts,” perhaps even eroding the depth of a slow, immersive creative process. But I see it differently. These tools, in my view, break down barriers, allowing us to focus on what truly matters – the idea, imagination, and intention behind every creation.

I believe AI is not here to replace the artist; it is here to provide a broader, richer toolkit. In recent workshops I led in Europe and Asia, I highlighted how these tools open new worlds for creators, enabling the creation of works that previously required large teams and complex productions. This does not mean the process has become overly simple or devoid of challenge; rather, digital tools allow us to skip certain technical steps to concentrate on the essence of creativity itself. Strategic AI investment in Israel could create 50,000-100,000 jobs and add $100-$200 billion to GDP within five years, mirroring trends in other countries. (credit: Grok AI)

In this unique workshop, for instance, I introduced participants to AI-based tools capable of performing complex design tasks, such as generating precise images, creating 3D models, and even full musical compositions – all in minutes. In today’s reality, creating an entire song or a perfect graphic design no longer requires a room full of equipment; it can be done from a personal computer and sometimes even a smartphone. This is revolutionary, and it’s fascinating to see how anyone without deep technical expertise can access these technologies and maximize their potential.

Enhancing creativity

Creativity extends beyond visual or musical outputs. It is an invaluable tool for problem-solving, advancing business strategies, marketing, and even recruitment. Here, AI collaborates in ideation, innovative thinking, and problem-solving in ways that foster a new approach to creativity.

Technology does not compete with our creativity; it enhances it. It allows us to realize ideas that may have otherwise remained dreams. As designers and professionals, we must learn to leverage these tools: not to shorten our journey but to open new paths – and to dare to dream even bigger.

AI can help us become more creative, propose ideas, expand our imagination, and overcome obstacles that may have held us back in the past. And that, in my view, is the true magic: not the technology itself, but what it enables us to create, dream, and innovate.

The writer is a designer, entrepreneur, lecturer, and AI researcher, and former head of the Department of Visual Communication at HIT – Holon Institute of Technology.