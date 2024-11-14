I am a Palestinian in Gaza. Hamas must cede control and release the hostages - opinion

Gaza is disappearing from the world map with each passing day as its people face destruction. The world watches as the resilient people of Gaza stand stubbornly in front of cameras, but little changes. Gaza is in its worst state in history, and it is dying.

For 400 days now, the people here have lived through what can only be described as Judgment Day horrors. People stagger as if intoxicated—wandering, scared, worried, and confused. They move aimlessly, carrying water on their backs and on the backs of their children, rushing after cars that sell what is called "suitable" drinking water at exorbitant prices. Then, they search for firewood or buy stolen scraps of furniture and door remnants, desperate to light a fire and cook whatever they can to satisfy their hunger.

Each morning, we wake up at dawn, exhausted, unable to withstand the bitter cold or the sweltering heat that comes after sunrise. Our first prayer is always for water—to use in the bathroom, to wash our faces—because the city’s water arrives only once every 10 days.

My family and I left Gaza City, where we lived for years, following an order from the IDF to move south. It was summer then, and we left hastily, packing only a few items, believing we would return in two weeks or a month. Instead, we were trapped—stuck outside of Gaza without winter clothes, wearing garments that soon tore apart, even our undergarments. IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, November 11, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Five months later, my mother, who had refused to leave her home with one of my brothers, fell in the bathtub, breaking her back at 85 years old. She died two months later. And just a week ago, on October 17, 2024, my home—the house I spent my life building—was bombed and destroyed, taking with it all my family’s dreams. If we ever return to Gaza, I will surely carry the tent I live in now with me.

The suffering in Gaza

People here have suffered in their own bodies, their homes, their money, their sources of livelihood, their dignity, and even in providing food, drink, and education for their children. Gaza’s people are starving, barely clothed, living under cold, rain, and heat. There is no one to help—not even with a drop of clean water. They live worse than the most primitive conditions, beneath the standards of living afforded to many animals. They eat whatever they can find.

Bread flour is no longer available, nor is cooking gas, milk, cheese, meat, eggs, vegetables, or any other necessities in the markets—not even money or cash. Gaza’s banks are closed, and those who can withdraw money must pay 30% to intermediaries. People have eaten flour infested with weevils and worms, drank contaminated water, slept in the open air, and created primitive toilets in the open. They cannot afford tents, blankets, or any basic supplies; agents and spies have looted aid and now sell it at prices even the rich can barely afford.

Do not believe the liars who boast from hotel stages and appear on misleading satellite channels. Do not trust the pompous leaders, their assistants, the foolish drummers, or any spokesperson who lacks honor or piety. They are nothing but merchants of lies and fraud.

Believe us—the people of Gaza. We are the residents of worn-out tents, the living saints who see and witness everything. We alone know what has happened and what is happening. We feel the fire of war that was imposed upon us, on a morning we never could have imagined. It fell upon us like a day of reckoning, separating the industry of life from the game of death. We have become targets for bombings and displacement, with no one to protect or help us.

Do not believe the liars, and do not listen to those who invoke our name from afar. Do not call us heroes or steadfast. We are the unfortunate, displaced, exhausted, and suffering.

We have lost everything—everything, except our trust in our Lord to take revenge on those who brought this oppression upon us, who left us prey to be devoured by the occupation. We will also hold accountable those who kill, uproot, and rob us of our land, as well as those who profit from our pain.

This is our reality—plain and honest—not the lies of the deceitful or the claims of fools. Effective intervention must come from the Palestinian leadership led by President Mahmoud Abbas, recognized as the sole representative of the Palestinian people. Hamas must cede its control, allow a ceasefire, and facilitate the release of abductees in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The leadership must bear full responsibility, working with the world and Israel to rebuild Gaza and address all issues, paving the way for the establishment of a Palestinian state living in peace and stability alongside Israel.

The writer’s identity has been obscured for his protection.