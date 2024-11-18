The cleaning crisis in Israel: Workforce shortages are harming public health - opinion

The workforce crisis in Israel’s cleaning industry is not new, but it has never been this severe. In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak and the prolonged effects of the ongoing war, the situation has worsened, and the shortage of workers in this sector has reached alarming levels.

The numbers speak for themselves: Today, the industry is short 45,000 workers, an unprecedented deficit that directly impacts public health and the quality of life for everyone. When hospitals, schools, and other public institutions are unable to maintain proper cleanliness standards, the public is exposed to life-threatening infections and diseases.

The primary question, of course, is why this extreme shortage has occurred. The answer is straightforward – people simply do not want to work in the cleaning profession. The work is physically demanding, exhausting, and low-paid, making it unattractive to Israeli workers. Additionally, the public perception of the cleaning profession does not encourage Israelis to enter the field.

To understand the full impact of this crisis, we must acknowledge the direct link between hygiene and public health. In environments that are not thoroughly cleaned, there is an increased risk of disease outbreaks and widespread illness. Cleaning public institutions, particularly sensitive ones like hospitals, nursing homes, and schools, is crucial in preventing infections and epidemics.

The statistics are troubling: More than 7,600 people have died from infections contracted in hospitals in Israel – cases that could have been prevented if our healthcare facilities had been able to maintain appropriate cleanliness levels. Every day this labor shortage continues means increased health risks for the public and the healthcare system.

Soon, thousands of foreign workers are expected to arrive in Israel. While foreign workers can certainly help alleviate the immediate crisis, they will not provide a comprehensive solution.

Addressing the crisis

Addressing a crisis of this magnitude requires fundamental changes in the industry, from working conditions and wages to the tender policies managed by the government and local authorities. Currently, public tenders set the minimum wage as the standard salary for cleaning staff – a wage that does not reflect the cost of living in Israel and is insufficient to attract a stable workforce to the sector. If we continue down this path, we will find ourselves repeatedly facing the same issues.

Additionally, there is room to incorporate advanced technologies in the industry to improve efficiency and work quality. With the right tools, smaller teams can achieve better results and reduce the burden on existing workers. Other countries are already implementing technological solutions to address workforce shortages, and it is time for Israel to follow suit.

Investing in cleanliness is not a luxury; it is a foundation for healthy living. We must ensure that cleaning staff receive a fair, livable wage, one that will also attract local workers and give them a sense of value and pride. It is time to improve working conditions so that employees receive greater recognition, fair and respectful wages, and economic security.

The crisis in the cleaning sector impacts every aspect of our lives. Any solution that focuses solely on immediate relief, like bringing in foreign workers, will not yield the desired long-term results. If we genuinely want to protect public health and improve the situation, the government must act responsibly and comprehensively, investing in our workers to ensure a clean and healthy environment for everyone.

The writer is CEO of the Israeli Organization of Cleaning Companies.