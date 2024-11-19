India’s shift on Palestine: Balancing domestic politics and global strategy - opinion

India’s latest subtle shift toward espousing the Palestinian cause marks a notable turn in its foreign policy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, underscored by the statements of key officials such as External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish.

At a recent UN Security Council debate, Harish emphasized that India is “ready to do more” for Palestinians, underscoring a total contribution of $120 million in development assistance, alongside a shipment of medical supplies to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

This move follows India’s diplomatic narrative of supporting a two-state solution, a stance it reiterated even as it condemned the October 7 terror attacks in Israel.

The backdrop to this shift is a complex web of global and domestic factors. On the global stage, India’s position reflects the evolving geopolitics of the Middle East, where its strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia has grown increasingly important.

With Saudi Arabia actively pushing for a ceasefire and renewed peace efforts, India's alignment with calls for humanitarian relief and a peaceful resolution serves to strengthen its standing as a responsible global player, particularly as it continues to build economic and defense ties in the region.

Jaishankar, who is Modi’s lieutenant on the country’s international affairs, made remarks following meetings with Saudi officials, emphasizing that any response to the Gaza conflict must adhere to international humanitarian law, while reinforcing India’s call for an early ceasefire. This rhetoric aligns with India’s broader foreign policy objectives of promoting regional stability and positioning itself as a leader in multilateral forums such as the UN and BRICS.

The timing of India’s renewed focus on Palestine cannot be seen in isolation from domestic political calculations, especially with state elections looming in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. The Modi government, which has built its national identity around Hindu nationalism, is keenly aware of the importance of appealing to Muslim voters in these electorally significant states.

By highlighting its support for Palestine, a cause historically close to many in India’s Muslim community, the government seeks to project a more inclusive image. This strategic recalibration reflects the evolving nature of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s political narrative, which occasionally shifts to accommodate broader constituency concerns.

India’s position on Palestine has always been more nuanced than outright support for one side. While it has consistently voted in favor of Palestinian statehood at the United Nations and condemned Israeli military actions, it has also cultivated deep ties with Israel, particularly in defense and technology sectors. This pragmatic approach has allowed India to maintain a delicate balance, even as its rhetoric on Palestine fluctuates depending on the situation.

Shifting power dynamics in international relations

In recent months, however, the political dynamics both at home and abroad have led to a marked shift in public statements and diplomatic actions. India's push for a ceasefire and the provision of humanitarian aid reflects an effort to position itself as a moral voice in the region, even as it seeks to maintain its strategic partnerships, particularly with Israel.

This apparent shift has raised questions about the consistency and sincerity of India’s stance. Critics argue that while India’s calls for a ceasefire are admirable, they often fall short of directly addressing or condemning Israeli actions in Gaza.

Instead, India has carefully refrained from taking sides in a conflict that has left thousands dead, while maintaining its focus on advocating for a two-state solution – a position that many in the international community view as increasingly irrelevant in the face of escalating violence and a rapidly shifting regional order.

Moreover, India’s silence on the issue of the safe return of the 101 hostages still held by Hamas adds to concerns, suggesting a reluctance to confront the full scope of the crisis. This omission raises further doubts about the depth of India’s engagement with the humanitarian aspects of the conflict or its reciprocal support for Israel, which has supplied India with critical defense and technology assistance in recent years.

India’s support for Palestine carries significant strategic weight as it seeks to assert itself as a leader of the Global South, championing the cause of developing nations and strengthening its image as a promoter of human rights and peace through its diplomatic outreach across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

However, whether this shift signals a more consistent foreign policy remains uncertain, as the Modi government’s actions appear more driven by electoral calculations and domestic political imperatives than by a genuine realignment of foreign policy priorities.

The writer is an India-based lawyer specializing in cross-border trade and investments, and a fellow with the South Asia Democratic Forum in Brussels.