The Holocaust and Oct. 7 are only the start if the world doesn't address antisemitism - opinion

In 58 years in academia, both as a faculty member and senior administrator, I have always been a strong proponent of the importance of healthy dialogue among the diverse populations on our campuses – and against the marginalization of any group.

Unfortunately, this is not the reality we are experiencing today at many of our major universities.

The wounds inflicted on October 7, over a year ago, remain fresh in our collective consciousness. The violence, rooted in an enduring hatred, serves as a haunting reminder of the consequences of unchecked antisemitism. Just as that day marked a brutal escalation in violence, we now find ourselves grappling with a more insidious form of hatred on many of our university campuses, where the ideology of antisemitism has morphed into a nationwide campaign that seeks to silence Jewish voices.

According to the most recent numbers reported by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), the number of antisemitic attacks in the US has increased 200% to more than 10,000 incidents this past year – the most ever recorded by the ADL and sparked by a significant increase on college campuses.

At least 1,200 of this past year’s antisemitic incidents took place at universities – a staggering 500% increase between October 7, 2023, and September 24, 2024, when compared to the same period the previous year, according to the ADL. PRO-PALESTINIAN activists and students protest near an encampment at George Washington University, in Washington, in April. GW administrators are actively working to heal divisions on campus, says the writer. (credit: Bonnie Cash/Reuters)

The climate on campus

For students returning to campuses across North America this fall, the atmosphere is laden with unease. Among them is a troubling initiative spearheaded by the Coalition to End Zionist Repression, the “Right to Reject Zionism,” which aims to delegitimize and marginalize pro-Israel perspectives under the guise of academic debate. This campaign is not merely a political stance; it is a continuation of the historical battle against Jewish identity and legitimacy – a battle that was brutally highlighted on October 7.

The campaign is a classic example of tactics designed to disrupt academic freedom, manipulate campus policies, and foster hostility toward Jewish and pro-Israel voices. By depicting Zionists as “white nationalists” and denying the latent antisemitism often embedded in unfair criticism of Israel, the initiative mirrors the very narratives that incited the atrocities committed against our people. It is a chilling echo of the same kind of hostility that led to violence and hatred last October – a day that shocked the world and left countless students feeling alienated and unsafe.

Lessons from the past

AS I reflect on my experience at the March of the Living in Poland last year, where I stood among the ruins of Auschwitz and bore witness to the enduring legacy of hatred together with a special delegation of university presidents from North America, we should all be compelled to confront this new wave of antisemitism that threatens the integrity of our academic institutions.

The horrors we witnessed serve as a stark reminder that the fight against hatred is not just a Jewish struggle; it is a collective fight for the values of justice, tolerance, and mutual respect that should define our educational environments.

In this context, the consequences of campaigns seeking to silence Zionist and Jewish voices are profound. Students report feeling unwelcome and fearful, navigating a landscape where their beliefs are not just challenged but actively demonized. This environment stifles intellectual exploration and fosters an atmosphere of division, ultimately undermining the very principles of open discourse that our universities should uphold.

As university leaders, we bear a collective responsibility to ensure that our campuses remain safe havens for diverse perspectives. We must stand united against any efforts to intimidate or silence voices based on their beliefs, particularly those that challenge the dominant narrative surrounding Israel and Zionism.

Together, we can foster an environment where open dialogue flourishes, allowing students to engage with a range of ideas without fear of reprisal.

This is a clarion call to the academic community: reaffirm your commitment to inclusivity and reject any form of intimidation or exclusion. The shadows of October 7 should not dictate the narratives we allow on our campuses. Let us not allow the seeds of division to take root in our educational institutions. Instead, we must combat the lingering effects of hate with resolve and unity.

The lessons of October 7 remain stark: If we do not confront this new manifestation of antisemitism now, it will only grow. The hatred that fueled the attack on Israel has not vanished; it has found new battlegrounds, where the fight for ideas intersects with the fight for dignity and safety.

I therefore extend an open invitation to university presidents and chancellors to join me at next year’s March of the Living in Poland in April 2025. Together, we will march alongside thousands of people of goodwill – from diverse backgrounds and faiths – standing in memory of all victims of genocide and against the scourge of prejudice, intolerance, and hate.

For our fight is not against antisemitism alone, but against all forms of discrimination and marginalization.

Let us not wait for another moment of crisis to galvanize our resolve. The time to act is now. The fight against antisemitism and for inclusivity transcends individual communities – it is a shared responsibility that calls us all to stand up and speak out against the tides of hatred. Together, we can forge a legacy of understanding and hope for future generations, ensuring that the shadows of October 7 do not dictate the future of our campuses.

The writer is the vice chair of the International March of the Living, and an associate professor at Willumstad School of Business, Adelphi University, New York.