Trump's presidency will wake Europe up to the threat Iran poses to global order - opinion

Donald Trump’s return to the White House is more than just a shift in American politics—it is a wake-up call for Europe. The global order is changing, and Europe faces an increasing array of challenges that require a reassessment of its security and diplomatic strategies.

The recent violent attacks on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam further underscore Europe’s pressing security challenges. This 21st-century pogrom reveals the escalating threat to Jewish communities, who face rising hostility from both far-right extremists and radicalized elements fueled by unchecked anti-Western immigration. The attacks left several hospitalized and forced Israel to send planes for evacuation, highlighting the urgent need for effective protection of vulnerable communities within Europe. Europe needs to get its act together.

Today's threats

With Russia’s continued aggression, Iran’s destabilizing influence, the rise of extremism, and China’s expanding power, Europe can no longer afford to rely solely on the United States for its protection. The continent must prioritize its own security while reinforcing its strategic role within the broader alliance framework.

During Trump's first term, Europe and the US were on a collision course, particularly regarding defense spending and foreign trade laws. Trump's push for NATO members to contribute more to their own defense has now led to 23 countries increasing their military budgets.

As he embarks on a second term, these new developments could please the returning president on NATO and allow him to focus more on domestic policy, China, and the Middle East—especially confronting Iran and reigniting the Abraham Accords.

Meanwhile, Europe’s immediate concern remains Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. Despite the differences in focus, the threats posed by both Russia and Iran are deeply interconnected. For true stability, Europe and the US must collaborate closely, addressing both challenges together.

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a direct and urgent threat to Europe, Iran’s growing influence cannot be overlooked. Tehran’s support for radical groups and its nuclear ambitions pose a dual threat that extends well beyond the Middle East, with serious ramifications for European security. Its actions fuel instability and radicalization, contributing to the development of terror cells, drug trafficking operations, and other destabilizing activities that impact Europe.

IN ADDRESSING Iran’s influence, Europe should actively support Israel and moderate Arab states in countering the Islamic Republic’s global destabilizing efforts. As Israel grapples with Iran’s expanding shadow war—manifesting in the regime’s nuclear ambitions and global terror operations—Europe must acknowledge that these threats have direct implications for its own security.

These challenges are underscored by broader economic concerns for Europe’s future, highlighted in the 2024 Draghi Report, which argues for boosting the EU’s competitiveness on the world stage. The report, authored by former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi, emphasizes the need for coordinated industrial policy, rapid decision-making, and significant investment to prevent the region from falling behind the US and China. It also encourages policies that could shape transatlantic ties in the years ahead and impact the EU’s role within the broader security framework.

The recent US election serves as a stark reminder to European leaders: failure to address these growing threats could jeopardize both political stability and the safety of European citizens. Russia's strategic use of energy dependence as leverage has further complicated the security landscape. It is clear now that relying solely on American support is no longer a viable strategy for Europe.

For Jews in Europe, the need for European leaders to be stronger on security is even more pronounced. Europe’s political Left and Center have turned a blind eye to the threat of radical Islam, a force increasingly hostile to Jewish communities and European freedoms alike.

The surge in antisemitism, spurred by extremist ideologies, has driven three-quarters of European Jews to conceal their identity in public. While Jewish communities bear the brunt, this extremism jeopardizes everyone’s safety and freedom. Thus, for Europe to preserve its values and to remain secure, it must confront both radical Islam and Russian aggression. We cannot have more Amsterdam attacks.

Trump’s return presents a critical opportunity for Europe to reassess its defense priorities. In the face of intensifying global challenges, Europe must develop a more self-reliant security framework while maintaining strong alliances, particularly with the US. The path forward requires confidence, resilience, and a commitment to strengthening Europe’s own security infrastructure, while also reinforcing its position as a key player in the global alliance.

Europe must recognize the urgency of these threats and act decisively. The stakes have never been higher.

The writer is the chief rabbi & president of the Conference of European Rabbis, uniting over 800 communal rabbis from Dublin, Ireland, to Khabarovsk, Russia. He served as chief rabbi of Moscow from 1993 to 2022 until he was declared a foreign agent by Russia for opposing the war in Ukraine.