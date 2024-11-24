It is in our hands to make Judea and Samaria an inseparable part of Israel - opinion

The outcome of the American elections has been the expression of no small measure of joy and relief by most Israeli citizens. Even those not completely in love with President-elect Donald Trump’s interesting personality were certainly not saddened by Vice President Kamala Harris’s loss. The policy enacted by the Biden administration over the past year – an administration that was, ironically, considered a supporter of Israel – was one of the worst we have ever witnessed.

Delaying the delivery of arms shipments in the middle of the Jewish people’s war for their existence being waged on seven different fronts, each one as extremely challenging as the next, constitutes an abandonment and betrayal of the democracies of the world, and is an act of endorsement of the axis of evil led by Iran. Obama acted similarly at the end of his term in 2016, when he abstained from the UN Security Council vote on an anti-Israel resolution, thereby allowing it to pass.

For the Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria, the Biden-Harris administration was a disaster. Stop and think: At the very time that Israel is fighting for its life against an enemy who has massacred, raped, and burned alive innocent citizens, and against Iranian proxies who are attacking Israel from all angles, Biden and Harris took the time to sit down, read, and sign documents imposing economic sanctions on young Jewish farmers in the Jordan Valley, Judea, and Samaria, some of whom are soldiers serving in the reserve forces, fighting for their lives and ours, fighting for their people, and whose only wish is to restore a Jewish presence in a region steeped with the history of the Bible.

However, further cause for celebration are the series of senior appointments made by the president-elect. These people are all supporters and true friends of Israel and the Jewish people, and they recognize the unique connection between the People of Israel and the Land of Israel.

One of the more prominent appointments is the nominated US ambassador to Israel, former governor of Arkansas, Mike Huckabee. Huckabee has paid countless visits to Israel. On each visit he has always made sure to tour the communities of Judea and Samaria and deliver candid statements about the right of the State of Israel to this remarkable region. I was privileged to host Mike Huckabee several times, taking him on tours and accompanying him to events. I was impressed by his love for the land of the Bible, his passion, and his spirited personality. Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee moderates a roundtable discussion with Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Drexelbrook Catering & Event Center, Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, Oct. 29, 2024. (credit: CHIP SOMODEVILLA/GETTY IMAGES)

THESE PLANNED appointments support the statement of the Trump administration delivered by secretary of state Pompeo in 2019 regarding the legality of the communities in Judea and Samaria, which made sure to point out that their establishment does not violate international law.

This recognition is based on the legal position stipulating that the State of Israel is not considered an occupier of the region and has the right to demand sovereignty of these historical parts.

Nevertheless, despite all the sympathy and support received, we cannot rest on our laurels. We cannot expect a close friend of ours to do what we ourselves aren’t doing. Our expectations should primarily be from ourselves.

Applying the right policies

The onus is on us to apply the policy that is right for us. The government of Israel is the sovereign. We cannot turn a blind eye and wait for our best friend, the greatest friend we have, to take action. The Trump government has numerous urgent matters to attend to within its own country as it promotes and facilitates the MAGA policy. It is up to us to discover and draw on our inner strength and make headway with policies that will serve us and bring about a better future for the people of Israel.

Sooner or later, the subject of Judea and Samaria will reach the table for discussion.

We have to be active in the educational and PR arenas in order to reinforce the concept of recognizing Judea and Samaria as deeply significant regions of the Jewish homeland on several levels and in many broad aspects. Our right to live in Tel Aviv and Ra’anana is a direct offshoot of our historical right to Hebron, Shilo, and Beit El.

Judea and Samaria are the construction reserves of the State of Israel. Moreover, the security factor has already proven itself plainly and clearly. Building and developing Samaria is imperative so that Kfar Saba does not end up becoming a second Be’eri or Kfar Aza.

Among the tasks on the Israeli government’s to-do list are an uncompromising war against the enemy from every angle possible, putting a stop to the land grabbing that the Palestinian Authority carries out daily, the building of thousands of residential units on every construction site, and the establishment of sovereignty in the region, to make Judea and Samaria an inseparable part of the State of Israel.

If the government pulls forwards and creates a national policy of value, then we will swiftly find our good friends in America taking that small, complementary step in our direction to back our actions, voice support, and strengthen our standing so that we can make Israel great again.

It is indeed in our hands only.

The writer is a co-founder and board member of AFJS – American Friends of Judea and Samaria, and former CEO of the Yesha Council.