The violence in Israel's Arab society is a result of neglect and systemic failures - opinion

Every day, we wake up to another headline about yet another murder, another act of violence in Arab society. Just last week, the car of Rahat Mayor Talal Al-Karnawi was set on fire following a weekend of eight murders in less than 48 hours. These incidents come against the backdrop of a statement by Police Commissioner Dani Levy, claiming we should be proud of the decrease in crime rates due to the efforts of the Israel Police.

We are in the midst of a crime epidemic, with an average of one murder every 1.68 days in Israel – an unimaginable statistic. However, neither the numbers nor the most recent events have prompted the police or the National Security Ministry to take responsibility for the safety of Arab society, which comprises one-fifth of the country’s population.

Since the beginning of this year, there have been thousands of shooting incidents and over 220 murders in Arab society – shocking figures that should have shaken the foundations of the entire state.

Tragically, many victims are innocent bystanders, caught in a vicious cycle of violence that no longer spares anyone – children, women, youth, and the elderly, including school principals and teaching staff. Fear is palpable in the streets; mothers are afraid to send their children to school or work, and no one feels safe. And what do we get in return? An unprecedented level of inaction.

In the past year, we have been preoccupied with external threats, but it seems we can no longer ignore the internal threats that exact such a heavy toll. We cannot remain silent any longer. MK Mansour Abbas at the Knesset's Special Committee on Arab Society Affairs discussion of recent arrests in the sector. (credit: NOAM MOSKOVITZ/KNESSET)

This week, we will lead the “March of the Dead,” starting at the Knesset. This protest march is a cry of mourning, a plea for change, a demand for justice, security, and a life free from fear. I call on all young people in Arab society to join us – but not only them.

We have learned through painful experience that too many innocent people from all segments of Israeli society are drawn into these scenes of crime and murder. This is a protest for all of us.

The police report “efforts” and “investigations,” but in reality, a large number of these cases remain unresolved. The clearance rate for murders in Arab society is shockingly low compared to that in Jewish society. Criminals continue to roam free, unafraid of consequences. The message is clear: Arab lives are worth less.

As co-CEO of the Arab-Jewish Center for Equality, Empowerment, and Cooperation – Negev Institute, which works annually with over 10,000 Arab youth and young adults through programs focusing on education, employment, and combating idleness, one of our primary goals is to build a shared society in Israel, based on equality, mutual respect, and opportunities for all.

But how can we talk about a vision of partnership when young people tell me they are afraid to go to school or work? All the investment in these programs pales in comparison to the paralyzing fear they face.

The violence creates a rift from building a shared society

This violence does not only harm Arab society; it creates a deep rift that prevents us from building a shared society where everyone feels secure. Jews and Arabs living side by side must feel safe in both Arab and Jewish towns. But how can integration happen when we, Arab citizens, are afraid to leave our homes? How can we live normal lives when mothers fear sending their children to school and fathers worry about their children going to work?

This is not fate. The violence in Arab society is not a result of “culture” or “tradition,” as some claim, but of years of neglect, discrimination, and disregard by the authorities. Resources are not allocated; education, welfare, and infrastructure are inadequately addressed; and the police are absent where they are most needed – to prevent crime, not just react to it after the fact.

This violence is not just a problem for Arab society – it is a problem for Israeli society as a whole. When an entire community lives in fear and insecurity, we cannot talk about shared lives, a stable economy, or a better future for us all.

Therefore, in this march, we call not only on the government and police to act but also on Jewish citizens to recognize that this is a struggle for all of society. One community cannot thrive, while another bleeds.

This week, we will march to show that our lives matter, to cry out that we are not alone, and to demand security and justice. It is time for the State of Israel to understand – it is its fundamental duty to ensure the safety of all its citizens, including Arabs.

Join the march. Together, we can change this reality.

The writer is a co-CEO of the Arab-Jewish Center for Equality, Empowerment, and Cooperation at the Negev Institute for Strategies of Peace and Development (AJEEC– NISPED).