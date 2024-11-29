Why is Thanksgiving a holiday of celebration for American Jews? - opinion

In November 1621, in the Massachusetts Bay Colony, the first Thanksgiving was held by the Pilgrims and Native Americans.

They shared food, friendship, brotherhood, and sisterhood. Joy reigned, as recorded in the diaries of the Pilgrims.

For over 150 years until 1789, various types of Thanksgiving services and celebrations were held. Designation of the celebration on a specific date did not exist.

However, after George Washington became president, he decided that an official Thanksgiving Day should be established. He chose November 26, 1789, and sent out a proclamation defining its necessity.

President Washington "called for citizens to gather in houses of worship to offer prayers of gratitude for the blessings of independence, as well as petitions for divine guidance and blessing for the new nation."

In turn, the 250 Jews living in New York held a service out of love for their new nation.

Gershom Mendes Seixas of the Congregation Shearith Israel synagogue in New York spoke on the designated day. His sermon has survived.

“As Jews,” he began, “we are even more than others called upon to return thanks to God for placing us in such a country – where we are free to act according to the dictates of conscience and where no exception is taken following the principles of religion.”

Can you imagine Seixas addressing his congregants in this fashion? Those Jews of the new nation had to be especially appreciative of what they had been given. In the United States of America, Jews could live by their “dictates of conscience,” and “the principles of our religion” would not be challenged. Such an expression was a new phenomenon for our people.

"What Jews, who are a special treasure of God, should do is enter into a self-examination; to relinquish prejudice against each other; to subdue our passions; to live as Jews ought to do – in brotherhood and amity with all our neighbors; to seek peace and pursue it."

“What Jews, who are a special treasure of God, should do is enter into a self-examination; to relinquish prejudice against each other; to subdue our passions; to live as Jews ought to do – in brotherhood and amity with all our neighbors; to seek peace and pursue it.”

For this pioneering American-born New York religious leader, Thanksgiving required much more than just mouthing pious sentiments of appreciation. Every Jew had responsibilities as an American.

As an American Jew by birth, it is meaningful how the Jews participated wholeheartedly in that colonial Thanksgiving over 235 years ago.

A Civil War Thanksgiving

From Washington’s presidency forward, the history of Thanksgiving is confusing because the holiday was observed on various dates.

Only during the Civil War in 1863 did president Abraham Lincoln establish a permanent date for Thanksgiving. Until recently, we knew nothing about the Jews’ reaction to the Lincoln Thanksgiving proclamation.

The eminent American-Jewish historian Prof. Ron Rubin, in his book Strangers and Natives, reproduces an article on page eight of The New York Times, August 7, 1863, titled “The Israelites.”

The article begins, “The precepts of the Old Testament enjoin upon the children of Israel the strict and close observance of all the public festivals acclaimed by the nations among whom they sojourn.”

However, acclaimed American-Jewish historian Prof. Jonathan Sarna pointed out that the Jews refused to participate when governors produced Christological proclamations for Thanksgiving.

The Times article continued, “This highly intelligent and patriotic class of our fellow citizens were among the foremost yesterday in doing honor to the National Thanksgiving, which they made a high and universal holiday to all their people.”

Since the Thanksgiving observance was felt so strongly, the Times related the themes of the sermons by Rabbi Samuel Myer Isaacs of Temple Shaaray Tefila at the 7 a.m. service and by Rabbi Morris Jacob Raphall at B’nai Jeshurun synagogue at 10:00 a.m.

The description of what happened to Rabbi Raphall even has Israel’s war overtones. “The reverend gentleman was suffering from an attack of apoplexy, superinduced by the sudden return of his son from the seat of war, mutilated by the loss of an arm.” Yankee Jews were wounded and killed in the Civil War.

The synagogue membership would not be deterred from this observance. “The building was closed until 5 p.m., when Rev. J.S.

Kramer read the exercises appropriate to the day, offered up the prayer for the government, and concluded with a few brief remarks enjoying harmony among brethren.

A full choir sang the Thanksgiving Hymn, assisted by a considerable and devout congregation.”

At Shearith Israel, the oldest congregation in the United States, the congregants arrived at an “early hour in the morning. Rev. J. J. Lyons, pastor, read the services and pronounced the prayer for our National Government. Interestingly, there was no set lecture, but the pastoral invocation of the preacher was addressed to the speedy restoration of the Union and national peace and prosperity.”

That same day, August 7, 1863, the New York Herald had a story on page 1, entitled “Thanksgiving among the Jews.”

The story listed the 22 synagogues where the Thanksgiving services were held. The opening paragraph of the story emphasizes how Jews are treated in the USA.

“Together with the many other sects which offered up services yesterday in accordance with [the] proclamation of President Lincoln were many members of the Jewish persuasion. In this country, probably more than in any other country, the Jews are guaranteed the right to their peculiar form of worship.”

Now, a key point is stated. “They are protected in business as well as in religious acts, and the equality which has hitherto existed relative to every person in this quarter of the globe has attracted hither not alone believers in the Jewish doctrine, but of every which has originated since the advent of Christianity.”

The story includes the reproduction, in English, of the entire prayer for the government, which the article points out was read at every synagogue service.

The one service detailed was held at the Shearith Israel synagogue. The 77th, 75th, and 105th Psalms were sung, followed by the prayer for the government.

Thanksgiving throughout the years

After the Civil War ended, there are references in California newspapers to Jews observing Thanksgiving. At a service in Sacramento, California, in November 1895, Rabbi Browne spoke on the holiday’s eve.

“How thankful are we to acknowledge that here in USA all the better qualities of the Jew [are] brought out.” He continued, “Kind providence has led us to these blessed shores. Jews have always expressed patriotism in [the] USA. American Jews have always been blessed in this land that they observe Thanksgiving with great pride and devotion.”

On November 25, 1927, the Jews in northern California held a Thanksgiving service in Oakland, The rabbi said, as reported in a local paper, “Adversity has its uses. Trouble may be and often is a dispensation of mercy.”

Stressing his point by referring to a local natural resource, he said, “The gold is only purified in the furnace fire and only shines by the hard and constant rubbing of the burnished tool.

“Having been prepared by the fine cleansing of this country, we are proud to call ourselves Americans.” Turning to global issues, he said, “But although the world has been given peace, it has not yet been given rest.”

He concluded by describing the plight of the Jewish people. “We ought to think of those of our people in foreign lands who are still suffering and to pray to God that the Lord will soon grant them rest from the deep distress in which they are now steeped.”

Ever since, American Jews have celebrated Thanksgiving, acknowledging the gift of freedom of religion and a secure and safe home.