Investigations into senior police, IPS officers reflect rot in security institutions - editorial

The flurry of information on investigations of senior police and Israel Prison Service (IPS) officers who are closely associated with National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) is still unfolding, but the stench of rot is already wafting in the air, and is a reminder of the chasm that lies between the promise and integrity of public service, and what’s really going on. So far, three senior officers have been hauled in for questioning, including IPS Chief Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi, late on Monday. Considered close to the minister, the Police Investigative Department (PID), which has been leading the probe, questioned him for hours. According to reports, he was investigated over breach of trust, obstruction of investigation, and potentially trying to influence police appointments. He was released under restrictive conditions. Allegedly, he tried to influence the upcoming appointment of a police officer, a commander who was also detained as part of the investigation. The second is Police Commander Avishai Moalem, who is in charge of the West Bank District. The suspicion is that Yaakobi was involved in Moalem’s appointment. Moalem is also considered close to Ben-Gvir and is suspected of bribery, breach of trust, and misuse of police resources. The third is a police superintendent in the Judea and Samaria District who is suspected of bribery and breach of trust. On Tuesday, two more police officers were questioned, and others were called to give open testimony.

Israel Prison Service chief Kobi Yaakobi attends a National Security committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament on November 20, 2024. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Since assuming his position as national security minister, Ben-Gvir has appointed many officers who now form the police’s command structure. Others who were not promoted have resigned, openly criticizing the minister for allegedly filling the leadership ranks with those loyal to him.

