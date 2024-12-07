Jews must stand tall, reclaim our identity, and embody the legacy of Benjamin Disraeli - opinion

The recent Oxford Union debate, whose members voted overwhelmingly that Israel is an apartheid state committing genocide, was a stark reminder of the persistent antisemitism in academia, specifically in the Oxford Union.

This farce echoes the Union’s 1933 vote against fighting for “King and Country” as Hitler rose to power. Then-British premier Winston Churchill called that decision “an abject, squalid, shameless avowal.” Today, we face a similar disgrace.

For centuries, Jews have strived for acceptance, contributing Nobel Prizes and prosperity to their host nations. Yet, as the Oxford Union debate proved, some institutions remain bastions of hate. Academic and political scientist Gerald Steinberg rightly pointed out in July when he was invited to speak at the debate, that the Oxford Union is merely a “platform for crude political propaganda,” no different from its inglorious past.

It’s time for Jews to channel the spirit of former British prime minister Benjamin Disraeli. When attacked for his Jewish heritage in 1835 by Daniel O’Connell, the Irish Roman Catholic leader, Disraeli proudly declared, “Yes, I am a Jew, and while the ancestors of the right honorable gentleman were brutal savages in an unknown island, mine were priests in the Temple of Solomon."

We must be Disraelis. Footage of Yoseph Haddad being kicked out of the Oxford Union debate (credit: SCREENSHOT/X/VIA SECTION 27A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT)

Our heritage has brought morality and ethics to the world. While others waged war, we sought peace. Israel stands as a beacon of hope, fighting barbaric terror to free both Jews and Palestinians from the shackles of some of the worst terror organizations the world has ever known.

We have transformed swampland into a thriving nation, only to face those who would destroy it and take it from us.

We’ve seen this before. Germany’s universities were the institutions that first turned against the Jews in the 1930s. If the current face of academia is the one we have seen at Oxford, Harvard, Penn, Columbia, UCLA, and others, it’s time to pursue education where we’re wanted.

For Jewish children, success should no longer be measured by Ivy League prestige if that prestige is tarnished by antisemitic student bodies and administrations who do nothing, or worse, to protect those spreading hate.

Israel boasts world-class universities, many of which have just opened English programs to welcome students from the United States.

Taking steps to protect Jewish students

The United States, likewise, has institutions that protect Jewish students and uphold righteousness. Campuses including Brandeis, Maryland, University of Florida, University of Maryland, Florida State, University of Arizona, and Binghamton University, to name a few, have taken steps to combat antisemitism on campus and shut down these so-called “pro-Palestinian” protests.

We must abandon toxic environments such as Oxford and its ilk. These places have become academic parodies, losing sight of the true meaning of free thought and free speech. Jewish students should demand safety and respect – or have the pride to go elsewhere.

As Jews, we possess an incredible legacy. We brought light to the world when others dwelled in darkness. Israel, born from unwanted swamps, blossomed into beauty. Now, terrorist sympathizers worldwide seek to destroy it, fabricating false narratives to deny our heritage.

It’s time to stop chasing acceptance from those who despise us. It’s time to demand respect or depart with dignity.

It’s time for Jewish students to say “enough” to hostile campuses. Let’s embrace universities that embrace us. Let’s build and support institutions that celebrate our contributions, protect our safety, and honor our heritage. Let us embrace our own institutions and our own pride. We are the descendants of Solomon’s priests, not savages on unknown islands.

Jews need to be like Disraeli. We must stand tall, go where we’re welcomed, and share our light with institutions that value us. Our strength lies not in the approval of others, but in the unshakeable pride of who we are and what we’ve given the world.

Let us proudly proclaim our Jewish identity and the ancient wisdom it carries. It’s time to leave the savage islands of hate and reclaim our place as priests in the temple of knowledge and progress.

The writer, a rabbi, is Aish’s CEO and chair of Aish Ha’am, a new party that will be running for the World Zionist Congress this spring. He has also served on the board of governors of the Jewish Agency and as an executive board member of the Rabbinical Council of America.