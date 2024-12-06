Editor's Notes: Mike Huckabee’s appointment signals evangelical shift in Israel-US diplomacy

Mike Huckabee first stepped onto Israeli soil as a 17-year-old, wide-eyed and deeply moved. It was 1973, and the young Arkansan was on a Middle East tour that would profoundly shape his life. “This is a place I’d never been, but I felt at home,” he later recalled in an interview. “I felt an overwhelming spiritual reality of understanding this is the land that God has given to the Jews.”

That moment wasn’t just a spark; it ignited a lifelong connection to Israel. Decades later, Huckabee has visited the country over 100 times, bringing thousands of Americans—primarily Evangelical Christians—on his tours. Now, at 69, he is preparing to assume the role of US Ambassador to Israel, tasked with turning his passion into policy.

The former Arkansas governor, pastor, and Fox News host was surprised by the call from President-elect Donald Trump offering him the position. “This was very unexpected, and I didn’t see it coming,” he said in an interview with All Israel News. But when the call came, Huckabee likened his response to that of the biblical prophet Isaiah: “Here I am, Lord, send me.” For him, this isn’t just a political appointment—it’s a calling.

Huckabee’s deep love for Israel isn’t just about politics; it’s personal and theological. “I’ve seen Scripture come to life,” he said in that interview. “The desert has bloomed before my eyes.” The incoming ambassador’s connection to Israel is rooted in his Evangelical Christian faith, which teaches that the Jewish people’s return to their ancestral homeland is a fulfillment of biblical prophecy. This belief has shaped his unwavering support for Israel over the years, from his advocacy for recognizing Jerusalem as its eternal capital to his firm rejection of the term “West Bank.”

“I can’t be what I’m not. I can’t say something I don’t believe,” Huckabee told Israel National News. “I’ve never been willing to use the term ‘West Bank.’ There is no such thing. I speak of Judea and Samaria. I tell people there is no ‘occupation.’ It is a land that is ‘occupied’ by the people who have had a rightful deed to the place for 3,500 years, since the time of Abraham.” Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee moderates a roundtable discussion with Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Drexelbrook Catering & Event Center, Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, Oct. 29, 2024. (credit: CHIP SOMODEVILLA/GETTY IMAGES)

These are not just words. Huckabee’s actions over the years have reinforced his staunch support for Israel. In 2015, he held a fundraiser in one of the Israeli settlements in Judea and Samaria—an area he describes not as disputed territory but as the Promised Land. His position on the two-state solution is equally clear: “I oppose the two-state solution. That’s a position that Trump has held, and I expect that he will continue to,” he said. Huckabee sees the two-state framework as unworkable and inconsistent with biblical principles. Thus, as part of a paradigm shift, Israel was finally willing to accept support from Evangelicals.

For many in Israel and among Evangelical Christians in the US, Huckabee’s appointment signals a new era of alliance—one where theological convictions meet diplomatic realities and where the bond between America and Israel grows stronger than ever. As he himself put it: “This is a calling, an opportunity to do something instrumental in helping to bring a greater level of security and certainty in policy for the people of Israel.”

A paradigm shift

Huckabee’s appointment marks a significant departure from tradition. Historically, many US ambassadors to Israel have been Jewish, reflecting a shared cultural and historical connection. Ambassadors such as David Friedman, Dan Shapiro, Tom Nides, Jack Lew, and Dan Kurtzer were engaged American Jews who saw this posting as an extension of their core beliefs. The idea of nominating an Evangelical pastor to this role would have been considered science fiction just a few years ago. However, Huckabee’s appointment underscores a paradigm shift in US-Israel relations—one that has been quietly building for decades.

This shift was articulated by Ron Dermer, Israel’s former ambassador to the US, who argued in 2021 that the Jewish state should prioritize Evangelical Christians over American Jews as its key allies in the US. “The backbone of Israel’s support in the United States is the Evangelical Christians,” Dermer told Channel 12 News correspondent Amit Segal at a Makor Rishon conference. He cited their “passionate and unequivocal” support for Israel, contrasting it with the criticisms often voiced by American Jews, who he noted are “disproportionately among our critics.”

Dermer's remarks highlight a significant realignment in Israel's outreach strategy. "About 25% of Americans—some people think more—are Evangelical Christians. Less than two percent of Americans are Jews," he said, emphasizing that Israel's focus should reflect these demographics. While American Jews remain integral to Israel's identity and outreach, Dermer's comments received mixed reviews. Some criticized what they saw as Dermer prioritizing Evangelicals over American Jews.

Huckabee embodies this realignment. For decades, he has championed Israel not just as a geopolitical ally but as a divinely ordained partner in fulfilling biblical prophecy. “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: the United States is blessed because we bless Israel,” Huckabee often proclaims. This belief is deeply aligned with his Evangelical base, who see supporting Israel as a religious imperative.

IN HIS new role, Huckabee is likely to lean heavily on this faith-driven perspective. He has been an outspoken advocate for recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, moving the US embassy there, and opposing the Iran nuclear deal—stances similar to those of Israel’s right-wing government. As ambassador, he is expected to solidify further the Evangelical-Christian-Israeli alliance that has shaped much of US policy under Republican administrations.

Surveys highlight the enthusiasm of Evangelical support. According to a 2022 Pew Research study, some 86% of white Evangelicals express warm feelings toward Israelis, a far higher percentage than other Christian groups or even American Jews. Moreover, 70% of Evangelicals believe God granted the Land of Israel to the Jewish people, compared to just 32% of American Jews.

Yet this staunch support isn’t without nuance. Recent polls reveal a generational divide within Evangelical ranks. A University of North Carolina survey conducted by the Barna Group in 2021 found that support for Israel among young Evangelicals (ages 18-29) dropped from 75% in 2018 to just 34% in 2021. This decline raises questions about the long-term sustainability of Evangelical support as younger Christians prioritize social justice issues and view the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through a different lens.

Huckabee’s rhetoric often glosses over these nuances, focusing instead on the biblical and historical ties between the two nations. “America and Israel are bound together by our shared Judeo-Christian values,” he declared during one of his tours. “Our destinies are intertwined.”

Yet for younger Evangelicals, this argument is increasingly unconvincing. A 2022 Pew Research survey found that Americans under 30 view Palestinians more favorably than Israelis—a stark departure from older generations.

Faith diplomacy

Huckabee’s nomination also brings into focus a broader realignment in Israel’s outreach strategy, as highlighted by Dermer. During his tenure as ambassador, Dermer emphasized that Evangelical Christians were instrumental in advancing key pro-Israel policies, including legislative battles against the Iran nuclear deal and support for recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. “It is very rare to hear Evangelicals criticize Israel,” he said, contrasting them with American Jews, who he said include some of Israel’s most vocal critics.

Yet Dermer also acknowledged Israel’s obligation to engage with American Jews. “The raison d’être of the Jewish state is to build these connections with Jews throughout the Diaspora and certainly with American Jews as well,” he said. Huckabee’s tenure will likely test this balance, as he seeks to reconcile his Evangelical-driven agenda with the diverse perspectives within the American Jewish community.

For Huckabee, his new role is a natural extension of his decades-long advocacy for Israel. “Israel isn’t just a point on the map. It’s a promise,” he has said in the past. Whether he succeeds in bridging the divides between Evangelicals and Jews, Democrats and Republicans, and Israelis and Palestinians remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: Mike Huckabee is not your typical ambassador.

His time as ambassador will likely strengthen what I’d like to call “Evangelical Diplomacy”—a unique Judeo-Christian partnership between Evangelicals and Jews. It’s an alliance built on an unshakable commitment to Israel, driven not just by politics but by shared beliefs and a deep theological connection. It will definitely be an interesting four years.