Hope and innovation are the tools we need to rebuild - opinion

We find ourselves at a pivotal moment in history – a time to reflect on how we rise from adversity and prepare for the challenges ahead. The current war has left an indelible mark on our nation, but it also presents us with an opportunity to redefine our future and lay the foundation for a stronger, more inclusive society.

We stand at a crossroads. As Robert Frost so eloquently captured in “The Road Not Taken,” the choices we make now will shape not only the next decade but the legacy we leave for future generations. On one side, we risk being consumed by the difficulties we face, allowing despair and division to take root. On the other, we can embrace a vision of hope, innovation, and inclusion – a future that builds on our resilience and unites us in our shared purpose.

The challenge of moving forward

The next generation is ready to build – families, businesses, and communities – but they can only do so if we create a country that supports their dreams. If we fail to act, we risk losing our brightest minds to opportunities abroad, further eroding our ability to recover and grow.

Take, for example, our tech sector. Despite the immense challenges it has faced during this crisis, it has shown remarkable resilience. In the first half of 2024, private funding in Israeli start-ups rose by 31% to $5.1 billion, compared to the second half of 2023, with cybersecurity firms contributing 52% of the total funding, as reported by Reuters.

At the same time, the coming wave of artificial intelligence (AI) transformation presents a critical opportunity. The impact of AI will be profound, touching every aspect of our lives – from healthcare and education to agriculture and defense.

Israel’s tech ecosystem is uniquely equipped to lead this revolution, leveraging its culture of innovation and resilience. But to fully harness this potential, we must bring the global business community into the fold. By inviting international leaders to visit, experience, and collaborate with our entrepreneurs and researchers, we can position Israel as a cornerstone of the AI-driven future while fostering growth and partnerships that will benefit the world. This resurgence underscores the unwavering determination of our youth and professionals, reminding us that recovery is not only possible but already underway.

A shared responsibility

IsraAID Ukraine Barrer-free protection, November 28 2022 (credit: IsraAID/Kateryna Lashchykova)

The path forward demands a collective effort from all corners of society. The private sector, nonprofits, and individuals all have roles to play in this recovery. Now is the time to double down on investments in education, strengthen opportunities in the periphery, and create pathways for the inclusion of minorities. NGOs are already driving much of this change, but they need broader support to scale their efforts.

For example, IsraAID, which traditionally focused on international crises, launched its first large-scale emergency response within Israel on October 8. It provided rocket shelters to unrecognized Bedouin villages in the Negev, addressing the immediate safety needs of these communities. Additionally, IsraAID initiated a six-week training program for AJEEC-NISPED staff, focusing on psychological first aid, self-care, burnout prevention, and psychosocial support, thereby enhancing the resilience of those working directly with the Bedouin population.

Equally critical is reconnecting with leaders, investors, and decision-makers – many of whom have grown distant during this turbulent period. Without their active involvement, our teams will shrink, and our ecosystem will weaken. Organizations must step up to bridge this gap and bring these key players back into the fold.

One example of this is the Catalyst by Israel Innovation Institute: This program leverages over 13 years of expertise in fostering innovation ecosystems to empower international entities – including governments, municipalities, and corporations – to cultivate their local innovation environments. Catalyst facilitates economic development by connecting global business leaders with Israel's innovation landscape. (https://www.israelinnovation.org.il/catalyst)

An opportunity to lead

This is a risky time, but it’s also a moment of historic potential. By investing in leadership, education, and community-building platforms, we can ensure that Israel’s innovation and resilience remain a global model. Our ability to embrace change and overcome challenges has always been a defining strength, and now, more than ever, we need to lean into that legacy.

One initiative that exemplifies this vision is FiveFingers, a program dedicated to fostering leadership, trust, and resilience. By providing participants with resources, mentorship, and cross-disciplinary skill development opportunities, FiveFingers empowers individuals to tackle Israel’s unique challenges by harnessing the synergy of physical practice and mental strength. The core mission of FiveFingers is to cultivate self-confident, empathetic, and socially committed individuals who can drive meaningful change and positively influence Israeli society.

By creating dynamic environments for skill-building and networking, programs such as FiveFingers serve as vital infrastructure for cultivating the next generation of leaders. They not only drive innovation but also strengthen community ties, ensuring that no one is left behind in this journey of recovery and growth. This initiative is a reminder of the power of collaboration and its ability to transform challenges into opportunities for progress.

A call to action

Hope and innovation are not just ideals – they are the tools we need to rebuild. The road we choose now will determine whether we merely recover or truly thrive. We must commit to inclusion, resilience, and bold action to create a future that honors our potential and secures our place in the world.

This moment demands action, and the responsibility lies with all of us. Let’s ensure that when we look back on this chapter, we can say we chose the road that led to strength, unity, and progress.

The writer is a former commander of Unit 8200 and cofounder of Sentra.