How misleading info leads to false claims of a historic 'Palestinian state' - opinion

Is it ignorance, amateurism, or an intentional attempt to rewrite history to legitimize the Palestinian claim to the land?

At the British Museum in London, archaeological and historical collections from the region referred to as “Palestine” are on display, spanning various periods from antiquity to the Islamic era. These exhibits include findings from the First and Second Temple periods, as well as ancient inscriptions, coins, and artifacts representing the diverse cultures that lived in the area throughout history.

Among these exhibits is a new display on the Phoenicians, who lived in the region during the early first millennium BCE. The exhibit’s description claims that while the Israelite tribes conquered much of “Palestine,” the coastal plains remained under Philistine control, equating it with modern Palestinian territory.

Misleading claim

This claim is inaccurate and misleading. Even if displayed for a hundred years in the British Museum, it cannot change historical facts: today’s Palestinians have no connection to the ancient Philistines. Consequently, there is no historical justification for the demand to establish a “historic Palestinian state.” There was never a Palestinian people and modern Palestinians are not descendants of the Philistines.

When a lie is repeated often enough, it becomes ingrained in collective memory and perceived as “truth.” This article will be respectfully sent to the British Museum to encourage adherence to historical accuracy rather than rewriting history. East Pediment, Elgin Marbles, British Museum. (credit: Loz Flowers is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. Via Flickr)

The name “Palestine” originates from the term “Philistia,” referring to the Philistines’ settlement area in southern Israel, and is unrelated to any national identity. The Greeks and Romans later used the term to describe the region, particularly after the Roman Empire suppressed the Bar Kochba revolt in 135 CE, erasing Jewish ties to the land. The name Aelia Capitolina was given to Jerusalem, and Jews were banned from the city, except on the anniversary of its destruction.

During the British Mandate (1917–1948), “Palestine” referred to the entire region, and all residents – Jews, Christians, and Muslims – were officially called “Palestinians.” After Israel’s establishment in 1948, many Arab residents began identifying as part of a distinct Palestinian community, but this identity was historically and politically constructed.

Figures such as Haj Amin al-Husseini, the grand mufti of Jerusalem from 1921, furthered this narrative. Husseini, a prominent leader of the Palestinian nationalist movement, aligned with Nazi ideology during World War II. His collaboration with Adolf Hitler included advocating for the extermination of Jews and seeking German support to establish a “State of Palestine” in exchange for Arab cooperation.

Al-Husseini played a significant role in anti-Jewish incitement and Nazi propaganda. He broadcast anti-British and pro-Nazi rhetoric in Arabic, coordinated espionage activities, and influenced the Arab nationalist movement through his alliance with fascism.

In 1977, Zuhair Mohsen, a leader of the Palestinian military faction Al-Saiqa, openly admitted in an interview with the Dutch newspaper Trouw: "The Palestinian people do not exist. The creation of a Palestinian state is only a means for continuing our struggle against Israel for Arab unity."

Promoting false narratives

Despite these historical realities, Palestinians, with the support of Arab states, have succeeded in promoting the narrative that Arabs have always lived in the land, thus delegitimizing the Jewish state. This ideology fuels groups like Hamas, Hezbollah, and other Iranian-backed organizations that call for Israel’s destruction.

This is not a territorial conflict but a religious war, and until the world – and even parts of Israel – recognize that Israel is fighting for its very existence, this struggle will continue.

The writer is the CEO of Radios 100FM, honorary consul general of Nauru, vice dean of the Consular Diplomatic Corps, president of the Israeli Radio Association, and vice president of the Ambassadors Club.