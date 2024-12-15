My High School Journey to Israel - Opinion

For four years, I counted down the days until I could embark on my journey to Israel with Jewish National Fund-USA’s Alexander Muss High School in Israel (Muss). I’d grown up hearing my mom’s incredible stories from her time there, so I was desperate to experience it.

October 7 changed everything, bringing a sense of fear and uncertainty to the Jewish community. The attack left a devastating impact, forcing many to question whether it was safe or appropriate to be in Israel. Friends and family were worried and urged me to call off my trip. They told me I was out of my mind to even consider going, but something deep inside told me that dropping out wasn’t the answer. I felt a strong pull, a sense that Israel was exactly where I was meant to be, especially now. I stayed committed, boarded the plane, and did not regret my decision for a split second. Hadley Cohen (Credit: Courtesy)

At the start of the semester, our discussions often revolved around Jewish identity and the sacrifices we would make for our heritage. Unlike most of my peers, I hadn’t attended Jewish day school or spent summers at a religious camp. I had never even visited Israel before. Without those shared experiences, I was worried that I would feel disconnected and not be able to relate to the group. I was unsure but curious when I walked into my Israel Studies class that first day. I didn’t know what to expect or how the class might impact me.

Our teacher, Doni Kandel, welcomed us, and I immediately felt a shift. His warmth and passion for Israel and our shared history, as Jews, were undeniable. It was not long until I realized that this wasn’t just going to be a class; it was the start of something bigger. Soon enough, the 8 a.m. sessions became something I looked forward to, as Doni’s questions and insights challenged me to dig deeper into my heritage, my values, and my understanding of myself. He created an atmosphere that pushed me out of my comfort zone and sparked a connection to my Jewish identity that I hadn’t felt before. Doni wasn’t just our teacher; he became a friend and someone we all respected and looked up to.

Through his class and the following experiences, I began to truly connect with Israel; not just through lectures, but by exploring the land itself. Whether it was climbing Masada, riding camels in the Negev, or hiking from one sea to another, I felt a strong tie to the land and its people. This connection wasn’t limited to the tiyulim; even in simple moments, like ordering a smoothie in Hebrew or wishing "Good Shabbos" to people on the streets, I felt immersed in the everyday life and spirit of Israel. Western Wall (Credit: Courtesy)

Now, as a high school junior back in the States, it feels surreal that my long-awaited trip to Israel is already behind me. People often tell me that I’ve become more mature and self-aware since returning, and they’re right. While I’ve gained a deep understanding of history, I’ve also learned just as much about being independent and stepping up as an active role model. In Israel, I didn’t have my parents telling me to clean my room or a rigid school schedule to follow. I was responsible for managing my routine, making decisions on the spot, and staying organized. All of which are habits that I’ve continued to apply now that I’m back home.

Muss sparked significant growth and evolution in my Jewish identity, a transformation that continues to shape me today. The experiences and lessons I gained there have inspired me to stay deeply engaged in my Jewish community. As an assistant morah (teacher) at my Chabad, I have the privilege of passing on what I’ve learned by teaching students to read Hebrew and guiding them in exploring their own Jewish identities and histories. It’s incredibly fulfilling to watch them grow and deepen their connection to their heritage.

In addition to my teaching role, I am actively involved in Cteen events at Chabad, where these gatherings offer like-minded teens a supportive environment to connect, share their thoughts, and engage in meaningful mitzvahs together. Though I’m no longer in Israel, I’ve kept up my Hebrew Duolingo streak since returning from Muss. This small, daily practice has become a meaningful way for me to stay connected to the country and continue nurturing the bond I developed during my time there.

Muss has truly transformed me. I’ve gained important life skills, experienced thousands of years of history, developed a strong Zionist identity, and found my new 34 brothers and sisters. Thank you, Muss, for the best four months of my life and for helping me become the person I strive to be.

Hadley Cohen is a 16-year-old student from Armonk, NY currently attending Byram Hills High School. To enroll in a study abroad experience at Muss or to learn more, visit amhsi.org.