People contribute more during wartime - opinion

The past 14 months have been some of the most difficult that the State of Israel has known.

The horrific events of the October 7 attacks, the heavy fighting in Gaza and Lebanon, over 140,000 residents evacuated, terrorist incidents, siren alarms, falling debris, deaths, murders, and kidnappings have taken a physical and emotional toll. Our souls have difficulty containing all that we have been through and, unfortunately, are still going through during these troubling and devastating days.

Having already mentioned the soul, it is also worth noting the Israeli soul, the neshama. The one that was seen in all its greatness by the giving and mobilization across all sectors, ages, and communities. The one that donated, drove, initiated, paid, built, and hosted. The one that created the heartwarming stories we’ve read about and still see, even if only on the back pages of the newspaper or in the margins of the news.

Along these lines, the results of a new survey, conducted in preparation for the Braid of Power campaign to raise awareness of hair donations for wigs for cancer patients by the Zichron Menachem association and the Pantene haircare brand, were recently published.

There has been a 69% increase in willingness to contribute to society, which we are witnessing on the ground with the solidarity and giving that characterizes Israeli society in times of crisis. But why? What is it about a crisis that makes us contribute? A charity donation box is seen in this illustrative photo taken March 22, 2023 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Some would expect that during times of crisis, we’d be more occupied with ourselves, dealing with our own needs, but throughout modern history, we have actually seen an increase in willingness to contribute in times of war. The reasons for this are complex and varied across many levels: cognitive, emotional, practical, and even existential.

Human reactions

On a cognitive level, a thought goes through our minds in times like these, that contributing provides us with a sense of meaning. In times of crisis, when life seems fragile and increasingly uncertain, giving to others becomes a way to deal with our feelings of helplessness, and we thereby provide ourselves with a coping mechanism.

On an emotional level, donating is a source of strength. It allows people to feel good about themselves and prove that they are empathetic, compassionate, and caring about what is happening around them. It is a way to express our human values even in the most difficult times. As the expression goes: We went to give strength, but we came away strengthened.

In addition, there is the action itself. Instead of passively sitting and watching or scrolling through the news and feeling helpless, contributing allows people to do something, restoring our feelings of usefulness and our ability to act for the greater good.

Action also comes with immediate positive reinforcement. We feel a sense of satisfaction; we hear thanks, and we see the person in front of us smiling, excited, and benefiting from our contribution.

Additionally, in times of uncertainty, giving allows us to maintain a sense of continuity and to feel that we still retain the ability to respond and act even when the world seems to be falling apart.

Giving during wartime is much more than an act of generosity. It constitutes an important psychological and social mechanism for dealing with crisis, providing hope, strengthening the sense of community, and allowing each one of us to feel that we can make a difference, even in the most difficult times, such as those we are experiencing now.

The writer is a senior lecturer in the Department of Social Work at Ariel University.