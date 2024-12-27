Ireland’s anti-Israel actions will not go unanswered - opinion

Relations between Israel and Ireland have been marked over the years by ongoing tension, harsh criticism from Dublin, and a growing sense of alienation. This has culminated in the recent decision of Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar to shutter Israel’s embassy in Ireland – a rare move that underscores a deep crisis in the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

This decision does not stand in a vacuum. It stems from Ireland’s longstanding antisemitic and anti-Israel policies, which include legislation supporting the Palestinian struggle and harsh statements against Israel by Irish politicians.

The roots of Ireland’s anti-Jewish policies can be traced back to World War II. After Hitler’s suicide, when Europe breathed a sigh of relief, Irish prime minister Éamon de Valera snuck away under cover of night to console the Nazi ambassador over Hitler’s death. De Valera also strongly objected to the death sentences imposed on Nazis during the Nuremberg Trials.

Furthermore, Palestinian terrorist organizations trained members of the Irish Republican Army (IRA) in refugee camps in Lebanon. Ireland’s ideology aligns closely with the national and ideological narrative of the Palestinians. Dublin views the Palestinian struggle for “liberation” as similar to Ireland’s historical fight for independence from British rule.

This solidarity with the Palestinians has become a central driver of Ireland’s policies toward Israel, leading to the adoption of one-sided stances against the Jewish state. An Israeli flag flutters outside the embassy of Israel in Dublin, Ireland, December 16, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/CONOR HUMPHRIES)

Ireland sees itself as a “justice warrior” and a leader in the field of human rights. It uses this position to support the Palestinians while harshly criticizing Israel. This is evident in parliamentary resolutions, speeches on the international stage, and specific legislation targeting Israel.

In 2018, the Irish parliament advanced legislation banning the import and sale of products from Israeli settlements in Judea and Samaria (West Bank). This law was seen as a precedent in Europe, aimed at pressuring Israel over what was described as the “illegal occupation.” Though the law was not implemented, due to opposition from the European Union, its advancement infuriated Jerusalem and was perceived as biased.

Ireland has also stood out as a leading supporter of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement, which seeks to economically and diplomatically isolate Israel. BDS has received public support from Irish politicians, parliamentarians, and government ministers who openly endorse its objectives.

During military operations such as Operation Protective Edge and Guardian of the Walls, Ireland was one of the first European countries to accuse Israel of war crimes. Irish parliamentarians’ accusation against Israel of operating an “apartheid regime” and calls for imposing sanctions on Israel gained wide support from within the Irish government and with the public.

Silence on Hamas's crimes

AFTER THE Hamas-perpetrated massacre on October 7, in which over 1,000 Israeli civilians were murdered and many others kidnapped, the Irish government condemned the violence and “expressed deep concern over the escalation in the region.” Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar and Foreign Minister Micheal Martin issued statements expressing sorrow over the loss of life and calling for a halt to the violence. However, their condemnation was focused on demands for a ceasefire and humanitarian concerns in Gaza, without explicitly and directly condemning Hamas’s actions or recognizing them as acts of terror. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

This stance from Ireland drew criticism from Israeli officials, who expected an unequivocal condemnation of Hamas’s atrocities.

Ireland has consistently voted in favor of anti-Israel resolutions at the United Nations. These include condemnations of Israel’s military actions, calls for the establishment of international investigative committees, and denunciations of settlement policies.

Over the years, Irish politicians have used particularly harsh language toward Israel, exacerbating the rift between the countries.

Notable examples include speeches by Ireland’s current and past presidents and senior officials. Former Irish president Mary Robinson, for example, has been a vocal critic of Israel’s policies. She has spoken in favor of the Palestinians while condemning Israel’s “occupation policies.”

Ironically, five years ago, Robinson received the US Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor, from former president Barack Obama.

Irish Trade Minister Simon Coveney has stated that “Israel’s actions in Gaza and Judea and Samaria (West Bank) harm the chances for peace and violate the human rights of Palestinians.”

Irish parliamentarians frequently compare Israel to colonial regimes that practice racial discrimination and have even called for a complete boycott of Israel. MP Richard Boyd Barrett described Israel as an “apartheid state” and called for prosecuting it for war crimes.

Closure of embassy

ISRAEL’S DECISION to close its embassy in Dublin results from a combination of budgetary and strategic considerations. While the Foreign Ministry claims that the move is related to resource allocation among embassies, it is clear that it also stems from the lack of diplomatic benefit in maintaining relations with Ireland.

Recently, Ireland joined a lawsuit at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, accusing Israel of war crimes and genocide, and sought to expand the definition of genocide to apply to Israel. Foreign Minister Sa’ar called this a double standard and an example of antisemitism based on the dehumanization and delegitimization of Israel.

Foreign Minister Sa’ar must summon the EU ambassador to Israel, Dimiter Tzantchev, and the Irish ambassador to Israel, Sonya McGuinness, to determine whether this constitutes a blatant violation of the European Parliament’s educational standards, which Ireland is bound to uphold.

Dana Ehrlich, Israel’s ambassador to Ireland, has herself been a victim of a systematic campaign of delegitimization. She reported that protesters displayed posters directed against her at demonstrations, calling for the expulsion of “the terrorist.” Images of her with blood on her face were circulated, none of which were condemned by the Irish government.

“I have many colleagues in difficult and critical countries, but Ireland’s obsessive hostility has crossed all red lines,” Ehrlich said.

Since October 7, Ehrlich has faced threats and calls for her expulsion from Ireland. In March, the Israeli embassy in Ireland received a threatening letter containing white powder, photos of victims from October 7, and a picture of Ehrlich with the caption: “You’re next,” according to a report in the Irish Times.

“In the past year, there has been a systematic delegitimization of any cooperation with Israel,” Ehrlich said. “A targeted incitement campaign against me personally, a reduction in bilateral activity, and attempts to advance anti-Israel measures within the European Union. At the UN, Ireland distinguishes itself negatively even more than other countries.”

The hatred toward Israel is evident not only in public opinion, the economy, and politics but also in the education system.

Irish education

A REPORT published last month revealed that Ireland’s education system teaches hatred toward Jews and Israel through official textbooks. The research, conducted by the Impact-se institute, uncovered blatant antisemitic content in Irish teaching materials.

“Judaism believes in violence and war,” one textbook states, while Islam is described as a “religion of peace.” Jews are presented as Christ-killers. Irish students are taught about “aggressive Israel” and “poor Palestinians,” with no mention of Israeli peace proposals.

“Jewish children are afraid to speak about their identity,” warned Irish Chief Rabbi Yoni Wider in an interview with the BeChadrei Charedim website. “Students are being forced to change schools to escape the hatred.”

The Irish Education Ministry ignores these issues. Instead of addressing the problem, officials claim that “the materials are balanced” and refuse to meet with representatives of the Jewish community.

“The inflammatory rhetoric of Irish politicians against Israel over the past year has fueled hatred,” Rabbi Wider said. “The anti-Israel narrative is so distorted that it creates fertile ground for antisemitism.”

Among the disturbing assignments in textbooks: students are asked to imagine a future where Palestinian children “join militant groups” or “get good jobs,” as though terrorism were a legitimate career path.

IRISH SCHOOLBOOKS are filled with lies and historical distortions about the Holocaust, referring to Nazi concentration camps as “transit camps.” For example, one history book includes an illustration of the Third Reich’s railroad system leading to Auschwitz, described as a “prisoner-of-war camp.”

The incitement extends to academic institutions. Several weeks ago, there were reports of a physical assault on a Jewish student in Ireland, solely because of his Jewish identity.

The overt hostility of the Irish government toward Israel is trickling down to the general public, resulting in antisemitism and threats against Ireland’s Jewish community.

Ireland’s government officially recognizes a “Palestinian state” but shows no compassion for the Israeli hostages suffering under Hamas captivity. It does not demand their release alongside calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The false statement by Irish President Michael Higgins, claiming that Israel plans to establish settlements in Egypt, reflects ignorance at best or, at worst, a deliberate attempt to harm Israel’s peace agreement with Egypt.

Closing the embassy is a firm and appropriate response to Ireland’s anti-Israel policies. Israel is sending a clear message: it will not tolerate one-sided condemnations, and Ireland’s anti-Israel actions will not go unanswered.

Closing the embassy does not mean severing diplomatic ties with Ireland, but it serves as a warning signal to other nations.

Faced with two options: continuing to endure hostility and harm to our national dignity, or recalling Israel’s ambassador from Dublin, Foreign Minister Sa’ar made the right choice by choosing the latter.

The writer is the CEO of Radios 100FM, honorary consul general of Nauru, deputy dean of the Consular Corps, president of the Israeli Radio Communications Association, and vice president of the Ambassadors’ Club.