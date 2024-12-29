Youth are the key to rebuilding Israeli society - opinion

The State of Israel is going through one of its most challenging periods, with the security situation, destruction in the southern and northern communities, societal rifts, and deep divisions leaving their marks.

Yet, during such times, the strength of Israeli society, which has managed to stand firm against every challenge for generations, becomes evident.

Over the past year, the power of our youth has been revealed – how resilient, capable, and determined they are in the face of any difficulty. Beyond this, they have demonstrated a genuine willingness to help wherever needed, driven by a sense of mission and a desire to contribute to the resilience of Israeli society.

Against the backdrop of this demonstrated strength and resilience, recent data reveals a painful and troubling reality: many young people are experiencing loneliness, depression, anxiety, and an increase in alcohol and drug use since the outbreak of the war.

Therefore, we must enable young people to be the driving force they are while providing them with the peace and support they need to continue contributing to the strength of our society.

At the recent Resilience Conference of the Israeli Council for Youth Organizations, we announced the establishment of an emergency guide network within youth organizations – a new initiative designed to directly support youth in crisis. To date, we have trained over 2,500 youth members from youth organizations.

This network aims to provide emotional support and professional counseling while building an educational infrastructure to enhance personal and communal resilience.

The key partners in the Young Emergency Guides project include the Jewish Federations of North America, the Schusterman Foundation, the Education Ministry, local authorities, and emergency organizations. This initiative is a significant step, but it is not enough.

Value of informal education

Field data show that approximately 70% of Israeli youth do not participate in any form of informal education, such as youth movements, clubs, or community activities.

Youth organizations and frameworks for informal value-based education provide essential life skills: social skills, teamwork, interpersonal communication, and emotional management. These platforms are fertile ground for cultivating young leadership and preparing the next generation of leaders and social entrepreneurs.

Increasing the number of young people involved in informal educational activities is a national interest. Initiatives such as establishing youth organization groups in remote communities and disadvantaged neighborhoods, as well as providing safe and supportive environments, should be promoted. Additionally, communication campaigns by youth for youth can highlight the contribution of these activities to personal and social development.

Collaboration with schools is needed to identify at-risk youth and integrate them into appropriate frameworks. Municipal policies should set goals managed by local youth departments in cooperation with youth organizations and movements. Financial support for struggling families is also essential, as it would provide broader access to these activities and help reduce social and economic gaps.

Youth are the most important human resource for rebuilding Israeli society. Investing in informal education programs, empowerment, and leadership is not only a moral obligation; it is a necessary condition for the recovery of a society impacted by recent crises. We must collaborate with the government, local authorities, and civil society to provide the younger generation with the tools to cope with crises, grow, and contribute to society.

The time to act is now. The country’s future depends on our ability to nurture its youth and empower them to lead change – for our benefit and for future generations.

The writer is the CEO of The Israeli Council for Youth Organizations.