Why I won’t step foot in an English soccer match pandering to Islam - opinion

I recommend that all readers watch the spontaneous celebration video of Leeds United fans—a team in the English Championship League. These fans traveled two and a half hours each way by train to witness their team's sweet 2–0 away victory against Stoke City.

This win elevated Leeds to first place, paving their way to the Premier League. It was achieved in part thanks to the excellent Israeli star, Manor Solomon.

I will return to this point later.

Europe is confused. The naïve continent is gradually being dominated by Islam, for better or worse.

The problem is that Europe may only now be beginning to understand that it is losing part of its original identity.

A few countries are exceptions, such as the Czech Republic, largely because the Czech people have a relatively homogeneous identity, and immigration has not significantly impacted them. Demonstrators protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in London, on Saturday. (credit: HOLLIE ADAMS/REUTERS)

The greatest, and perhaps most unnecessary, problem of humanity lies in religious conflicts.Most wars are rooted in religion.

Most of the world’s bloodshed, especially in the Middle East, is perpetrated by Islamist terrorists who mistakenly believe they are fulfilling religious commandments.

Most of the evil and killing can be attributed to Islamist terror, spearheaded by Iran and what demonstrators naively call “Palestine.”

The only country that bravely and successfully confronts this threat is the State of Israel. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

This is thanks to its excellent army and security forces, as well as its resilient citizens.

It does so despite its current government, which I view as poor and partially controlled by religious clergy who have turned Judaism into a tool for personal gain.

It seems that the clergy’s priorities revolve around three things: money, money, and money.

Above them sits a prime minister controlled by these clerics and a few far-right figures who know that if he does not heed their demands, he will lose his seat.

His seat appears to be the most important thing to him. I, the undersigned, respect religion despite not being religious.

I have no problem with God, but I take issue with His earthly representatives of all kinds and religions, who interpret Him as they see fit.

To my knowledge, they have never received a WhatsApp, SMS, email, phone call, or carrier pigeon from Him.Masses follow them without asking too many questions.

The greatest religion in the world, and in my opinion also the most exciting, is the religion of soccer.

It has its fixed rituals and superstitions, passionate emotions, fierce loves, fanaticism, gestures, and thrills, glory, and tradition.

When one side is ecstatic with joy, the other suffers and cries, and vice versa.

Soccer has vivid colors, supreme physical and mental efforts, and abilities that make millions worldwide envy the 22 players on the field for their fortune in being blessed with such skills.

Most soccer fans worldwide would likely agree with me that English soccer is the best in the world: the most amazing, most watched, most exciting, and highest quality.

Many players in the English league teams—perhaps even most of them—are not English or British, yet the whole is phenomenal.

To illustrate my passion for soccer, I will reveal that my retirement dream is to fly to England every week or two for a soccer weekend.

However, this is a fantasy because my wife, Hani, would never agree, and rightly so.Therefore, I would settle for once a month.

In recent years, I have limited myself to attending matches two or three times a year, but since October 7, I have stopped.

I stopped because of the infuriating hypocrisy of the English Football Association.

In my view, it mirrors what is happening in England, France, Sweden, Belgium, the Netherlands, Ireland, and other European countries that, in a sense, have been overtaken by Muslim immigration.

The October 7 massacre

As we recall, October 7 was a Saturday, a day when soccer matches are held in Israel, England, and other countries.

The time in England was only 8:29 a.m.

Many matches in England begin with a moment of silence to remember someone or something.

Almost every match is accompanied by anti-racism symbols and gestures, which is commendable.

Yet, the hypocritical English Football Association did not find it appropriate, either on that Saturday or in subsequent weeks, to clearly declare a moment of silence for the 1,200 Israelis murdered in their beds or during their celebrations in a single day by vile Palestinian Islamist terrorists.

These terrorists also brutally raped women before murdering them and kidnapped 250 people to their Gaza terror tunnels.

Instead, the association issued a measured, cowardly, and infuriating statement.

"We remember the innocent lives lost in the shocking events in Israel and Palestine. Our thoughts are with them, their families, and friends in England, Australia, and all communities affected by the conflict. We stand for humanity and call for an end to death, violence, fear, and suffering."

Murderers and victims, rapists and raped, cruel kidnappers and miserable captives—all in the same breath.Disgraceful!

Days passed, and in England, as in much of Europe, furious protests erupted—against Israel.

These included public calls for Israel’s destruction and the killing of all its citizens.

The song of Leeds United fans, sung in admiration of their Israeli star, Manor Solomon, reflects not only Israeli pride but also the basic misunderstanding among Europeans who join these anti-Israel protests.

Instead of rising against the Palestinian Islamist terrorists (without generalizing—I believe most Muslims came to Europe to live peacefully), their Iranian handlers, and their sponsors, they protest against the democratic state that, in essence, also defends them.

Hearing the Leeds United fans’ chant claiming Solomon hates Palestine, the English Football Association rushed to condemn and announced it would consider punishing Leeds United.

This, despite Solomon being a wise young man who has never spoken on the matter and whom I am confident harbors no hatred toward anyone.

This misunderstanding by Europeans who join calls for Israel’s destruction without understanding what they are protesting exemplifies a troubling trend.

For those Europeans, this may be a temporary trend of antisemitism and hatred of Israel that might shift to another trend after the war.

For Israel, it is existential.

That is why Israel will always triumph, thanks to its strength and its strong friendships worldwide, primarily with the United States.

The English Football Association’s conduct is a disgrace to English and global soccer and an antithesis to the brilliance of English soccer.

The writer is a strategic communications consultant with Peer Levin Communications.