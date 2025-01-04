Reflections on resilience and hope as Israel welcomes 2025 - opinion

As the clock struck midnight, the fireworks began, and we stepped into the new year of 2025, I couldn’t help thinking of the profound wisdom in the saying, “Time is like a river. You cannot touch the same water twice because the flow that has passed will never pass again. Enjoy every moment in your life.”

This quote captures the fleeting nature of time and the preciousness of each moment we are given. It urges us to savor life, to live with intention, and to hold gratitude close to our hearts – even in the face of profound challenges.

For many of us in Israel, 2024 was a year of unprecedented hardship. We endured terrible loss of life, disabling injuries, displacement from our homes, and the ever-looming shadow of war.

Yet, amid the sorrow and trials, our resilience as a nation has shone brightly. Together, we have faced adversity with courage, compassion, and determination. This strength is something we should carry forward into the year ahead, not as a dismissal of our pain but as a testament to our capacity to endure and rebuild.

As we enter 2025, we cannot forget the 100 hostages who remain in captivity, held by Hamas for over 400 days. Their absence weighs heavily on all of us, a reminder of the human cost of conflict and the unfinished chapter in our collective story. These individuals are not just names or numbers; they are mothers, fathers, children, siblings, and friends.

They represent the pain and yearning of families who spend each day waiting for their loved ones to return home. As a nation, we must reaffirm our commitment: We will not rest until they are safely reunited with us. Our joy in moving forward is incomplete until every hostage is free and every family feels whole again.

The challenges of the past year have underscored the importance of unity and shared purpose. We have witnessed countless acts of bravery and kindness – from those who have defended our borders to those who have offered shelter, comfort, and aid to the displaced. People gather and light candles to show solidarity with Israel and remember the victims following an attack by Hamas terrorists from Gaza, at Dizengoff square in Tel Aviv, Israel October 12, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/JANIS LAIZANS)

Communities have come together to rebuild homes, provide medical care, and offer solace to those grieving. These acts of solidarity remind us of our shared humanity and the enduring spirit that binds us together.

Yet, even as we reflect on our trials, we must also allow ourselves to dream of a better future. Optimism does not negate our pain; rather, it empowers us to strive for a brighter tomorrow.

As we rebuild and recover, let us channel our energy into creating a society that values life, dignity, and peace above all else. Let us invest in education, innovation, and the well-being of our people so that future generations can thrive in a world shaped by hope rather than fear.

We are all part of this together

EACH OF US has a role to play in this journey. Whether through small acts of kindness or larger contributions to our communities, we can all make a difference.

We can honor those we have lost by living lives that reflect their values and dreams. We can support those who continue to suffer by offering our time, resources, and unwavering solidarity. And we can work toward a future where such hardships become a distant memory.

As we stand at the threshold of 2025, let us also remember the importance of cherishing the present. The river of time flows relentlessly, carrying us forward, but it is in the present moment that we find life’s true richness.

Spend time with loved ones, celebrate small victories, and find joy in the simple pleasures of everyday life. These moments, fleeting as they may be, are the ones that truly define us.

To our brave soldiers, our selfless medical professionals, our tireless volunteers, and every citizen who has contributed to our collective resilience – thank you. Your efforts have shone brightly in dark times.

To the families of the hostages and those who continue to bear the scars of loss and displacement – we see you, we stand with you, and we will continue to fight for your justice and peace.

Let us take a moment to reflect on the lessons of the past year. Hardship has shown us the strength of our unity. Loss has reminded us of the value of life. And the ongoing challenges have taught us the importance of perseverance and hope.

These lessons will guide us as we navigate the river of time, helping us to cherish each moment and strive for a future where peace and prosperity prevail.

As we move forward, let us hold onto the belief that brighter days lie ahead. Let us remain steadfast in our commitment to justice, freedom, and the well-being of all our citizens. And let us never lose sight of the power of love, compassion, and community to heal even the deepest wounds.

May 2025 be a year of healing and renewal for all of us. May it bring the safe return of our hostages, the rebuilding of our homes and communities, and the rekindling of hope in every heart. And may we, as a nation, continue to stand together, united by our shared values and our unwavering commitment to a better future.

To everyone reading this message, take a moment to appreciate the present and embrace the possibilities of the new year. Time flows like a river, and while we cannot touch the same water twice, what we can do is cherish each drop as it passes.

Let this be a year where we honor our past, embrace our present, and build a future that reflects the best of who we are, individually and as a nation that stands largely alone but proudly on the side of right and justice.

Happy New Year, Israel. Here’s to 2025 – a year of return, resilience, hope, and unity.

The writer is a rabbi and physician who lives in Ramat Poleg, Netanya. He is a co-founder of Techelet-Inspiring Judaism.