The People’s Republic of China has no claim on Taiwan - opinion

Regarding “One-China is an indisputable fact, and Israelis must know this” (December 30): I believe democracy-loving readers of Jerusalem Post agree that people are masters of the country. The democracy that the Taiwanese government has built is for Taiwanese people to determine their own future, and it shouldn’t be decided for anyone’s political legacy.

It is an indisputable fact that Taiwan is a sovereign, independent country, called the Republic of China (ROC).

We strongly believe any political dispute should be resolved peacefully, and the rejuvenation dream achieved by any form of forceful coercion will only be met by condemnation.

Recognition for Taiwan

I also want to point out a historical fact that the United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 does not determine that the People’s Republic of China (PRC) has sovereignty over Taiwan, nor does it exclude Taiwan from participating in international organizations.

We are pleased and grateful to see growing consensus and consistency in messaging across the globe to reject the PRC's misinterpretation of the UN resolution by claiming it affirms the so-called "One China Principle" and call on PRC to stop misusing it for its own political ends in relation to Taiwan.

Taiwan will continue to deepen our cooperative and substantive relations with like-minded countries and allies. It is also imperative to note that neither Taiwan nor the United States is the destabilizing force, as the article falsely accused.

By contrast, Taiwan is a responsible stakeholder in maintaining the peace, and resilience of the global supply chain, for instance, Taiwan staunchly supports and joins the US sanction on Iran and terrorist organizations, and pledges to preserve the peaceful and stable status quo of the Taiwan Strait, an area which more than 50% global maritime commerce passes through.

We therefore call on peace-loving countries to join the US-led freedom of navigation in the Taiwan Strait to ensure continuous peace and prosperity. This is the shared interest for each and every one of us.

Only when we democracies speak in one voice and coordinate our actions against authoritarian aggression can we preserve the liberal international order.

Only when we democracies speak in one voice and coordinate our actions against authoritarian aggression can we preserve the liberal international order.

Taiwan stands in unity with democracies and chooses to be on the right side of history to safeguard the rule-based society. What is your choice?

The author is a representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Tel Aviv.