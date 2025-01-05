Houthis playing with fire: Yemen's aggression invites devastating retribution - editorial

The Houthi terror group in Yemen, emboldened by its regional alliances and ideological zeal, is recklessly careening down a disastrous course of ruin.

In just the last three weeks, they have launched no fewer than 15 missiles against Israel, by their count – focusing on Israel’s two largest cities, Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

This blatant aggression, at the behest of their Iranian patrons, has already provoked some significant retaliatory action. In response, Israel has hit Houthi infrastructure, including Hodeidah Port and Sanaa International Airport, leaving no doubt as to the Jewish state’s intentions to decisively defend itself.

Yet, undeterred by the clear lessons that history should have taught – lessons their Iranian allies should be familiar with – the Houthis are continuing their agenda.

The Islamist political and military organization should look no further than their friends in Hezbollah and Hamas to understand the cost of confrontation with Israel. Hezbollah has suffered severe setbacks since it began attacking Israel indiscriminately on October 8, 2023.

In a complicated and daring strike, leader Hassan Nasrallah was assassinated, dealing a catastrophic blow to the morale and operational capabilities of the organization. With unwavering resolve, Israel has precisely stricken key Hezbollah strongholds, rendering the Lebanese-based terrorist group’s grandiose threats hollow.

Last week, the Iranian-backed Houthis said that they had carried out 13 attacks on Israel over the previous 10 days. The claims were repeated by Iran’s state media. “This indicates how the Houthis are carrying out their attacks to show off their capabilities to the Iranian regime,” wrote Jerusalem Post analyst Seth Frantzman.

Mired in its turmoil, the Iranian master is pulling the strings of its proxy puppets. Unhappiness courses through the streets of Tehran as the regime faces growing dissent. On strike are the bazaars, home to some of the most ardent Iranians to have supported the revolution, defiant of the government over financial costs. Most notably, the profoundly unpopular hijab law has reignited wide discontent, revealing the ever-deepening unpopularity of the regime.

Houthi's should reconsider depending on Iran

The Houthis should question the wisdom of their reliance on an ally that is over-extended, vulnerable, and increasingly unpopular with its people. The ability of Iran to provide the financial and military support they depend on is gradually weakening. In betting their future on a declining power, the Yemenite terrorists are taking a perilous and disastrous gamble.

Some members of the Houthi terror organization understood that being an Iranian proxy wasn't a smart move. "Then they adopted the political approach of the Islamic Revolution in Iran led by [the man who became the supreme leader of Iran] Ayatollah Khomeini," Ali Al Bukhari, a former spokesperson for the Houthis in Yemen, told the Post last week.

The Houthis’ missile attacks on Israel have already brought a determinant response. Strikes on Hodeidah Port and Sanaa International Airport were not symbolic but instead calculated hits at the movement’s operational capabilities and economic lifelines. Jerusalem made it clear that it would not tolerate further provocations. Each missile fired against Israel invites devastating retribution, weakening and isolating the Houthis with every single exchange.

If the Houthis think that they can browbeat Israel or blackmail it into concessions by missile barrages, then they are sadly mistaken. The Jewish state has weathered far more significant storms and emerged stronger. Its citizens are united in determination to face threats from Gaza, Lebanon, and Yemen. The “last man standing,” as Frantzman called them, had better take notice: further escalation will only bring their destruction.

The Houthis have a choice to make: either they can continue down this path of blind aggression, or they can step back from the brink. History provides a clear warning: those who challenge Israel with violence ultimately pay a hefty price.

It is not too late for the Houthis to change course. They can prioritize the welfare of the Yemeni people, who have suffered immeasurably under their rule and as a result of their war with Yemen’s internationally recognized government. They can give up their role as Iran’s proxy and work toward a diplomatic resolution of Yemen’s conflict. They can save their people from the devastation that will surely befall them should there be further provocations against Israel.

But time is running out. The Houthis would do well to realize that they are playing with fire, and the flames will engulf them if they do not change course. The choice is theirs – and the consequences if they make the wrong decision will be swift and unforgiving.