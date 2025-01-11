Christian student leaders' Israel trip strengthens interfaith bonds amid crisis - opinion

Embarking on a journey with Christian student leaders from Passages Israel over the Hanukkah holiday was an eye-opening experience, reinforcing for me the profound connection between the Christian faith and the people of Israel.

This trip, rich in both Christian and Jewish historical and contemporary experiences, has illuminated the pivotal role that education and direct engagement play in fostering a deep, enduring relationship between Christians and Jews.

Their shared story with us is not merely a historical narrative but a living, dynamic testament to our common values and aspirations. Throughout history, Jews and Christians have intertwined paths, and today, we need to continue to stand together, advocating for the rights of the Jewish people to live and prosper in their ancestral homeland.

Our trip underscored this commitment, revealing that their support is not just ideological but also deeply personal and practical. One of the most inspiring aspects of the trip was witnessing the passion and curiosity of the student leaders regarding domestic antisemitism and the complexities of supporting Israel.

Their probing questions at meals or on the bus and constant thirst for knowledge were not only impressive but also crucial. They demonstrated an earnest desire to understand the intricacies of Israel, Jewish culture, and the persistent challenges posed by current antisemitism. View of the destruction caused by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023, in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, near the Israeli-Gaza border, in southern Israel, November 2, 2023 (credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)

Visiting October 7 locations

Visiting locations, such as Kibbutz Kfar Aza and the site of the Supernova music festival, where the October 7 massacres by Hamas took place, was a sobering reminder and put a face to the current ongoing threats Israel contends with. These experiences were further punctuated when we found ourselves seeking refuge in bomb shelters as a ballistic missile targeted Jerusalem in the early morning hours during the trip.

These tense moments highlighted not only the constant vigilance required but also the resilience and unity intrinsic to the Israeli way of life. This trip was more than a journey through Christian and Jewish physical spaces; it was an exploration into the heart of what it means to be allies dedicated to peace and human flourishing.

It impressed upon me the necessity of dialogue, context, and openness in helping promote, build, and support the next generation of pro-Israel Christian leaders across North America.

As we look to the future, it is clear that the strength of Christian faith and leadership in America is intertwined with our relationship with Israel. By nurturing their biblical roots and exposing them to the realities of modern Israel, groups like Passages are fostering a robust dialogue that will enable them to lead Judeo-Christian relations with conviction and clarity in the years to come.

In conclusion, this journey has been a testament to the power of experiential learning and the indelible impact it can have on the hearts and minds of future leaders from all faith backgrounds. We must continue to provide these transformative opportunities to as many non-Jewish leaders as possible, ensuring that the bond between our communities remains strong and resilient against the challenges of tomorrow.

Now more than ever, our community relations work at Jewish Federations across North America must focus on strengthening our interfaith work collectively and helping our communities develop targeted key relationships that have shared values.

Now more than ever, our community relations work at Jewish Federations across North America must focus on strengthening our interfaith work collectively and helping our communities develop targeted key relationships that have shared values.

The writer is the Jewish Federations of North America’s vice president of community relations.