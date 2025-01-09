Editor's Notes: When it hits close to home

Every time there is a terrorist attack or news of soldiers falling in combat, I, like most Israelis, rush to see if I know or knew them. This week, it hit close to home in an unexpected way. A terrorist attack occurred near Kedumim in Samaria, just a 10-15 minute drive from where I grew up. I’ve driven on that road so many times, and sadly, it’s been the site of numerous terrorist attacks.

Then the names of the victims began to emerge. One of the three killed was a police officer, St.-Sgt.-Maj. Elad Yaakov Winkelstein, 35. His face looked so familiar in the photograph. I tried to place him. I sat down in the middle of our news desk and asked myself out loud - "how do I know him?"

Later, my childhood WhatsApp group from Ginot Shomron, usually dormant, sprang to life. Discussions about the victims began—one of whom had worked at the girls’ high school some of my friends had attended.

I asked my friends, “Was Elad my chanich (a camper or participant) when I was a madrich (counselor) in Bnei Akiva?” Tamar, whose brother is in that age group, confirmed it: “Yes, he was your chanich.”

That was so many years ago. I remember him as a sweet young boy, sharp and observant, part of a group of third or fourth-grade boys I tried to mentor every Shabbat afternoon. It was a challenging but rewarding experience. In the recent photograph, he had gray hair on the sides of his head, but I still see that curious boy from so long ago. Settlement of Elon Moreh, near Nablus, West Bank, June 11, 2020 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

“The clock is ticking”

It feels surreal to watch heads of Samaria’s municipalities speaking at the crime scene. One of them went to preschool with me, and we later served in the same army unit. Another, closer in age to my younger sister, is someone I remember as a kid.

This attack wasn’t the act of a lone wolf looking to make a statement. It’s part of a larger, ideological plan fueled by Iran. As Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said this week, “We will reach the despicable murderers and settle accounts with them and with anyone who assisted them. No one will go unpunished.”

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi visited the scene and declared, “The clock is ticking for these terrorists. We will find out who perpetrated this attack and reach them. We will act swiftly to bypass the town on this route and make the route safer.”

This is no isolated incident. Recent intelligence shows that Iran’s proxies are actively funding terror cells in northern Samaria to destabilize the region. The IDF’s operations in places like Jenin and Tulkarem have already uncovered RPG launchers and other weapons meant to target Israeli civilians.

No partner for peace

This tragedy forces us to confront the uncomfortable truth: Is there truly a partner for peace? As I wrote in previous weeks, the evidence says no. A significant proportion of Palestinians harbor deep antisemitism, fueled by a hatred so profound that they’re willing to die to harm the only Jewish state. Full stop. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Defense Minister Israel Katz reiterated this sentiment, saying, “Israel will not tolerate a Gaza-like reality in the West Bank.” Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a resident of Kedumim, added, “The terror in the West Bank is the same as the terror from Iran and Gaza, and it must be defeated.”

The world needs to understand this. Israelis no longer have patience or sympathy for narratives that paint Israel as the aggressor. The events of October 7 shattered any illusions of coexistence with those who view our very existence as a threat.

Judea and Samaria: Our history, our future

Judea and Samaria, the West Bank, as some call it, are deeply rooted in our history. These lands are where the stories of the Bible unfolded. It’s time to think differently—throw out outdated, unrealistic plans and create a vision that recognizes the stark realities we face.

As Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, said, “Establishing new settlements is the appropriate Zionist answer to murderous terror. We will continue to build and be built in the Land of Israel.”

We must also take tragedies like this and transform them into a call to action. As Jews, we honor those who were killed by continuing to build. They kill, and we rebuild.

At the same time, we are a nation that values life above all else. We do not glorify war or bloodshed. However, we must continue this war until all our hostages are home and the residents of the Gaza border area—and beyond—can return safely to their homes.

They kill, we rebuild

This attack has left a deep mark on me personally. Elad, who once sat as a young boy in my Bnei Akiva group, is now another name added to the long list of Israelis lost to terror. But like all Israelis, I refuse to let fear dictate my life.

We grieve, we remember, and we rebuild—stronger than ever. As Lt.-Gen. Halevi said, “We will intensify and continue this combat.” This is our story, and it is one we will continue to write with courage, with deeply rooted faith and traditions. They kill, we rebuild. This is how we honor our past and secure our future.

Back to my WhatsApp group, one of my old-time friends, Racheli, concluded in a text message with a crying emoji: "Bereaved madrichim, it's actually a thing." Who ever thought that this would be a term we would use. May his memory be a blessing.