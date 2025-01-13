Iran's endless winter of despair - opinion

Iran is engulfed in an unprecedented state of despair. The nation is paralyzed – choked by relentless air pollution, soaring inflation, authoritarian rule, unqualified leadership, lack of strategic governance, and a pervasive disregard for the rule of law. These compounded crises have driven its citizens to the brink of psychological and physical collapse, with many succumbing to life-threatening conditions. The country teeters on the verge of internal upheaval, where an inevitable collapse could unleash long-suppressed fury and a wave of uncontrollable, bloody retribution.

How many grieving mothers have been left to mourn their innocent children, officially executed or simply gunned down by this regime?

How many families have been shattered under the weight of prolonged imprisonments of political activists and intellectuals?

How many vibrant young lives, full of passion and promise, have been extinguished – blinded, crippled, or paralyzed by the regime’s relentless brutality?

How many cemeteries have been expanded, standing as solemn testaments to the relentless grief and despair endured by the Iranian people?

In this land, joy and the essence of life have become distant, forgotten relics.

From the very beginning, the criminal mullahs have resorted to Islamic terrorism as a means of imposing their delusional and barbaric ideology. Cloaking their actions under the guise of Islamic movements, they established terror cells to further their agenda.

When Reza Shah the Great departed Iran on September 16, 1941, his deepest concern was the resurgence of the Shiite clerical mafia. During the reign of his son, Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi – an adored ruler known for his patriotism, modern vision, adherence to the law, and humanitarianism – the dishonorable clerical mafia operated without shame, committing egregious crimes against humanity. Ultimately, through alliances with Islamic terrorist groups, Marxist factions, certain Arab nations, and even the KGB, they seized power and amassed wealth in Iran.

Mossadegh: The People's Prime Minister

The Islamic terrorist factions drove the late shah out of power, threatening to destroy the country if their demands were not met. Meanwhile, supporters of Mohammad Mossadegh – the populist and lawless prime minister – joined forces with Khomeini, fabricating a sanctified – yet entirely false – image of him in the global media.

The so-called "people's prime minister" is a title falsely attributed to a man never elected by the people. What is often conveniently omitted is that, under constitutional law, it was the shah of Iran who appointed him. When this very prime minister dissolved the parliament, leaving the nation in disarray, the shah had no choice but to issue a decree for his dismissal. In retaliation, the prime minister plunged the country into three days of chaos, desperately clinging to power.

EVEN MORE egregiously, the followers of this prime minister were involved in conspiracies, from assassination attempts against the shah to destabilizing plots. They later aligned themselves with Khomeini in a movement that fundamentally betrayed the nation’s future. The bitterness and resentment that marked the period from August 19, 1953, to February 11, 1979, continues to this day, with the same baseless rhetoric, falsehoods, and fabrications being obsessively and relentlessly echoed in the leftist media.

His is a “forbidden” story, one that remains deliberately untold in English. To perpetuate the myth, the mullahs even fabricated the title of “Dr.” for this individual, presenting him as a national hero – a blatant lie. For the past 45 years, Iran’s history has been ensnared in such fabrications, its narrative distorted by deceit and deliberate obfuscation.

Since 1979’s Khomeinist revolt that began the long winter of the Iranian nation, the regime has relentlessly spread hatred, violently crushed dissent, plundered national resources, sponsored terrorism, manipulated the narrative with propaganda, and fueled a cycle of destruction and malice.

Reformists and hardliners within the regime are united in one aim: to preserve their financial and ideological interests at any cost. Beyond Iran’s borders, a second “Islamic Republic” operates, infiltrating and corrupting Persian-language media like a pervasive cancer, entangling the truth in a web of deceit and making it nearly impossible to escape this multi-layered mafia.

When the late shah left the country, he tearfully foretold that under the rule of these lawless and inhumane rebels, the brainwashed and euphoric masses would come to regret their actions within three months.

Today, Iranian society – particularly the younger generation, who despise the upheaval of 1979 and the barbaric regime of the mullahs – has embraced a profound sense of nationalism and pride in their Iranian identity.

In the figure of Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, the only credible opposition leader, they find a poignant reminder of their national pride and the grandeur of Iran, eroded since 1979. Under the current occupiers, the country has been reduced to a lawless ruin, plundered by a gang of looters.

The growing wave of internal dissatisfaction has deeply unsettled the regime. In response, they have staged military maneuvers involving 110,000 Basij and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces – exercises so chaotic that casualties occurred even during the drills.

To the Iranian people, these spectacles evoke haunting parallels to the parades of the late dictators Saddam Hussein (of Iraq) and Muammar Gaddafi (of Libya) – hollow displays of power that preceded the swift and total collapse of their oppressive regimes, bringing down the walls of tyranny with them.

ISRAEL AND America serve merely as scapegoats, while the regime’s true enemy is the Iranian people, which is poised to rise at any moment.

A nation suffocated by oppression and tyranny and desperate for change anxiously awaits the inevitable collapse of the regime. Reformists and the state’s propaganda machine cannot mask the grotesque reality of this monstrous system with superficial embellishments.

Many of those who participated in Khomeini’s 1979 chaos – figures with tarnished records and zero credibility – have lost all popularity among the people. Most are little more than media figures, lacking real influence or a genuine base within Iran. Trapped in their delusions, they continue to wage imaginary battles against the late shah, ignoring Khamenei and his theocratic dictatorship.

This regime is rotting from within, like a tree hollowed out by worms, its scorched roots incapable of sustaining its structure.

Long-term rule cannot be upheld by bayonets, clubs, or bullets. The nation is paralyzed, grappling with crippling energy shortages, while the remnants of the national treasury are squandered – either to fund terrorism and wage futile wars against Israel or to sustain the machinery of propaganda and repression.

The future of Iran appears destined for collapse, an inevitability that the Middle East, too, seems to anticipate. Such a collapse will almost certainly usher in a period of unrest and chaos. Yet, given the shallow roots of the destructive ideology born in 1979, there is reason to hope that the regime’s hysterical reactions and relentless propaganda will fail to gain traction or establish any semblance of legitimacy.

We would do well to reflect on the parting words of the late shah of Iran, who, upon leaving Niavaran Palace, urged: “Let us all think of Iran in these critical times!”

In the harsh reality of today, little of the Iran he envisioned remains. Decades of mismanagement by incompetent and unqualified rulers have driven this once-beautiful nation into an abyss of destruction. In this devastated land, the people await their spring.

The writer is a counterterrorism analyst and Middle East studies researcher based in Washington, with a particular focus on Iran and ethnic conflicts in the region. His most recent book is The Black Shabbat, published in the US. You can follow him at erfanfard.com and on X @EQFARD.