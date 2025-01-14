American Jewish teens should step up and support Israel - opinion

On October 7, 2023, I woke up and unaware of the horrific events unfolding over 7,500 miles away, in our Jewish homeland. I walked into the kitchen and saw my mother crying as the news unfolded on our TV screen. Anderson Cooper was describing the brutal terror attacks, showing the heartbreaking GoPro recordings of Hamas terrorists kidnapping young music lovers, and providing clear evidence of the barbaric killings.

While my mother followed the news, I viewed the same stories on TikTok and Instagram. On social media, I consumed a less filtered, less produced version of the day. I followed the feeds of my Israeli friends, experiencing that morning as they had, unable to comprehend the horrific atrocities unfolding in front of my eyes.

Not only was this probably the saddest day of my life, it was undoubtedly the guiltiest I have ever felt in my life. Instead of being in Israel, suffering alongside my friends, and fighting for my homeland with them, I spent the morning sitting outside, wondering how this could have happened.

As I came back inside, I felt nauseous. How could I spend my day sitting outside in safety, while my family and friends in Israel were confined to safe rooms? How could a young man I knew have his arm blown off and be dragged into captivity by Hamas? I walked up to my parents’ room, sobbing. I had never experienced this feeling before: utter helplessness. International Jewry comes to Israel in wake of Oct.7 to volunteer. (credit: Courtesy)

How did I eventually manage to move past that feeling of helplessness? By learning the power of helpful action in Israel.

Last week, I traveled across Israel as part of a group of 32 on a volunteer mission from our synagogue, Valley Beth Shalom.

We spent our days volunteering in agricultural work, bearing witness at sites of the atrocities, and learning about the war and the civil initiatives from experts on the ground.

We volunteered in a range of activities, from picking oranges in the fields of Kibbutz Be’eri to packing supplies for lone soldiers at the Michael Levin Lone Soldier Base to sorting produce at Leket.

On the second day of the trip, we brought shwarma lunches to an IDF base to feed all the soldiers there. Many of them were teenagers, like me. They expressed overwhelming appreciation: “Thank you so much for bringing us lunch.”

What had we done to deserve gratitude from such courageous soldiers? We had simply brought them lunch, while they are fighting bravely every day for the future of the Jewish people. Instead of replying, “You’re welcome,” I thanked them for being the heroes that they are.

Their gratitude wasn’t only for lunch. It was also for the gesture of camaraderie and support.

Yet, when I landed at Ben-Gurion Airport, I had noticed how few planes were flying in and out, and how few people were walking the halls. Everywhere I travel in Israel, I’m surrounded by soldiers just a few years older than me, but light years ahead in responsibility and accomplishment. Why aren’t more American Jewish teens showing up to help and support our counterparts fighting for our collective future?

The need to step up

LEAVING ISRAEL, I felt disappointed that other young Jews haven’t yet felt the same compulsion; disappointed that all Jews hadn’t yet taken action.

I believe that American Jewish teens can step up. Every one of us should take time out of our schedules and do what we can to help support Israel, by advocating on social media, participating in protests, and wearing a dog-tag that calls attention to the hostages in captivity in Gaza. All of these actions require minimal effort and can greatly influence those around us. These small actions can lead to a greater impact on our society at large.

Most importantly, I believe that every American Jewish teen can find a way to travel to Israel and volunteer. There should not be a need for agricultural workers when there are Jews all over the world able to help.

Israel is not only a place. It is our place. It is what our ancestors dreamed of and fought for. The Land of Israel has always inspired our people to transform from a sense of helplessness to bold action. It did that for me as well.

Jews in the Diaspora shouldn’t only view travel to Israel as a vacation. Our family is there, and for family, you don’t only show up in the good times: You especially show up when they need help. Diaspora Jews should feel the need to show up for our family in Israel and stand up for the Zionist dream and for the state that we are proud to call ours. Their fight is also our fight, and we must battle for a better Jewish future.

Going on the volunteer mission to Israel taught me that helplessness is not a permanent state of mind. It can be alleviated through action.

Jews in the Diaspora need to take inspiration from the courage, initiative, and solidarity of Israelis. American Jewish teens can learn from our Israeli counterparts that our Jewish future is one that we share and must actively build together.

The writer is a sophomore at de Toledo High School in West Hills, CA.