Qatar's growing influence raises critical questions about regional power dynamics - opinion

In the immediate aftermath of the ceasefire, Qatar wasted no time in resuming its aid deliveries to Gaza – approved by Israel – just as it had done before the war. On Monday, Doha launched a land corridor to provide Gaza with 12.5 million liters of fuel during the first 10 days of the ceasefire.

This swift response, paired with Qatar’s recognition on the international stage as a successful mediator in brokering the agreement between Israel and Hamas, including the gratitude of President Isaac Herzog to the Qatari prime minister on the sidelines of the Davos Conference, may entrench Qatar’s role as a central player in Gaza.

Such a scenario poses challenges for Israel, especially considering Qatar’s well-documented support for Hamas and despite the Israeli hopes and declarations following the devastating October 7 attacks.

At first glance, if the ceasefire holds and the issue of hostages is resolved, Israel might find itself less reliant on Qatari mediation.

However, in the absence of a well-constructed “day after” plan for Gaza, it remains unlikely that any other player besides Doha will step forward to shoulder the immense task of rebuilding Gaza’s shattered infrastructure. Prime Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jabr Al Thani announcing the signing of a ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, January 15, 2025. (credit: SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)

This includes providing basic necessities to its residents, especially while Hamas continues to exert significant influence within the territory.

Qatar’s role with the US administration

Qatar has positioned itself as an indispensable actor, not only in the Middle East but also in US foreign policy calculations.

The emirate’s ability to fulfill Trump’s wish to release hostages in Gaza before his inauguration was a particularly good start for its ties with the new administration.

His alignment has further strengthened its ties with Washington, particularly given reports that Steve Witkoff, the new administration’s Middle East envoy, has economic interests in Qatar.

Such connections may facilitate deeper political collaborations, making Qatar’s influence in Gaza a concern for Israel. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

A strategic foothold

Qatar is actively using its financial aid to Gaza as a diplomatic tool to gain international leverage. For Doha, fuel shipments are merely the first step in broader reconstruction efforts, signaling an end to the recent conflict.

When asked if Qatar would adopt a more clear pro-Israel, anti-Hamas, and anti-Iran stance following the return of the Trump administration, Qatari officials implied that they’re “hoping they won’t have to do so.”

Tenacious global influence

The October 7 attack caught Qatar at the peak of its international stature. Hamas terrorists in front of a Doha, Qatar skyline. (Illustrative) (credit: Canva, KIRBY LEE-USA TODAY SPORTS, REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

As a major exporter of liquefied natural gas, holding around 10% of the world’s reserves – highly sought after by both China and Europe – global reliance on Qatar has grown, particularly in light of sanctions on Russia.

Qatar’s “soft power” influence in the Western world is also reaching unprecedented levels, with extensive funding and institutional ties in academia, culture and arts, sports, and more.

The Western ties with Qatar were briefly put under the microscope following Hamas’s barbaric attack due to the Qatari support of the organization.

Notably, allegations were raised – including in a US congressional hearing – suggesting that Qatar’s massive funding of American universities contributes to rising antisemitism on campuses amid pro-Palestinian protests during the Gaza war.

This accusation, largely advocated by pro-Israel groups, was likely behind the decision of Texas A&M University in early 2024 to close its campus in Doha Education City after two decades.

However, this setback soon appeared to be isolated: all other prestigious institutions continued their partnerships with Qatar undisturbed.

International events hosted by Qatar, such as the Doha Forum for “diplomacy, dialogue, and diversity,” and the Qatar Economic Forum, proceeded as usual, with the participation of high-profile guests from across the world.

The implication is clear: Qatar is not going anywhere.

Challenges for Israeli policy

The recent war has highlighted Qatar’s international clout, which Israel cannot counter alone or isolate diplomatically. Instead, Israel must engage proactively with the US administration to clearly articulate where Qatari actions directly threaten Israeli interests – both in Gaza and on a broader geopolitical scale.

Israel must also confront a critical strategic dilemma: Is it feasible to sever Qatar’s ties with Hamas, given the latter’s enduring influence in Gaza? If not, the alternative may lie in identifying and pursuing limited areas of cooperation with Qatar, as long as such efforts align with Israel’s broader security and political objectives.

Looking ahead

As Gaza’s postwar future takes shape, Qatar’s involvement seems set to grow, raising critical questions about its impact on the region’s power dynamics.

For Israel, navigating this reality requires balancing pragmatic cooperation with firm measures to protect its national security interests.

By working closely with the US and other international partners, Israel can better manage Qatar’s role in Gaza while striving to minimize the risks associated with its continued support for Hamas.

The writers are researchers at the Institute for National Security Studies, Tel Aviv University.